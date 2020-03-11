🔥Coronavirus sports news LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal CANCELLED as F1 staff self-isolate over Covid-19 fears🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the latest disruption caused to sporting events by the coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester City’s home game with Arsenal, scheduled for Wednesday evening, has been postponed as a precautionary measure.

A number of Arsenal players and staff met infected Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted the virus, 13 days prior and must now enter self-isolation.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United will play behind close doors in Europe this week, while members of staff from several F1 teams are self-isolating ahead of Sunday’s opener in Melbourne.

Stay tuned for the latest news…

Live Updates

2020-03-11T10: 04: 35.690Z

Brighton vs Arsenal ‘to go ahead’Brighton have confirmed that Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.The Gunners were due to face Manchester City in a rearranged fixture at the Etihad on Wednesday night, only for the game to be postponed as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.Arsenal announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning that a number of players and four members of staff were self-isolating after meeting Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis before the Europa League last-32, second-leg tie in north London 13 days ago on February 27.GettyMarinakis – who also owns Championship club Nottingham Forest and attended last Friday’s match against Millwall – announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.Per Government guidelines, that self-isolation period should last for 14 days after the time of contact, leading to the City clash being called off.Such a development has inevitably led to questions over what procedures, if any, that Arsenal’s opponents since that defeat to Olympiacos – Portsmouth and West Ham – may now have to implement, while also raising doubts over the Gunners’ other forthcoming fixtures.However, Brighton released a statement on Wednesday morning to confirm that their meeting with Mikel Arteta’s side – scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday – is set to be played, with no Arsenal players or staff showing symptoms of the virus and the self-isolation period due to end on Friday.”The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow, as we continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the coronavirus,” Brighton said.

2020-03-11T01: 45: 30.330Z

Arsenal statement

Photo: Getty ImagesReads: “Following news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has recently contracted Covid-19, we have been taking medical advice and tracing any individuals who had what the guidelines define as close contact with him at the game 13 days ago. “As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game. “The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.”Details on a second new date for the game, which was first postponed because City reached the Carabao Cup final, will follow “in the coming days.”

2020-03-11T01: 27: 18.873Z

Man City vs Arsenal postponed amid coronavirus fearsManchester City’s Premier League home game against Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure during the coronavirus outbreak.The Premier League has decided the fixture must not go ahead on Wednesday due to a number of Gunners players and staff on February 27 coming in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who on Tuesday confirmed he has contracted Covid-19.Since Arsenal’s loss to Olympiacos, the club have travelled to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup and, on Saturday, welcomed West Ham to the Emirates Stadium.Those unnamed Arsenal players, and staff members, must now serve the remainder of the advised 14-day self-isolation period, with the game at the Etihad coming within that time frame. Those at risk are expected back at Arsenal on Friday, March 13.

2020-03-10T19: 30: 12.000Z

Mbappe ‘tested for coronavirus’According to French newspaper L’Equipe, PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been tested for coronavirus, although it indicates the 20-year-old has not contracted the virus.Photo: AFP

2020-03-10T19: 28: 44.000Z

Uefa have issued a statement to deny to those reports, however…”We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament,” it read.

2020-03-10T19: 07: 12.000Z

Euro 2020 to be delayed until 2021?According to Fox Sports Asia, several European federations have asked Uefa to postpone the tournament until next year to allow each season to finish amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.Uefa are reportedly considering the proposal. That would be a huge decision to make.

2020-03-10T17: 15: 56.000Z

Millwall officials self-isolate after Marinakis announcementMillwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh and other senior Lions officials who came into contact with Evangelos Marinakis have started a period of self-isolation.Photo: GettyAfter Marinakis announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, Millwall board members who were at the game on Friday will be staying at home as a precaution.Millwall have confirmed none of their directors have displayed any symptoms.Coronavirus could yet wreak havoc with the EFL fixture list but, as per government advice, Millwall players will continue to train as normal under Gary Rowett as they did not come into contact with Marinakis.“Millwall can confirm that senior club representatives who came into contact with Mr Marinakis last Friday have all begun a period of self-isolation, as per government advice,” said the south London club in a statement.“This is purely a precautionary measure and no individual has displayed any symptoms. The club will continue to follow all necessary guidance from the appropriate bodies.”Millwall, who are just outside the Championship play-off places, play Derby at the Den on Saturday.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-10T16: 56: 43.930Z

Confirmed: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will be played behind closed doors.Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena will be played behind closed doors.All ticketholders who had purchased tickets for the second leg will be refunded, according to the Bundesliga club.

Photo: Bongarts

2020-03-10T16: 51: 52.000Z

Serie A title may not be assigned due to coronavirus, FIGC claimThe Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have suggested the Serie A title may not be awarded to any team with the domestic season suspended until April.In a statement, the governing body suggested that should the teams be unable to complete the season, they will submit a list of teams that qualify for European competition and they may not award the Scudetto to any team. “If the COVID-19 emergency should not allow for the conclusion of the league competitions, President Gravina put forward some proposals that will be discussed in another meeting on March 23.“Without any order of priority, an option would be not assigning the Scudetto and consequently informing UEFA of the teams qualified for Europe.“Another would be referring to the table as it stands up until the moment the season was interrupted.“A third and final hypothesis would be to organise play-offs for the title of Champion of Italy and play-outs to decide relegation into Serie B.”

