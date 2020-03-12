Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the sporting schedule continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League and EFL clubs are awaiting the latest government update amid reports that English football is set to be moved behind closed doors as part of a crisis plan to try and limit the spread of the virus.

The NBA season was suspended on Wednesday night after the Utah Jazz confirmed that a player has tested positive, while six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has labelled the decision to hold the Australian Grand Prix this weekend as “shocking”.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates…

Live Updates

2020-03-12T10: 58: 00.156Z

NBA season suspendedGetty ImagesThe NBA season has been suspended until further notice following confirmation that a Utah Jazz player has preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.The league said the affected player, reportedly center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.”The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said.”The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the situation was “crazy”. “This can’t be true,” he told ESPN as his team played the Denver Nuggets.”This is not in the realm of possibilities. This seems more like out of a movie than reality.”The pandemic rocked the North American sports calendar on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of the figure skating world championships and the announcement that college basketball’s annual ‘March Madness’ tournament would take place without fans in attendance.

2020-03-11T23: 52: 52.913Z

Juventus star Rugani tests positive; Inter suspend all football activityInter Milan have announced they will suspend all football activity until further notice after coming into contact with a rival player who has tested positive for coronavirus.Juventus confirmed on Wednesday night defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.The Italian champions and Inter met in a Serie A match played behind closed doors on Sunday, securing a 2-0 win.But following news of Rugani’s positive test, Inter have taken action.A statement from the club read: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that, following the Juventus FC statement regarding the positivity of the player Daniele Rugani at COVID-19, all competitive activities are suspended until further notice. “The club is taking steps to prepare all necessary procedures.”In a statement released on Wednesday, Juve confirmed Italy international Rugani has been diagnosed with COVID-19 – but currently has no symptoms of the virus. Serie A has been suspended until 3 April due to the outbreak in Italy.

2020-03-11T17: 20: 55.900Z

Uefa statement confirms Man Utd game will go ahead: Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two more upcoming Europa League matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors. LASK vs Manchester United Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Basel

2020-03-11T17: 11: 44.546Z

Official: Covid-19 declared a pandemicDirector-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed on Wednesday that the organisation has characterised coronarivus as a pandemic.He said: “Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”He added: “We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases.“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

2020-03-11T16: 45: 11.393Z

Surrey cancel pre-season tour to DubaiSurrey have confirmed the cancellation of their preseason tour to Dubai, which was due to start next Wednesday, due to the effects of coronavirus.Numerous sporting events around the world have been affected by the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with a number of high-profile events either being cancelled, postponed, or being played behind closed doors without a crowd.A statement released by the cricket club on Wednesday read: “Surrey’s pre-season training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been cancelled due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak around the world.Getty”The men’s professional squad were expected to fly out to the United Arab Emirates on the 17th March for a training camp before returning to London on the 28th March ahead of the domestic season.”Instead, the players will continue to work on their strength & conditioning and make full use of the marquee at The Kia Oval. The marquee, which covers eight pitches of the square, allows the players to play on grass regardless of the outside weather. This is the fifth year a marquee has been in place at the ground.”Surrey went to Dubai in both 2018 and 2019, with last year’s tour including the drawn Champion County match with an MCC side captained by Stuart Broad, and will look to return ahead of the 2021 season.”

2020-03-11T14: 02: 12.036Z

West Ham vs Wolves ONGetty ImagesWest Ham have released a statement to confirm that their Premier League clash with Wolves is scheduled to go ahead as planned.There had been questions over the fixture, with the Hammers’ previous opponents Arsenal putting some players and staff into self-isolation following the news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for coronavirus.However, Sunday’s encounter at the London Stadium looks set to take place.”West Ham United continues to closely monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak,” West Ham said.”All necessary measures are being taken and our medical staff, in line with guidance and advice from the relevant authorities, are constantly managing the club’s position, with the safety and welfare of our players, staff and supporters being of paramount importance.”After discussions with the Premier League and our medical team, Sunday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium is scheduled to go ahead as planned.”The club will keep supporters updated should the situation change.”

2020-03-11T13: 26: 33.180Z

Hannover confirm Hubers infectionTwitter/@Hannover96Hannover defender Timo Hubers has become the first Bundesliga player to test positive for the coronavirus.In a statement, Hannover said it is assumed the German centre-back contracted the virus at an event on Saturday evening, since when he has had no contact with team-mates.Hubers is now in quarantine at home, while the club confirmed that the rest of the squad, coaches and staff are being tested as a precaution.Hannover are continuing to prepare for their match against Dynamo Dresden on Sunday, though have cancelled all media and PR engagements, with training not open to the public.

2020-03-11T12: 55: 38.016Z

Forest get all clearNottingham Forest confirm that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have come back negative.

2020-03-11T12: 39: 53.683Z

Roma won’t travel to Seville

Bongarts/Getty ImagesRoma have confirmed they will not travel to Spain for their Europa League tie against Sevilla tomorrow night.”The plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain,” the Serie A club said on their official Twitter account.”More details from UEFA soon.”Meanwhile, Spanish side Getafe are reportedly refusing to travel to Italy to face Inter Milan.

2020-03-11T12: 28: 05.820Z

French League Cup Final postponedThe French League Cup Final between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain has been postponed.The match – which will be the last to be played in the competition before it is suspended indefinitely to reduce the number of games played during the season – was supposed to take place at the Stade de France on April 4.”A new date will be set depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation and on both club’s future in European competitions,” the LFP said in a statement.All Ligue 1 and 2 games are taking place behind closed doors until April 15.

