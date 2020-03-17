🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Uefa to decide on domestic football season, Champions League and Euro 2020🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the sporting schedule continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest coronavirus sports news:

Uefa conference begins today to decide future of football

Yafai and McGrail in Team GB squad for Olympics

London Olympic Boxing qualifiers suspended

All rugby, league and union, suspended

Boris Johnson advises against mass gatherings

Horseracing to move behind closed doors

2020-03-16T21: 41: 18.400Z

Spurs close shop and stadium toursTottenham have announced they have closed their club shop and stadium tours with immediate effect with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak growing.A statement on the Tottenham Hotspur club website read: “Following the latest advice issued by government we’ve made the following decisions regarding our retail and visitor attractions that will come into effect as of tomorrow (Tuesday 17 March).”We shall also be suspending our stadium tours with immediate effect and contacting everyone who is currently booked onto a tour shortly. If we do not email you, it means your tour may still be pending review and we shall continue to keep you updated across Club channels, and via direct email where appropriate, as and when we have any further updates.”We shall continue to prioritise the health and safety of our supporters and staff with any decisions we need to make in the current climate.”

2020-03-16T20: 48: 19.013Z

BREAKING: Grand National called offThe meeting, including the sport’s most famous race, was due to take place from 2-4 April, but has been cancelled after the government announced it would stop supporting mass gatherings with emergency services as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens.Prime Minister Boris Johnson also advised against all non-essential travel and unnecessary social contact, leading organisers to give up on hopes of staging the meeting behind closed doors.A statement from Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward of The Jockey Club said: “The Randox Health Grand National Festival was just three weeks away and it’s very clear to us it will not be possible for the event to take place. Public health must come first.“We were working on a plan to stage the Grand National behind closed doors given its importance to the racing industry and beyond, but following the new Government measures confirmed this evening to help to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, this is not a viable option.”The cancellation comes less than a week after the Cheltenham Festival was allowed to go ahead as usual, as authorities followed government advise which at that point places no restrictions on mass gatherings.The cancellation will come as a huge blow to fans of the sport, with two-time winner Tiger Roll set to bid for an unprecedented hat-trick of Grand National wins.“I know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who work in our sport and the many millions who were looking forward to this year’s event,” Dudgeon added. “But very sadly these are exceptional times and this is the responsible thing to do.”

2020-03-16T20: 12: 41.550Z

Virus must peak by May for Olympics to go ahead – French IOCThe head of the French Olympic Committee believes the coronavirus pandemic must be past its peak by the end of May if the Tokyo Games are to have any chance of going ahead.Organisers have remained steadfast in their insistence that the Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 24 and run until August 9, will be able to go ahead as planned.However, there are growing concerns that the event will have to be cancelled or postponed, with the outbreak spreading around the world and causing widespread shutdowns of sports leagues.Aside from the obvious health risk of allowing the Games to go ahead, the decimated sporting calendar leaves significant question marks over how athletes will qualify for the competition. “My feeling is that if we’re still in the crisis by the end of May I can’t see how the Games can happen,” French Olympic chief Denis Masseglia told Reuters.”If we are beyond the peak and the situation is getting better questions will arise about who qualifies, but we will find the least worst solution.”

2020-03-16T19: 53: 53.273Z

Rugby League also suspendedThe Rugby Football League and Super League have suspended all scheduled matches until April 3 at the very least as the coronavirus outbreak continues to have a significant impact on sport.A number of games were played as scheduled over the weekend, the RFL insisting they were “following the government’s guidance”.Club and competition officials met earlier today to discuss the topic at hand, with a number of sports having already posptoned any match action.The decision was made to suspend play at all levels of the game, with RFL and Super League members to reconvene closer to April to discuss the next steps.Boris Johnson today revealed large gatherings no longer have the government’s support, while stating people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and any unnecessary travel or contact with others.A joint statement was given by Robert Elstone, the executive chairman of Super League Europe, and Ralph Rimmer, CEO of the Rugby Football League.The Statement read: “These are unprecedented times, and they present significant financial and commercial implications for Rugby League, which will be further considered during the period of suspension.“Super League is also an international competition, and consideration has to be given to our clubs in Canada and France, particularly around travel restrictions and scheduling fixtures.“Player welfare and maintaining the integrity of the competition are key concerns moving forward. Equally our responsibilities to Rugby League communities remain front of mind for all of us.“The whole country is facing major challenges – and the support of our fans, partners and stakeholders is needed now more than ever before.”

