2020-03-14T08: 22: 58.126Z

Good morning and welcome back on a surreal Saturday.With the sporting calendar almost totally shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we will keep you up to date with all the latest news as it happens.

2020-03-13T22: 00: 33.010Z

Simeone calls for calmAtletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has sent a message to his followers on Twitter, urging them to listen to the advice of medical professionals in Spain and stay at home.The Spanish government declared a State of Alert on Friday amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country as a two-week lockdown begins this weekend, with cafes, restaurants, bars and shops (apart from supermarkets and pharmacies) all closed in Madrid.On social media, nurses and doctors have been sharing videos in a campaign encouraging people to stay at home and Simeone leant his support on Friday.”I wanted to send you a message of awareness,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.“From my house, I invite you to follow the path the experts mark for us, taking care of ourselves and protecting those around us. Let’s stay at home.”Simeone led Atletico to the last eight of the Champions League after a 3-2 win at Anfield over Liverpool on Wednesday night, but the Rojiblancos have suspended training amid health concerns in the capital and LaLiga has also been called off for the next two weekends at least.

2020-03-13T19: 52: 07.280Z

As it stands, UFC Fight Night 170 in Brazil is still going ahead tomorrow night – albeit in an empty arena. On Friday morning, Dana White released a bold video insisting the show must go on despite the pandemic. UFC returns to London next Saturday and currently there are no plans for the event at the O2 Arena to be scrapped or be held behind closed doors.

2020-03-13T18: 54: 11.786Z

Premiership Rugby Cup Final offSunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup Final between Harlequins and Sale Sharks has been postponed.A staff member has “developed symptoms consistent with Coronavirus” and is “now safely in isolation.”

2020-03-13T17: 54: 06.330Z

Bellator 241 called offBellator president Scott Coker has confirmed Bellator 241 will not take place tonight.The MMA promotion had planned to go ahead with a stacked card in Connecticut but developments over the last 24 hours have seen organisers pull the plug.Coker tweeted: “The health and safety of everyone involved have, and will remain, our top priority as we move forward. After carefully monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Bellator MMA has chosen to postpone this evening’s Bellator 241 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.”We would like to apologize to our athletes and fans, as well as our broadcast partner DAZN, but we feel this is the best decision to be made at this time.”

2020-03-13T17: 50: 18.800Z

County cricket latestA number of counties announced a cancellation of overseas pre-season trips or an early return home to the United Kingdom.Glamorgan and Gloucestershire say they will no longer head to La Manga in Spain and neither will Hampshire, who plan to bring back the bowlers and coaching staff currently at the venue.Warwickshire’s bowlers flew out on March 5 to the resort and were joined by the rest of the squad on Tuesday. But the Bears confirmed, “following careful consideration”, the squad and management will come back home on Saturday.Yorkshire’s first-team squad have ended their Mumbai trip. They were originally supposed to fly back on Tuesday, March 24 but will instead leave India “immediately”.Kent, meanwhile, have made the decision to return all personnel from their South Africa visit this weekend.Essex – whose Champion County match against the MCC at Galle from March 24-27 has been called off – have announced an early end to their time in Abu Dhabi.

2020-03-13T17: 45: 03.136Z

Update from British AthleticsFollowing the postponement and rescheduling of the Virgin Money London Marathon, British Athletics can confirm that we are planning to stage a marathon trial specifically for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.We are looking at 25 to 27 April, and the event would be held in a closed location, with limited numbers.Further information will be made available as soon as possible. Athletes and coaches can also contact their performance point of contact.

2020-03-13T17: 16: 54.266Z

London Marathon moved to OctoberThe 40th edition of the marathon was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April.But it has become the latest sporting event to be rescheuled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Getty Images“The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority,” event director Hugh Brasher said. “We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year

2020-03-13T16: 11: 56.583Z

Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 suspended until AprilThe top two divisions in Germany have followed English football in suspending all fixtures until next month due to coronavirus.The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will not resume until at least April 2 as the global pandemic continues to sweep through Europe.Three second-division players in Germany have tested positive for the virus.GettyThe Bundesliga had put off suspending the league, but the decision now means all of Europe’s top five leagues will not play games for the foreseeable future – including the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1.The decision comes hours before Fortuna were due to host Paderborn, which was scheduled to kick off at 7: 30pm this evening.La Liga was suspended for “at least two weeks” on Thursday, while the FA, Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women’s Championship collectively agreed to postpone all fixtures until April 3 at the earliest.

2020-03-13T16: 01: 09.013Z

National League to go aheadThere will be football played in England this weekend after the National League announced fixtures will go ahead as planned.On Friday morning, the FA, Premier League and EFL announced that all professional football in England will be suspended until at least April 3 as sport continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.The National League, after consultation with the FA, stuck with the government line that there need be no ban on mass gatherings as of yet.GettyIn a statement, they said: “Following a Board meeting held today, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.”The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.”The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.”The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.”There will not be a full fixture list played out, however, with Harrogate Town successfully appealing to the National League to have their game against Solihull Moors suspended as they have four members of staff in self-isolation.On their Twitter account, the club said: “It is with regret that we have had cause to apply to @TheVanaramaNL for the postponement of our fixture this evening with Solihull Moors.”We have four employees currently under self isolation and we have a duty of care for the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters.”

