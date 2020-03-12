Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the sporting schedule continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal have confirmed that head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement on Thursday evening follows the Premier League’s statement that this weekend’s games would go ahead as planned – but the news about Arteta could force an immediate rethink.

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy is in self-isolation after a family member was taken to hospital after suffering respiratory problems, while three Leicester City players are also in self-isolation.

The ATP Tour has also been suspended for six weeks amid the crisis, while LaLiga has been postponed for two matchdays with the Real Madrid squad currently in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players – with whom the football team share a training complex – returned a positive test.

McLaren have also confirmed their withdrawal from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, but the race is still expected to go ahead.

2020-03-12T22: 28: 41.463Z

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta speaks after testing positive for Covid-19: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.” Photo: Getty/Arsenal FC

2020-03-12T22: 26: 35.210Z

Head of football Raul Sanllehi: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

2020-03-12T22: 25: 48.990Z

More from Arsenal…”We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup. “It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible. “We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel. We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.”

2020-03-12T22: 23: 46.156Z

Here’s Arsenal’s statement confirming Arteta’s positive test for Covid-19…

Photo: Getty/Arsenal FC”Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.”Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.”

2020-03-12T22: 20: 21.796Z

BREAKING: Arsenal confirm coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus

2020-03-12T21: 55: 36.410Z

Premier League confirm matches will go ahead ‘as scheduled’The Premier League has confirmed that this weekend’s matches will go ahead as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Premier League said that domestic matches scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 will not be affected by the Covid-19 disease.The English Football League have also stated their matches will go ahead as planned this weekend, although it is unclear whether future fixtures will be affected.The Premier League statement read: “Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.”While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.”We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.”The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly. “We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.”It comes after Manchester City announced that an unnamed player is in self-isolation after a family member was admitted to hospital after suffering symptoms of “a respiratory illness.”

2020-03-12T21: 25: 58.000Z

Juventus set up GoFundMe page to aid coronavirus victims as donations in Italy soar Juventus have launched a GoFundMe in a bid to help coronavirus victims as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the global.Outside of China, Italy have received the worst of the rapidly spreading disease with over 1,000 confirmed deaths. Photo: AFP/GettyThe sporting world has also been severely impacted, Serie A currently postponed until April 3. Meanwhile, Juventus player Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.Juventus have now joined both AC Milan and Roma in setting up GoFundMe pages, with over 2000 pages being set up in Italy since Sunday.A GoFundMe spokesperson said: “This is the largest fundraising effort we’ve seen on GoFundMe in Europe to date, with hundreds of campaigns raising more than €10m in just a few days.”What Italy is going through is incredibly difficult but it’s amazing to see people in Italy, Europe and across the globe come together to help in a time of crisis.”

2020-03-12T21: 13: 51.210Z

Wuhan football team to return to China after claiming coronavirus is bigger problem in Europe Chinese football club Wuhan Zall are set to return to China from their training camp in Spain after their coach claimed that coronavirus is a bigger problem in Europe “right now”. Photo: APThe Chinese Super League side, based in Wuhan – the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic – travelled to Cadiz, Spain for pre-season training at the end of January, but were unable to return home as the virus gripped China. The Chinese football season was postponed in response to the outbreak, and Wuhan Zall have been in Spain ever since. But following the spread of the virus across the globe – with Italy among the European countries hardest hit – the club have decided to return to their homeland. “The problem right now is here, in China it has been practically eradicated,” Wuhan Zall coach Jose Gonzalez told Spain’s Efe news agency on Thursday.

2020-03-12T20: 53: 33.000Z

Unnamed Man City player quarantined over coronavirus fearsManchester City have confirmed that a first-team player is in quarantine over coronavirus fears, writes James Robson. Photo: ReutersThe Premier League champions have refused to confirm the identity of the player who’s family member is suffering symptoms of “a respiratory illness.”The player in question has been tested for Covid-19 and is currently in self-isolation.In a statement a City spokesperson said: “The Club is aware that a family member of a Senior Men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.“He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question in self-isolating as a precaution.”