2020-03-16T18: 41: 00.000Z

RFU calls blanket ban on all rugby The RFU have suspended all rugby activity in England at both professional and community level after the government imposed stricter measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.The Six Nations had already been hit by disruption with several games cancelled as the outbreak worsened, while the Premiership was suspended on Monday as the government said it would stop supporting mass gatherings such as sporting events. The RFU suspension, however, means everything from training and the various coaching and officiating courses, to matches, at all levels of the game, will be halted until April14 at the earliest.An RFU statement said: “The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community. “Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.“The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.”

2020-03-16T18: 05: 45.950Z

Boat Race cancelled for first time since WW2The Boat Race, staged between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.The historic race, first contested in 1856, was set to be staged on the River Thames on March 29 but has been called off for the first time since the Second World War.On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would stop supporting mass gatherings such as large sporting events, and minutes later Boat Race organisers confirmed the event, which usually draws thousands of people out onto the banks of the river, will not take place.Robert Gillespie, Chairman of The Boat Race Company Limited, said: “Given the unprecedented situation our country and each of us as individuals faces, the public good far outweighs all other considerations.”Cancellation of The Boat Race is therefore clearly the correct decision, but it is not without sad consequence. Our thoughts are very much with the athletes who have worked so hard and made immense sacrifices to represent their University and are now unable to do so.”To cancel is not an easy decision and we realise this news will undoubtedly disappoint all those who look forward to the Race – whether watching on the riverbanks, on TV or online. We would like to thank our partners, fans, the local businesses & community for their support.”

2020-03-16T17: 37: 42.383Z

Olympic boxing qualifierAn Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in London that had already decided to ban spectators midway through competition has now been cancelled altogether.The Boxing Road to Tokyo event, being held at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth II Olympic Park, began on Saturday and was due to run until March 24.Spectators were allowed to attend over the weekend, but the decision was made late on Sunday night to move behind-closed-doors as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.Boxing went ahead today but will be abandoned following this evening’s session after the IOC Boxing Task Force decided to suspend all of its events until May.The organisers say they took the decision “amid increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures, in order to allow participants from over 60 countries to adjust their travel plans and return home”.The statement added: “The BTF will continue to evaluate the situation daily, aiming to complete the distribution of the remaining Tokyo 2020 boxing quota places in May and June.“The BTF’s priority remains the qualification of athletes on the field of play, and it will inform all stakeholders as soon as more information is available.”

2020-03-16T17: 13: 47.453Z

Here’s Boris Johnson’s latest update on the fate of mass gatherings such as sporting events…”It remains true that risks of transmission at mass gatherings such as sporting events are relatively low but logically, as we advise against unnecessary social contacts of all kinds, it’s right that we should extend that advise to mass gatherings as well.Photo: PA”We’ve also got to ensure that we have the critical workers we need that might otherwise be deployed at those gatherings to deal with this emergency.”So, from tomorrow we will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally do. So mass gatherings we are now moving emphatically away from.”