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-10T16: 35: 25.000Z

Man Utd to refund LASK ticketsManchester United will issue refunds to fans who purchased tickets for their Europa League tie against LASK Linz after the game was scheduled to be played behind closed doors.Photo: Getty/Manchester United FCA club statement read: “Following guidance from the Austrian Government, we have been informed by UEFA and LASK that the Europa League game on Thursday will be played behind closed doors.”LASK will now cancel tickets that had been issued to Manchester United. We will automatically issue refunds on behalf of LASK to our fans who have purchased tickets.”

2020-03-10T16: 29: 54.000Z

Players call for Spanish matches to be suspended as RFEF discuss Copa del Rey final moveThe Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are to discuss delaying next month’s Copa del Rey final due to the threat of coronavirus, as the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) call for games to be postponed rather than played behind closed doors.Photo: AFP via GettyLaLiga announced earlier on Tuesday that the next two rounds of the competition will be closed to fans amid health concerns and a number of European games in Spain will also be shut to the public, including Barcelona’s last-16 clash with Napoli next week.”In accordance with Article 214 of the General Regulations of the RFEF, we will submit for consideration to the finalist clubs of the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina, for approval at an upcoming meeting of the RFEF Delegate Commission on March 25, a change of dates if the games cannot be played with fans present on the dates originally scheduled,” the Federation said in a statement.Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are due to meet in an all-Basque Copa del Rey final on April 18 in Seville, while the women’s Copa de la Reina – still at the semi-final stage – has its showpiece on May 31, with the venue yet to be decided.The RFEF are also considering their options for Spain’s friendly against Germany at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 26.

2020-03-10T16: 15: 31.000Z

Germany vs Italy friendly to take place behind closed doorsAnother football fixture affected, only this time it takes place in the international period.Germany have announced the game their international friendly with Italy, scheduled for March 31 in Nuremburg, will go ahead but with no fans in the stadium.

2020-03-10T15: 52: 17.120Z

Arsenal respond to Marinakis coronavirus announcementArsenal have responded to the news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for coronavirus.Photo: ReutersThe Gunners played the Greek side in the Europa League last-32 stage and Mariankis visited the Emirates Stadium on February 27.But the club have confirmed that none of their staff have reported having the symptoms and are confident they have taken every step to prevent the disease from spreading.A statement read: “Our home match with Olympiacos in the Europa League was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with him on that match day have reported any symptoms since.”We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to coronavirus. We’re following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff.”This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre.”

2020-03-10T15: 33: 52.893Z

Spanish players association demand suspension of all gamesThe Spanish Footballers’ Association have officially requested that all games in the country are suspended – regardless of the division – due to coronavirus.More on that shortly…

2020-03-10T15: 23: 41.970Z

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix postponedThe MotoGP Americas Grand Prix has been postponed and rescheduled due to fears over the coronavirus.Photo: BongartsThe race, usually held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was scheduled to take place between April 3-5.But with fans travelling from all over the world, the organisers have decided to reschedule it for later in the year – meaning it will now take place between November 13-15.As a result, the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana will be staged on the weekend of November 20-22.

2020-03-10T15: 09: 21.363Z

Guardiola: Behind-closed-doors matches inevitableGetty ImagesManchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it is inevitable football matches will have to be played behind closed doors in England, with countries around Europe taking measures to delay the spread of coronavirus.“We are conscious of it because it has happened already in Italy,” he said. “The league is suspended, in Spain the next two weeks are behind closed doors. It is going to happen here.“The tendency rises at the same level as Italy before and in Spain right now.“The other issue you have to ask is it worse to play football without the spectators. We do our job for the people and if the people cannot come to watch us, there is no sense.”I would not love to play matches in the Premier League or Champions League or the cups without the people. But we are going to follow the instructions of the governments.“Everybody around the world is involved in that and we just follow what we have to do and follow the instructions.”

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-10T14: 52: 16.960Z

Ligue 1 updateAll Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches until April 15 will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday.

2020-03-10T13: 24: 15.373Z

LASK: Man United match to be played behind closed doorsManchester United’s Europa League last-16, first-leg tie against LASK has become the latest fixture to be moved behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Austrian club confirmed on Tuesday.Photo: Getty Images

2020-03-10T13: 13: 01.823Z

Republic of Ireland play-off in Slovakia moved behind closed doorsThe Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Slovakia in Bratislava will be held behind closed doors.An FAI statement read: “The Republic of Ireland’s Uefa Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors on the instruction of the Slovak Government.”

2020-03-10T12: 41: 45.616Z

Bosnia and Herzegovina suspend ticket sales for Northern Ireland Euro play-offThe Bosnian FA have suspended ticket sales ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Northern Ireland on March 26.”In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and in accordance with the recommendations of the relevant institutions, the ticket sale is postponed for several days,” a statement read.”A new ticket sale date will be announced later.”The Bulgarian Football Union suspended ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bulgaria and Hungary on Monday.

Can’t see the Coronavirus sports news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.