🔥Coronavirus sports news LIVE: Cheltenham Festival ploughs ahead as Six Nations and Champions League are hit🔥

This year’s Cheltenham Festival is under way under the cloud of the coronavirus threat, while other sporting events continue to be hit by the outbreak.

On Monday, Six Nations organisers confirmed that France vs Ireland would be postponed, following England’s match in Italy, leaving Wales vs Scotland as the only remaining fixture of the final ‘Super Saturday’.

Today, Barcelona announced that their forthcoming Champions League tie with Napoli will be played behind closed doors – while Uefa are in talks with local authorities in Germany amid fears that Chelsea’s Champions League visit to Bayern Munich could also go the same way.

Tottenham’s match against RB Leipzig tonight remains unaffected.

Live Updates

2020-03-10T11: 52: 04.746Z

Uefa in talks over Bayern Munich vs ChelseaUefa are in talks with local authorities in Germany amid fears that Chelsea’s visit to Bayern Munich could be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, writes by Jack Rosser.Reports in Germany last night said next week’s Champions League game was expected to take place in an empty stadium in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.Photo: Getty ImagesWhile Tottenham’s visit to Leipzig tonight has not been hit, Valencia’s home game with Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain versus Borussia Dortmund, and next week’s Barcelona-Napoli match will all be played behind closed doors. Wolves’s Europa League tie at Olympiacos next week will be played in an empty stadium as part of Greece’s two-week spectator ban.

2020-03-10T11: 47: 04.783Z

Champions League matches affectedBarcelona have confirmed that their Champions League tie with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.The club met with officials from the Catalan government on Monday and had hoped that Camp Nou would remain open for home fans.“One possibility is to open Barca-Napoli to fans, but not for the Napoli supporters,” Sports Secretary for the Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, had told SER Catalunya on Monday.“Their supporters come from a country of risk (in the spread of coronavirus) and we must prioritise medical criteria and prudence for sporting and economic reasons.But Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday morning that the match, scheduled for Wednesday March 18, will be played without supporters of either side.Photo: Reuters

2020-03-08T08: 46: 07.163Z

Bahrain Grand Prix to be held behind closed doorsThis month’s Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors because of the Coronavirus outbreak.Photo: ReutersThe race will go ahead as planned at the Bahrain International Circuit across the weekend of March 20-22, but no spectators will be allowed to attend.A statement from race organisers said: “In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom’s national health taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event.”As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility. Given the continued spread of Covid-19 globally, convening a major sporting event which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time.”But to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event.”Formula 1 has already had to postpone its Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April, while there are doubts about whether the Vietnam Grand Prix, also set to take place next month, will go ahead.

2020-03-07T09: 56: 53.110Z

James would refuse to play behind closed doors in NBALos Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says he would refuse to play if NBA games are forced to be held behind closed doors because of the Coronavirus outbreak.Photo: GettyNo such action has so far been deemed necessary in the US, but the NBA has written to its teams encouraging them to prepare contingency plans for behind-closed-doors fixtures, a prospect James is not enthused by.”Play games without the fans? No, simple answer,” James said. “I ain’t playing if we haven’t got the fans in the crowd, that’s who I play for.”I play for my team-mates, I play for the fans, that’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing.”

2020-03-06T21: 29: 57.916Z

Sports bodies and broadcasters to meet over coronavirus contingency plansSports governing bodies and broadcasters will come together for a government meeting on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus amid reports Premier League matches could be played behind closed doors.According to the Press Association, the meeting is part of the government’s long-term contingency planning and will cover a variety of possible scenarios.This includes weighing up whether to hold certain events behind closed doors should the Covid-19 virus continue to spread and gatherings of large numbers of people are banned.It will be hosted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with head of public affairs Ross Hamilton representing the British Horseracing Authority.A BHA spokesman on Friday evening reiterated the sport continued to operate on the basis of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “business as usual” statement, while at the same time its COVID 19 group continues to plan for a range of scenarios across all phases of the government response.Betfair’s market on whether the Cheltenham Festival will start as planned on Tuesday saw ‘yes’ trading at 1.11 as of 8.45pm on Friday, with ‘no’ priced at 9.2.

2020-03-06T21: 00: 17.000Z

Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 game away to Strasbourg on Saturday has been postponed owing to the outbreak, both clubs have confirmed.They said the decision was due to a “prefectural order” issued on Friday by the Grand Est region where Strasbourg are based.