2020-03-16T17: 03: 04.706Z

BREAKING: Government to stop supporting mass sporting eventsPrime Minister Boris Johnson has all-but banned large sporting events amid the coronavirus outbreak, after saying emergency services would no longer be supporting such events. More to follow…

2020-03-16T16: 29: 21.223Z

NFL Draft to go ahead without fansThe NFL draft will still go ahead next month despite the global coronavirus outbreak, but all public events surrounding the occasion have been cancelled.Photo: GettyThe Draft, which sees college players selected to join the professional ranks by the 32 NFL franchises, is scheduled to take place from 23-25 April, and is usually a huge spectacle, with a host of fan experience events forming part of a weekend of celebration. As many as 600,000 fans were reported to have attended the 2019 edition in Tennessee.However, the league announced on Monday that all such events have been axed amid the worsening global pandemic.Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL were “exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted”, and confirmed that it will still be televised. No decision has yet been made about whether prospects will be allowed to attend.Unlike many major sports leagues around the world, the NFL has not yet seen any fixture disruption due to the outbreak, with its season having finished with the Super Bowl at the start of February and the new one not due to start until the autumn.The NBA and NHL have both suspended their seasons, while the MLB has pushed the start of its season back two weeks and cancelled its preseason spring training games.

2020-03-16T14: 47: 02.506Z

Horse racing moved behind closed doorsBritish racing will stage all meetings behind closed doors from Tuesday to combat the spread of coronavirus.The British Horseracing Authority confirmed the decision in a statement on Monday afternoon with the restrictions to begin at Wetherby and Taunton.Getty ImagesIt read: “Racing industry leaders have confirmed a plan to continue racing behind closed doors from tomorrow.”Any fixtures that take place in England, Wales and Scotland, initially until the end of March, will take place without spectators and with restrictions on the number of attendees.”

2020-03-16T13: 32: 52.650Z

BHA shuts offices over suspected coronavirus casesThe British Horseracing Authority shut its offices to staff and visitors on Monday morning for the foreseeable future over suspected coronavirus cases among its employees.It said all office-based staff at the High Holborn headquarters in London were now being asked to work remotely, and that those with symptoms were self-isolating, so too those in close contact with them.The BHA would not comment on whether any of the affected staff had been in attendance at last week’s four-day Cheltenham Festival, which went ahead despite a widespread sporting shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.It is believed that all the relevant employees’ symptoms are mild and none of its 70-strong staff on site have yet had cases of coronavirus confirmed.In a statement, it said the address, which is shared with Cheltenham Racecourse owners the Jockey Club, Great British Racing and the Racehorse Owners Association, was “closed to all staff and visitors from Monday March 16 until further notice”.The statement added: “This is due to suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases amongst a small number of office-based BHA employees. All office-based staff are being asked to work remotely.“The members of staff with suspected cases are now self-isolating, as are colleagues who may have been in contact with them, as a precautionary measure. The building is currently undergoing a deep clean and will be reopened with practicable.”

2020-03-16T12: 51: 33.110Z

Elite clubs should help bail out lower leagues, says financial expertPremier League clubs offering financial support may be the only way to stop sides in League One and League Two going out of business due to the coronavirus outbreak.That is the view of leading financial expert and university lecturer Kieran Maguire, who has warned lower league clubs will be hit hard by the suspension of football in the UK, which was announced on Friday.Sides in League One and League Two rely heavily on matchday income, with around 35 per cent of their revenue generated from that avenue.Lower league clubs can make as much as £50,000 per home game, but with football suspended in the UK until at least April 3 they will have a hole in their finances.It has left many clubs facing an ­uncertain future over the next few weeks, but Premier League clubs could be their saviour if they unite to offer them financial support.“I think once you go beyond missing two home matches, I genuinely worry how clubs in League One and League Two will survive unless it is due to the generosity of others,” Maguire told Standard Sport.“The Premier League might decide that if their matches are being broadcast [behind closed doors], and therefore it is effectively having its pumps primed by further contributions from the broadcasters and sponsors, it could perhaps make some interest-free loans or even donate money to the clubs in League One and League Two. “Realistically, if you are listening to some of the club owners at the weekend in those lower leagues, £250,000 could be enough just to help them ­survive to the end of the nominal season and then what happens over the summer will be a separate issue. £250,000 coming from the Premier League, per club in those two lower leagues, we are talking £12million — which is nothing. “Manchester United managed to find $45m (£36.6m) on Thursday night to prop up their share price. So, if clubs are allowed to go to the wall while that behaviour is effectively tolerated within football, I don’t think it reflects very well on the industry.“I think [any agreement] it would have to be an agreed decision by all of the Premier League clubs. I don’t think it is right to expect a single club to ­contribute.”