2020-03-13T15: 37: 03.080Z

Son set to return to Spurs training groundHeung-min Son will return to Tottenham’s training ground on Monday after staying away for two weeks amid coronavirus fears.Jose Mourinho and his staff were this afternoon finalising a new training schedule for the fortnight ahead after professional football in the UK was postponed until at least April 3 over the global COVID-19 pandemic.GettyAlthough the entire first-team squads at Arsenal and Chelsea have gone into self-isolation, Spurs trained as normal on Friday morning, with no players showing signs of symptoms. The club has told staff to work from home where possible, however, and at least one employee has been tested after showing symptoms, with the result negative.The club’s continent of injured players, including Harry Kane, will continue rehabilitation as normal, with Son set to join their ranks at the start of the next week.The South Korea forward has denied being in self-isolation after returning from Seoul at the start of the month, where he returned for surgery on a fractured forearm.But Son has stayed away from the Hotspur Way as a precautionary measure because South Korea is one of the worst hit countries outside of China, where the outbreak is thought to have started.Mourinho, the Spurs manager, has raised the possibility that both Son and Kane could return to action in April, with the England captain targeting a return full fitness early next month.

2020-03-13T14: 37: 25.983Z

Liverpool suspend all activityLiverpool have confirmed that they have temporarily suspended all activity at the club’s Melwood training base.The news comes after the Premier League announced the postponement of the fixture schedule until April 3 at the earliest due to the spread of coronavirus.Jurgen Klopp and his squad took part in a training session as normal on Friday, continuing preparations for a scheduled meeting with Merseyside rivals on Monday.However, after all games were called by English football’s governing bodies, a voluntary shutdown of Melwood has begun.Players have been given individual programmes to follow during their time away from the club’s training base.Liverpool say they will decide a return date in due course with the help of their medical team and the authorities.

2020-03-13T14: 31: 49.440Z

Wales vs Scotland OFFWales’ Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday has been postponed, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced – a U-turn from Friday morning’s insistence that the game would go ahead.GettyIn a new statement, the WRU said: “The Welsh Rugby Union has maintained an open dialogue with, and continued to seek advice and direction from, the National Assembly for Wales and other stakeholders, including the Six Nations, on this fast-moving issue.”Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries.”

2020-03-13T14: 20: 20.143Z

The Masters postponedThe Masters has been postponed until a later date, the chairman of Augusta has announced.In a statement released on Friday, chairman Fred Ridley said: “On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.Getty”Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.”Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.”We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.”As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.”

2020-03-13T14: 11: 10.193Z

Some insight into how Premier League clubs plan to deal with the suspension…”Newcastle can confirm that no players or technical staff currently have coronavirus or are exhibiting any symptoms. However, as a precaution, Newcastle United is proactively shutting down all on-site football operations at the club’s Training Centre and Academy for a minimum of two weeks. During this period, first team players will carry out individual exercise programmes at home.”

2020-03-13T13: 56: 15.700Z

Liverpool lose out on recordLiverpool have seen another possible Premier League record slip from their grasp following the announcement that all professional football will be suspended until April 3 at the earliest.GettyJurgen Klopp’s side – currently 25 points clear at the top of the table – only have to win two more games to claim the title for the first time in 30 years, should the season resume.If games had gone ahead as planned that meant that, regardless of the form of second placed Manchester City, wins in their next two games, against Everton and Crystal Palace, would have seen them tie up the title before April, something no side has ever done.

2020-03-13T13: 18: 15.980Z

2020-03-13T13: 16: 13.506Z

Liverpool welcome Premier League suspensionRunaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, holding a 25-point lead at the top of the table and just two wins away from their first title in 30 years, welcomed the suspension of matches.”Liverpool Football Club continues to implement the government’s advice on the coronavirus outbreak and welcomes today’s Premier League statement to postpone all games, including Premier League, FA Cup, academy and Women’s Super League fixtures, in the best interests of players, staff and supporters,” the club said in a statement.

2020-03-13T12: 53: 50.830Z

Aston VIlla donate matchday food to the homelessAston Villa are donating 850 packed lunches and hot food to homeless charities after their match with Chelsea was postponed due to coronavirus.Villa had been due to host the Blues at Villa Park on Saturday but the game, along with all Premier League matches this weekend and until April 3, has been postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.@AVFCOfficialAs always, Aston Villa had prepared packed packed lunches and hot food for staff and media ahead of Saturday’s games.That, however, is no longer needed and as a result the Midlands club have kindly offered to donate it to homeless charities.Aston Villa tweeted on Friday: “850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities. “If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700. #AVFC”

2020-03-13T12: 49: 48.923Z

That statement from Formula One also suggests the Netherlands Grand Prix, scheduled for May 3, will likely be pushed back if it goes ahead.

A joint announcement from the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship confirmed the professional game would be postponed in England until April 3 at the earliest.

The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus,” a statement said.

“It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches.

“The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action.

“However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.”