2020-03-12T20: 49: 33.040Z

BREAKING: Man City confirmed unnamed player in quarantine

2020-03-12T20: 41: 13.593Z

Dubois vs Joyce fight “not in jeopardy” – WarrenAmid reports that Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s fight in April was in danger of being postponed or cancelled, promoter Frank Warren insists the fight will go ahead.

2020-03-12T18: 55: 56.576Z

BREAKING: EFL confirm games will ‘go ahead as normal’The English Football League have confirmed there will be no changes to fixtures and that games will “continue to take place as normal”, despite fears over the coronavirus outbreak.A statement read: “In light of today’s announcement by the UK Government, EFL matches will continue to take place as normal while the guidance from the relevant authorities remains that there is no medical rationale to close or cancel sporting events at this time.”

2020-03-12T17: 39: 40.083Z

Juventus chief self-isolating after Rugani diagnosisJuventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who chairs the European Club Association, has taken the decision to self-isolate, according to AP.The move comes after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.

Photo: Reuters

2020-03-12T17: 34: 14.720Z

Irish FA suspend football activityThe Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have suspended all football matches until March 29.An FAI statement read: “The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis.”

2020-03-12T17: 29: 56.730Z

Hannover 96 enter quarantineGerman Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96 are in the professional football club to have entered quarantine following positive coronavirus tests.Two members of their playing squad, Timo Hubers and Jannes Horn, were diagnosed with Covid-19The club’s sporting director Gerhard Zuber said: “Of course, direct personal contact with the players in quarantine is not possible – but we will use all other options to provide our professionals with the best possible support and support. “The situation is not for everyone involved easy, but it is completely undisputed for everyone that health has priority here.”

2020-03-12T17: 23: 45.936Z

Second Utah Jazz NBA player tests positive for Covid-19An unnamed player for NBA team Utah Jazz has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team have confirmed.

Photo: APThe team have confirmed the unidentified player, reported in US media as Donovan Mitchell, has contracted Covid-19 – days after team-mate Rudy Gobert tested positive.”We are working closely with the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” the team said in a written statement. The NBA have already announced the suspension of the league until further notice.

2020-03-12T17: 03: 55.046Z

PM: UK government considering banning sporting fixturesThe Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the Government are considering banning sport fixtures amid the rising threat of coronavirus.”We are considering the question of banning major public events, including sporting fixtures,” Johnson said after holding an emergency Cobra meeting.

2020-03-12T16: 45: 06.520Z

Australian Grand Prix ‘called off’ – reportsAccording to Sky Sports News, the Formula One Australian Grand Prix – due to take place in Melbourne this weekend – has been called off on the eve of the first practice session of the 2020 season.The news is still yet to be confirmed by the FIA but there could be an announcement shortly.

2020-03-12T16: 38: 53.023Z

Guinness PRO14 season suspendedThe Guinness PRO14 season has been suspended in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Photo: GettyOrganisers confirmed in a statement that the league, which sees Scottish, Welsh, Italian, South African and Irish teams play against each other, will be suspended with no return date given.”The PRO14 is an international league. Cross border travel is inevitable and that brings with it unique challenges,” organisers said in a statement.”With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities and travel, the decision to suspend the competition is appropriate. It is in the best interests of everyone that games are not played at this time.”The suspension has been directed by the board of Celtic Rugby DAC and will be remain under constant review.”

2020-03-12T16: 32: 16.760Z

Wales friendly postponedWales’ international friendly with USA, which was due to take place on March 30 at the Cardiff City Stadium, has been postponed.The US Soccer Federation have cancelled the match, as well as other fixtures in March and April, and the FAW confirmed the news with a statement.“We are disappointed to see any postponement or cancellation of matches but understand that the health and safety of all fans, players and stakeholders are paramount,” CEO of the FAW Jonathan Ford said.