2020-03-16T12: 38: 55.250Z

Tottenham expected to face decision soonTottenham’s first-team and academy are continuing to train at Hotspur Way, with no players having shown symptoms of the coronavirus so far.The club’s training ground is unusually quiet, however, with no non-essential visitors allowed, while handshakes have been replaced by elbow-bumps.Spurs insist they are following government guidelines to the letter but they will have a decision to make over the continuation of training sessions if “mass gatherings” are banned this week, as expected. Schoolboy football has already been cancelled, with no age-group sides currently at Hotspur Way.GettySpurs manager Jose Mourinho is continuing to drill his squad with a return to action in early April in mind and the players were given this weekend off, but advised not to fly and to public transport and large crowds, if possible.It is crass to talk of beneficiaries of football’s lockdown but Mourinho, who repeatedly said last month that he wished it was July 1, could have Harry Kane and Heung-min Son available for the run-in, if the Premier League does find a way to resume in April.Son is due to return to the training ground on Monday or Tuesday after staying away for two weeks as a precaution on returning from South Korea, where he travelled for surgery on a fractured arm, while Kane is continuing to make impressive progress in his recovery from hamstring surgery.Meanwhile, the Amazon cameras at Spurs are continuing to film the club’s remarkable season, which has already included the sacking of beloved manager Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho’s appointment, Eric Dier’s confrontation with a fan after the recent defeat to Norwich and now the club’s response to the covid-19 outbreak.Many of the Amazon cameras are rigged at Hotspur Way and therefore can be operated remotely, without the need for personnel on-site.

2020-03-16T11: 31: 48.816Z

Palace close academyClubs up and down the country are looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and lessen the impact on their squad and staff.With that in mind, as a precautionary measure, Crystal Palace have closed their first-team and academy training grounds on Copers Cope Road for a week.It is understood none of the players have yet shown symptoms and are not self-isolating, though with no football for the foreseeable future and other Premier League clubs reporting cases, Palace are taking a cautious approach.GettyThe first-team squad have been given individual programmes by the coaching staff in order to maintain fitness levels while away from the training ground, which is currently set to reopen on March 23.Wilfried Zaha kept himself ticking over at the weekend with a visit to a 5-a-side pitch in Beckenham.Meanwhile, the Eagles will note with keen interest the government’s stance on those over the age of 70.At 72, Palace boss Hodgson is the eldest in the Premier League and could face having to be absent from games should he be told to isolate when football finally returns.