2020-03-11T10: 55: 21.576Z

Olympiacos players and staff clear of coronavirusOlympiacos say none of their players or staff have tested positive for the virus.A club statement read: “Olympiacos FC informs that after the necessary medical examinations of all members of the football department, managers and staff, the tests came out all negative for the COVID-19 virus.”

GettyThe Greek side face Wolves in the Europa League behind closed doors in Athens tomorrow night, although the Premier League club are angry that Uefa denied their appeal to postpone the tie.”Our position is that the trip poses unnecessary risks to our players, staff, supporters and the families of all who travel, at such critical and uncertain times,” a Wolves statement read, adding the club was also concerned for their opponents’ mental and physical wellbeing.

2020-03-11T10: 38: 24.770Z

Tokyo 2020: No plans to postpone OlympicsPhoto: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty ImagesTokyo 2020 bosses insist there are no plans to postpone or cancel the Olympic Games following suggestions they were under threat from coronavirus.Previously, a member of the organising committee’s executive board warned that a delay of one to two years would be the “most feasible” option.But Tokyo chief Yoshiro Mori said a delay of that magnitude was not necessarily possible. “It is our basic stance that we press ahead with preparation for a safe and secure Olympics,” he said.“Therefore, we are not at all thinking about changing courses or plans.”

2020-03-11T10: 29: 09.726Z

Coronavirus warning at CheltenhamGettyRacegoers planning to attend this week’s Cheltenham Festival have been told not to if they have any of the symptoms of coronavirus or they have been to or transited through the high-risk countries, or been in contact with anyone that has, in the last 14 days.

2020-03-11T10: 23: 22.420Z

Three in isolation at Australian Grand PrixThree Formula 1 team members have been tested for coronavirus while working in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.A member of the McLaren team and two staff members from Haas have self-isolated after showing symptoms.McLaren said: “One team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, after showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus.”We are awaiting test results. The team is operating as per our normal schedule.”Should the tests prove positive, it is unclear at this stage what impact that might have on the season opener.

2020-03-11T10: 17: 06.550Z

England cricketers told to avoid autographs and selfiesEngland’s cricketers have been asked not to sign autographs or pose for selfies with fans on their current tour of Sri Lanka due to fears over the spread of coronavirus. The ECB issued a “coronavirus update” which urged all England fans travelling to Sri Lanka to maintain good hygiene on the trip.GettyThere has so far been just two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sri Lanka, but England are taking no chances. The statement said England had “put in place several precautions, leading to a number of normal activities being cancelled for the foreseeable future.”Handshakes have been replaced by fist bumps and now “players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual supporter interaction such as selfies or autographs”The statement read: “Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.”

2020-03-11T10: 04: 35.690Z

Brighton vs Arsenal ‘to go ahead’Brighton have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.The Gunners were due to face Manchester City in a rearranged fixture at the Etihad on Wednesday night, only for the game to be postponed as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.Arsenal announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning that a number of players and four members of staff were self-isolating after meeting Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis before the Europa League last-32, second-leg tie in north London 13 days ago on February 27.GettyMarinakis – who also owns Championship club Nottingham Forest and attended last Friday’s match against Millwall – announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.Per Government guidelines, that self-isolation period should last for 14 days after the time of contact, leading to the City clash being called off.Such a development has inevitably led to questions over what procedures, if any, that Arsenal’s opponents since that defeat to Olympiacos – Portsmouth and West Ham – may now have to implement, while also raising doubts over the Gunners’ other forthcoming fixtures.However, Brighton released a statement on Wednesday morning to confirm that their meeting with Mikel Arteta’s side – scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday – is set to be played, with no Arsenal players or staff showing symptoms of the virus and the self-isolation period due to end on Friday.”The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow, as we continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the coronavirus,” Brighton said.

2020-03-11T01: 45: 30.330Z

Arsenal statement

Photo: Getty ImagesReads: “Following news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has recently contracted Covid-19, we have been taking medical advice and tracing any individuals who had what the guidelines define as close contact with him at the game 13 days ago. “As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game. “The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.”Details on a second new date for the game, which was first postponed because City reached the Carabao Cup final, will follow “in the coming days.”

2020-03-11T01: 27: 18.873Z

Man City vs Arsenal postponed amid coronavirus fearsManchester City’s Premier League home game against Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure during the coronavirus outbreak.The Premier League has decided the fixture must not go ahead on Wednesday due to a number of Gunners players and staff on February 27 coming in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who on Tuesday confirmed he has contracted Covid-19.Since Arsenal’s loss to Olympiacos, the club have travelled to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup and, on Saturday, welcomed West Ham to the Emirates Stadium.Those unnamed Arsenal players, and staff members, must now serve the remainder of the advised 14-day self-isolation period, with the game at the Etihad coming within that time frame. Those at risk are expected back at Arsenal on Friday, March 13.

2020-03-10T19: 30: 12.000Z

Mbappe ‘tested for coronavirus’According to French newspaper L’Equipe, PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been tested for coronavirus, although it indicates the 20-year-old has not contracted the virus.Photo: AFP

2020-03-10T19: 28: 44.000Z

Uefa have issued a statement to deny to those reports, however…”We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament,” it read.

Can’t see the Coronavirus sports news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.