2020-03-06T12: 29: 14.163Z

EFL suspend pre-match handshakesGetty ImagesThe EFL have followed the Premier League’s lead by suspending pre-match handshakes, it has been confirmed.A statement read: “As a result of the ongoing concerns posed the by Coronavirus outbreak and following specific medical advice, the Fair Play handshake between players and match officials will not take place at this weekend’s EFL matches and until further notice.”Whilst the Government guidance does remain unchanged, a decision has been taken on medical advice and as a precautionary measure. “Matchday operations at EFL grounds are set to continue this weekend with Clubs being advised to take appropriate prevention measures as per the Government guidance.”It is understood, however, that individual Clubs may take decisions at a local level to help mitigate the risk of the virus spreading further ahead of this weekend’s matches.”The EFL continues to remain in regular dialogue with the Government regarding the ongoing developments and is being appraised on a regular basis of developments that could potentially impact our Clubs and Competitions”We will continue to provide EFL Clubs with updates and advice as it is issued to ensure that they have all the relevant up-to date information so that they can continue to advise their players, staff and supporters.”These matters are subject to constant change and we will update as appropriate.”

2020-03-06T11: 52: 30.690Z

Paris Marathon postponedNext month’s Paris Marathon has been postponed until October because of fears over the coronavirus at the mass participation event.France has had more than 420 confirmed coronavirus cases to date, with seven deaths as a result of the global outbreak. Paris’ decision casts doubt over the subsequent London Marathon three weeks later but officials in the capital are still hopeful that the race — scheduled for April 26 — will still go ahead as planned.

2020-03-06T10: 40: 54.763Z

Premier League behind closed doors ‘inevitable’Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce fears it is “pretty inevitable” that Premier League games will be played behind closed doors because of the spread of the coronavirus.GettyItalian authorities have taken the decision to play Serie A games behind closed doors until April and Bruce believes it is only a matter of time before the same happens in the UK.“It is something we are probably going to face,” he said today. “We all know football is a way out for everybody, but people’s lives are at stake and we have got to go by the authorities. But it looks pretty inevitable that could be on the cards.”

2020-03-06T09: 30: 30.490Z

IWF cancel Asian ChampionshipsThe International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cancelled next month’s Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan, due to the coronavirus outbreak.The April 16-25 event, which was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan but shifted to neighbouring Uzbekistan last month, joins a long list of sporting events hit by the flu-like virus that originated in China late last year

2020-03-06T09: 19: 10.966Z

Ajax trio self-isolate over coronavirus fearsAjax assistant coach Christian Poulsen and two other members of the Dutch club’s coaching staff have been told to stay at home due to concerns over coronavirus.Poulsen (below, right), exercise physiologist Alessandro Schoenmaker and an unnamed physiotherapist are in isolation after attending a birthday party on Friday with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.GettyClub spokesperson Miel Brinkhuis told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “It is true that there are three preventative employees at home. The trio have no complaints.”Former Denmark and Liverpool midfielder Poulsen and both colleagues are being monitored, but have not shown signs of having coronavirus.Brinkhuis added: “And if it stays that way until Thursday, the employees can resume their work at the club.”

2020-03-05T09: 29: 40.783Z

Italy vs England Six Nations clash postponedEngland’s Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen the latter option.Official confirmation of the decision is expected from Six Nations later today.

2020-03-05T08: 25: 45.570Z

Italy vs England set to be postponedEngland’s Six Nations game against Italy in Rome next week has been postponed by tournament organisers due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports in the British media said on Thursday.The March 14 clash was set to take place behind closed doors after the Italian government ordered all sporting events be held without fans to in a bid to curb Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus that has resulted in over 3,000 cases and killed 107 in Italy.Six Nations organisers had already postponed Saturday’s match between Ireland and Italy.Broadcaster ITV is reported to have decided not to send a commentary team to Rome even if the game goes ahead with coverage to be based in London instead.

2020-03-03T21: 31: 43.680Z

Juventus vs Milan ‘postponed’Juventus and AC Milan’s upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final match has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, according to reports in Italian media.The match had been due to take place at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday evening, though residents of Milan had been barred from attending.Despite those initial plans, the ANSA news agency said on Tuesday that the city council had decided to call the match off until a later date as northern Italy deals with the spread of the Covid19 virus.No plans have been announced regarding the other semi-final between Napol i and Inter Milan, which is set to take place at Stadio San Paolo in sothern Italy.A total of 10 Serie A matches in Italy have been postponed over the past two weekends because of the virus.Milan is situated in the region of Lombardy, has been the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, registering the first positive test of the northern cluster and now counting 984 of Italy’s 1,694 cases.