2020-03-16T10: 51: 53.863Z

Buatsi still preparing for fight date With sport grinding to a halt across the globe, for now it has been business as usual for Joshua Buatsi as the Croydon fighter waits to hear if his return to the ring later this month will go ahead.The undefeated light heavyweight is currently in fight camp preparing for his bout on 28 March at the O2 Arena – but with the sporting calendar left devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak, more postponements and cancellations are expected over the coming weeks and months.For now, Buatsi remains in the dark – but until a decision is made, the Olympian is treating camp like any other, preparing for a bout that could never happen.Getty Images“It is business as usual for the time being, I’m not sure what is going to happen but we have just got to act like it is going on,” Buatsi told Standard Sport. “As boxers you have to keep preparing, be prepared to make weight, be prepared to fight.“It’s hard, but there has been no clarification on whether it is happening or not. But it is what it is. Hopefully there will be some news sooner rather than later.”Buatsi’s opponent later this month hasn’t been officially disclosed but his camp have been notified over who will be looking to test their unbeaten prospect.Holed up in the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, Buatsi and his team have been taking the same precautions taken by the rest of the nation to battle the coronavirus outbreak. But working with a closely-knit group, the situation hasn’t affected his preparations.“We have been quite isolated to be fair, I haven’t really had to change anything yet. It’s been pretty much the same.“I’m just not in crowded places and the people I am dealing with, they aren’t in crowded places either. I’m happy with that situation.”Speaking to iFL TV, Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn admitted last Friday the chances of Buatsi’s fight on the card headlined by David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly going ahead were at ’50-50’.The situation is hardly ideal. Buatsi enjoyed a superb 2019 that saw him fight on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr undercard in New York and extend his professional record to 12-0, but illness forced him to withdraw from what would have been his fourth fight of the year in November.The 27-year-old is eager to get back at it but admits the confusion over whether he will be fighting or not is frustrating.“I wouldn’t say I’m happy [to go along with it] but I’ve got to keep doing what I’ve got to do. Just in case. Would I say I’m happy about it? Not really. But it is what it is.”

2020-03-16T10: 14: 24.476Z

Liverpool miss out on Arsenal club doctorDavid Lynch reports that while Liverpool wait to continue their Premier League title charge amid the coronavirus shutdown, sporting director Michael Edwards must busy himself with a fresh search for a new club doctor.Liverpool lost long-serving head of medical services Andy Massey a similar role at world football governing body Fifa last month.The Merseysiders believed they had sourced a replacement in Arsenal doctor Gary O’Driscoll, who had agreed to take on the job last month.However, it has now emerged that the Irishman will stay at the Emirates Stadium due to a last-minute change of heart.

2020-03-16T09: 35: 36.843Z

Why Arsenal could clinch unlikely Champions League spotAny decision to void the Premier League season could see Mikel Arteta end up the biggest winner – at the expense of his mentor Pep Guardiola.Should the coronavirus outbreak lead to the campaign being annulled, Arsenal could creep into the Champions League by virtue of their fifth-place finish in 2018-19.GettyWith Manchester City banned from Europe for the next two years over “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play, Champions League qualification is set to go down to fifth place this season.But if the postponement until April is extended, there is the possibility of the Premier League having to consider alternative measures to conclude the campaign.One option is to void the season, which is why Arsenal could find themselves unlikely beneficiaries.That would be dependent on City’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.If the ban is quashed then Arsenal would have to settle for the Europa League – which they are far from guaranteed to secure if this season is played to its conclusion.

2020-03-16T08: 57: 04.026Z

Premiership set for suspensionRugby union’s Gallagher Premiership is set to be suspended, with Super League likely to follow suit.Officials will meet today to consider their options as the outbreak continues to decimate the sporting landscape.Officials from the Gallagher Premiership clubs are expected to preempt government advice and postpone the season until further notice.GettySuper League clubs due to meet in Huddersfield on Monday were already considering their options before news broke late on Sunday evening that Toronto Wolfpack have suspended training and stood down their entire UK-based staff after four players experienced symptoms of coronavirus.The Canadian club’s action means that their fixture against Wakefield next weekend will almost certainly be postponed and is set to signal a potential shutdown of the league.

2020-03-16T07: 41: 08.716Z

IOC talks over response to coronavirusThe International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with heads of international sports organisations on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.With less than five months to go until the scheduled start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 24, questions have been raised as to whether the Games can go ahead.GettyThe virus, which originated in China late last year, has killed more than 6,000 people around the world and infected more than 160,000.It has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar, leading to some Olympic qualification events being cancelled or postponed and concern has been rising about whether the entire Games should be scrapped or postponed.It comes after confirmation on Sunday that the Olympic torch handover will now take place behind closed doors.

A joint announcement from the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship confirmed the professional game would be postponed in England until April 3 at the earliest.

The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus,” a statement said.

“It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches.

“The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action.

“However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.”