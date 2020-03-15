Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the sporting schedule continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ferrari shut down production, Dutch GP in doubt

Premier League season could be ‘null and void’

London Marathon moved to October 2020

England tour of Sri Lanka postponed

PGA cancel all events until April

2020-03-15T08: 46: 26.976Z

UFC London moved to United StatesUFC London will go ahead… in the United States. The event was scheduled for next Saturday, but the US-European travel ban – which will include the UK from Tuesday – has prompted a rethink. “The fight can’t obviously continue in London, but it will go on,” said UFC president Dana White.”We are working on finding a new venue, likely to be in the United States, and I have my matchmakers working on putting the undercard together.”

2020-03-14T21: 05: 05.686Z

What does it mean for UFC London? UFC London is just around the corner, scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena next Saturday.As is always the case, the London show was an instant sellout when tickets went on sale in January with the card headlined by a huge welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley.Getty ImagesDespite widespread cancellations due to the growing coronavirus crisis, the event is scheduled to go ahead as planned with no indication as of yet whether fans will be in attendance.However, confirmation on Saturday that the UK and Ireland have been added to the US’s European travel ban has sparked further doubts with some American fighters scheduled to fight on the card still State-side.The possibility of further public restrictions here in the UK next week also raises questions over whether the event will go ahead. Standard Sport will have updates throughout the week.

2020-03-14T17: 37: 53.563Z

London Landmarks Half Marathon postponed due to coronavirus outbreakThe London Landmarks Half Marathon is the latest sporting event to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.Friday saw the 2020 London Marathon postponed until October and this year’s ‘LLHM’ has suffered the same fate two weeks before the scheduled date.Around 13,000 took part last year, with a further 50,000 spectators lining the streets, along a route which starts at Pall Mall, follows through the capital past the likes of the London Eye, over the Golden Jubilee Bridge, through Bank and finishing by Downing Street.A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that the 2020 edition of the London Landmarks Half Marathon will not go ahead on Sunday 29 March 2020.”Along with the rest of the UK, we have been closely monitoring the escalating Coronavirus situation. At a time of such uncertainty and worry, we feel that it is only right that we do not go ahead.”We would like to say how sorry we are, and to thank everyone for your passion, enthusiasm and dedication in the lead up to the event.”We know you, our Yellow Army, will be as disappointed as we are. As it is only with your support and commitment that the LLHM has gone from strength to strength each year. We know how hard you have trained and fundraised, and we know how much you were looking forward to the big day. As were we. But we know that you will agree that under the current circumstances, it is the right thing to do. “We are currently working with local authorities to try and secure an alternative date. Please bear with us as we review our options and we will update you as soon as we possibly can.”Thank you for your patience, support and understanding during this extraordinary and challenging situation.”

2020-03-14T17: 18: 47.000Z

Players Championship prize money divided between golfersPGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has confirmed half of the total prize money from the recently-cancelled Players Championship will be evenly distributed among each player involved. Photo: GettyThe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sporting world has been immense, with the tournament – known to many as the fifth major in golf – cancelled on Thursday evening.According to PGA Tour regulations, 50 per cent of the total $15million prize purse – higher than that of any other golfing tournament – was to be evenly shared out among the players as long as an entire round was completed.The winner was set for $2.7m, with the top three guaranteed at least $1m each. Four players failed to complete the first round before darkness forced play to be suspended, however, with the cancellation of the tournament subsequently ensuring there could be no winner.Monahan, speaking to the media upon the tournament’s cancellation, said in the circumstances the regulations would not dictate how the players are paid, with each player set to earn roughly $52,000 – regardless of their performance.

FULL TIME

2020-03-14T17: 09: 46.110Z

Full time scoresDulwich Hamlet 2-1 Hemel HempsteadSutton United 1-1 Hartlepool United

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-14T16: 46: 14.466Z

Score updateDulwich Hamlet 2-1 Hemel HempsteadTurnaround complete! Aaron Barnes strikes late and that could be the winner!

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-14T16: 30: 59.000Z

Score updateDulwich Hamlet 1-1 Hemel HempsteadLionel Ainsworth has levelled up for Dulwich! All square at Champion Hill now.

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-14T16: 17: 06.570Z

Score updateDulwich Hamlet 0-1 Hemel HempsteadLooks like bad news travels fast across London and the surrounding boroughs as Aaron Jarvis puts the away side in front.

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-14T16: 14: 29.563Z

Score updateSutton United 1-1 HartlepoolBad news for the home side. Hartlepool have made a better start following the interval and Gavan Holohan’s strike has drawn them level.

2020-03-14T16: 12: 37.556Z

Leganes find brilliant way to pass time amid coronavirus pandemicFootball clubs in LaLiga may find themselves with little to do over the next month after the coronavirus pandemic forced major leagues to suspend fixtures temporarily.But Leganes have found an amusing way to help them and their fans pass the time.The Spanish side, who are currently second-bottom in the table and in danger of being relegated with a three-point gap to Celta Vigo in 17th, have found a way to keeping spirits up.The club were scheduled to play against Real Valladolid on Saturday, March 14 which could be crucial in deciding their future in the league.But with LaLiga announcing a suspension of the entire league with immediate effect, Leganes were also forced to call a halt to training sessions after their general director tested positive for Covid-19.The club’s social media staff found themselves at a loose end and so they decided to imagine as if the game was going ahead as planned by live-tweeting the ‘events’.According to the live text commentary via their Twitter account, Leganes had a tough time against Valladolid and even included some controversial VAR decisions.But rather unsurprisingly Javier Aguirre’s men took home all three (virtual) points with a hard-fought 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Oscar Arnaiz and Guido Carillo.So, the message appears to be… keep calm and carry on tweeting about football.