2020-03-03T20: 20: 48.246Z

Uefa games in Spain may be played in empty stadiumsBarcelona’s Champions League last-16 second leg game at home to Napoli could be played behind closed doors after the Spanish government recommended shutting stadiums to fans in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.Health minister Salvador Illa, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, confirmed there had been 150 cases of coronavirus in Spain and said sporting events taking place in affected areas should be closed to the public.”These professional sports competition events, in which a high presence of fans coming from the coronavirus risk areas is expected, the recommendation is that they should be held behind closed doors,” he said.Illa mentioned two forthcoming football fixtures: Valencia’s Champions League game against Atalanta next Tuesday and Getafe’s Europa league clash with Inter Milan on March 19.The minister also recommended Valencia Basket versus Olimpia Milano (scheduled for this Thursday) and the women’s basketball game between Uni Girona and Venezia (set for March 19) be played without the presence of fans.While he did not include Barcelona-Napoli in his list of affected events, the fixture would also be at risk and could be played behind closed doors on March 18.

2020-03-03T15: 30: 41.790Z

Young footballers are the latest being banned from shaking hands at games: At least one junior football league, in Berkshire, has told coaches there are to be no handshakes between players and officials either at the start or the finish of matches due to covid-19 fears.

2020-03-03T15: 27: 32.206Z

England prop Mako Vunipola in self-isolationGetty ImagesMako Vunipola will miss England’s Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday as he is self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak after flying back from Tonga.Vunipola missed the victory over Ireland 10 days ago to attend a family issue in Tonga, with head coach Eddie Jones saying he did not expect him back for the Wales game.On Monday morning, however, Vunipola was surprisingly named in the squad for the Twickenham fixture. It has now emerged, though, that Vunipola never came into camp on Monday ahead of training on Tuesday morning, after the RFU realised the route home he had taken – understood to be via Hong Kong. Hong Kong confirmed its first case of coronavirus on 23 January and has been affected by the illness.“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” said an RFU spokesperson of Vunipola’s issue. The Six Nations has already seen Ireland’s game with Italy on Saturday cancelled due to coronavirus, with the Irish government unhappy due to the outbreak in northern Italy.There also remains doubt over whether England’s game in Rome on March 14 will go ahead.Either way, it seems certain that Vunipola will not be involved again in the camp, with those in self-isolation advised to remain there for 14 days. The UK has so far had 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

2020-03-03T14: 26: 23.126Z

Wolves to avoid fan selfies and autographsGetty ImagesWolves have issued an update to their supporters regarding coronavirus, saying the club is now “taking positive steps to reduce the risk of its community’s health by limiting public engagements for its employees”.A statement read: “Wolves players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or other public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual fan interaction such as selfies or autographs.”Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a temporary measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the Wolves squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.”In addition, Wolves players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a warm smile and personal greeting will suffice.”Hand sanitisers will be added to all entrances at Compton and Molineux, on all dining tables and in every bathroom, which all staff and visitors must use regularly.”Wolves added: “There is currently no affect to forthcoming fixtures, but the club will continue to take guidance from the Premier League, UK Government and World Health Organization, and will update supporters with any further developments.”

2020-03-03T12: 28: 33.756Z

Uefa body to focus on coronavirus fixture pile-upUefa has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.GettyUefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told Uefa’s congress on Tuesday that the body had been set up on Monday to “work on calendar issues”.

2020-03-03T11: 42: 41.143Z

Premier League and EFL hold FA talksEnglish football’s governing bodies — the Premier League, FA and English Football League — have held initial discussions over what steps to take if measures are introduced to limit mass gatherings. Insiders say the authorities are in the hands of the government and will follow the advice of health and safety officials.

GettyThe hope, however, is that matches would still be able to go ahead in empty stadiums and be broadcast on TV.At this stage, it is seen as difficult to draw up detailed contingency plans given the ever-changing nature of the situation but the FA will seek early guidance on England’s friendly against Italy at Wembley, scheduled for March 27, to avoid making any last-minute decisions.In the event that stadium closures are only ordered for a limited time, such as a week, then matches would be more likely to be postponed, amid concerns that large numbers of supporters would gather outside grounds for behind-closed-doors games anyway.If fixtures go ahead in empty stadiums, thought would be given to solidarity payments, particularly to smaller clubs which rely on gate receipts.