2020-03-14T15: 50: 42.060Z

UFC’s McGregor suggests aunt has died from effects of coronavirus​A devastated Conor McGregor has confirmed his aunt has passed away, suggesting that the cause of her death appears to be linked to coronavirus. Photo: APThe 31-year-old – who recently made his return to the UFC with a stoppage win over Donald Cerrone – posted an emotional message on his Instagram account, saying he was due to appear on US television when he heard the news.Posting images alongside his family, McGregor wrote: “Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.”I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fvirus. What the fis happening.”McGregor has also said that he is now changing his training routine, previously becoming increasingly susceptible to illness.”Until now I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity,” he said.”It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training, the immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flues. I feel bullet-proof right now though.”

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-14T15: 38: 01.690Z

Score updateSutton have taken a 1-0 lead against Hartlepool thanks to an early strike from Isaac Olaofe.It’s still goalless in Dulwich’s game against Hemel Hempstead, with half an hour gone at Champion Hill.

2020-03-14T15: 21: 45.000Z

And Dan Kilpatrick tunes in from Dulwich Hamlet…

2020-03-14T15: 15: 08.000Z

Here is Jack Rosser at Sutton United…

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-14T15: 01: 30.000Z

Our reporters are taking in some non-league action today due to the coronavirus. We’ve got Jack Rosser at Sutton United as they take on Hartlepool United at Gander Green Lane.But that’s not all. Dan Kilpatrick has headed to south London to observe Dulwich Hamlet playing in the National League South division against Hemel Hempstead FC.We’ll keep you up to date with the goals as they go in today.

2020-03-14T14: 22: 45.070Z

Chances of Premier League season not being completed ’75 per cent’ – reportThere is a “75 per cent chance” the Premier League season will not be completed due to delays amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Photo: GettyThat’s according to Sky Sports, who report a senior source at a Premier League club has told them there is a strong chance the season will not be completed.It is unclear whether that means the entire campaign could be aborted or the season will simply finish as it stands now is unclear.The Premier League have scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to discuss the potential options after fixtures were postponed until April.

SOCIAL

2020-03-14T13: 39: 49.010Z

‘Missing ya’: Man City post photo montage of fans with fixtures cancelledIt seems that no one quite knows what to do without football at the moment – and that includes Premier League clubs.Their Saturday afternoons are usually filled with 22 players running around the pitch with thousands of fans packed in the stadiums. But with the global coronavirus pandemic, Premier league fixtures have been suspended until April 4.And it seems Manchester City are longing for the return of their fans, posting a photo montage via their official Twitter account to recognise the match-going City fans.Click here to view the tweet.

2020-03-14T13: 23: 24.003Z

Three National League matches postponedDespite getting the green light to play matches in the National League this weekend, three matches have been postponed just hours before kick-off.Bromley vs Chorley, Woking vs Dagenham and Yeovil vs Barnet have all been called off due to fears over the coronavirus.As it stands, the other six fixtures will go ahead as planned.

2020-03-14T12: 51: 15.486Z

What about FPL? It may be way down the list of priorities, but Fantasy Premier League has been effectively postponed until April at the earliest following the rescheduling of league football across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak. FPL have now explained what the changes mean for their managers – with Gameweek 30 and Gameweek 31 fixtures postponed. All managers will earn zero points for those Gameweeks – although any manager activity undertaken ahead of each respective deadline will be taken into account for that Gameweek. Any transfers made or wildcards or chips used in postponed Gameweeks will NOT be reinstated – and any points hit for those weeks will be reflected in lost points. In a nutshell: if you have made any transfers by this point for the coming Gameweek, you will take the points hit. When the Premier League season does resume, points scored in these fixtures will apply to the Gameweek in which the fixtures are played. You CAN cancel Triple Captain or Bench Boost chips you have activated for the forthcoming gameweek.Head-to-head leaguesProviding neither manager has made transfers and subsequently taken a points hit – the matches will end in draws with each manager earning a point each. FLP CupIf neither manager takes a point hit, their scores will be zero and their match will be decided on a virtual coin toss.

2020-03-14T11: 29: 19.943Z

Noble: It’s the right decisionWest Ham captain Mark Noble has sent a message for football fans.“As much as we all want to play, it is the right decision. There are times when sport, as important as it is to so many people, is of secondary importance and this is just such a time.“I am a professional footballer and I take my work very seriously, but I am the same as everyone else in that the health of my family is paramount.“Please follow the Government advice, put you and your loved ones’ health before anything else and do not take any unnecessary risks, and we can all return to football at the right time for everyone.”

A joint announcement from the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship confirmed the professional game would be postponed in England until April 3 at the earliest.

The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus,” a statement said.

“It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches.

“The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action.

“However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.”