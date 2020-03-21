🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Tokyo Olympics latest as pressure grows to postpone Games, cricket off until May🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an enormous impact on sport across the globe.

Latest coronavirus sports news:

UK Athletics chief: Olympics must be pushed back

Lewis Hamilton confirms self-isolation period

Cricket season off until at least May 28

Zaha offers free housing to NHS workers

Rugby season cancelled below Premiership

2020-03-21T11: 00: 05.030Z

Olympics ‘can’t take place as scheduled’UK Athletics chairman Nic Coward said: “We thought the facilities would be able to remain open,” Coward told the Daily Telegraph.”Now they can’t. They are closing. And that is creating stress.

Getty”I think that will have to lead to the conclusion that the Games must be (postponed); that the decision has to be made that the Olympic and Paralympic Games can’t take place as currently scheduled.”I’ve got no doubt, absolutely no doubt, that Tokyo will host an amazing Olympics.”The issue right now is people and the stress.”

2020-03-21T10: 34: 56.810Z

‘A City United’Manchester United and Manchester City have joined together to donate £100,000 to food banks in Greater Manchester. The move comes after foodbanks operated by both sets of fans launched a fundraising appeal in response to the impact of the coronavirus. Each club will donate £50,000 to the Trussell Trust, which supports a network of over 1,200 food bank centres. Fans usually collect supplies outside Old Trafford and the Etihad before home games – but this has been interrupted by the suspension of football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a joint statement, Manchester City and Manchester United said: “We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus. At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”If you are in need of emergency food support or are interested in supporting the Trussell Trust click here https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/emergency-food/

2020-03-20T22: 31: 39.110Z

Four Premiership clubs make wage cuts as IRFU agree deferral modePay cuts and deferrals are taking place across English and Irish rugby as clubs seek to navigate a way through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said that the governing body will communicate a “fair and balanced outcome” to the rest of the game by the middle of next month.The ongoing suspension is hitting clubs hard financially, with Saracens – whose relegation to the Championship following salary cap breaches has already been confirmed – among the clubs to reveal that they have asked all “players, coaches and staff across the whole organisation to support us in a reduction in salary by 25%”.Both Wasps and Worcester similarly announced on Friday pay cuts of 25 per cent effective from April 1 that exclude a number of lower-paid staff.Gloucester also released a statement to confirm that they had implemented a 25% salary reduction among everyone at the club.

2020-03-20T21: 02: 22.026Z

West Brom’s Austin issues warning after contracting coronavirus symptomsWest Brom striker Charlie Austin has warned the public to take the coronavirus seriously after revealing he has contracted Covid-19.

Photo: GettyThe former Southampton forward becomes the latest player to test positive for the virus and says it should be taken seriously by everyone. “Before I started feeling the symptoms on Saturday, I was on the phone to my wife Bianca’s mother. I said to her that I hoped if anyone in our family got it that it would be me,” the 30-year-old told the Daily Telegraph.“I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it.A week later and I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s: don’t take it lightly — it’s serious.”“I get that people who haven’t got it are going about their lives. Last week, I was living my life. Not that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously.”But this is extremely serious and we should take it that way.”

2020-03-20T18: 48: 44.360Z

ECB announces delay to professional cricket seasonThe ECB Board has announced that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28.In a statement, the ECB confirmed work has begun on possible revised schedules to begin in June, July or August.

Photo: PAA revised schedule would prioritise delivering as much international and domestic cricket “as soon as possible”, it added.A statement read: “The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces. I am reassured by the collaborative effort from across the game that together, we will make the very best of whatever length of season we are able to safely schedule in the coming months.“With the information available to us at the moment a delay to the start of the professional cricket season until May 28 was unavoidable.”This also allows us time to keep pace with a fast-moving situation and continue to plan for how a revised season might look. Critically, we can also remain as flexible and adaptable as possible, within the obvious restrictions we face. “Securing the future of the game will be a primary focus as we plot a revised schedule with an emphasis on the most financially important forms of the game for the counties across international and domestic cricket.’’

2020-03-20T17: 50: 32.050Z

Bernal tests negative for coronavirusTour de France winner Egan Bernal has confirmed that he does not have coronavirus after self-isolating upon his return to Colombia.The 23-year-old, who rides for Team Ineos alongside the likes of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, returned home from his training base in Andorra last week.

2020-03-20T17: 01: 44.283Z

Hold Games in winter – Malachowski Polish discus thrower Piotr Malachowski says the Tokyo Olympics should be pushed back to the winter in order to give all athletes a fair run-up at the games. The 36-year-old, who is a two-time Olympic silver medalist told Reuters: “If these games get postponed and will take place this year in November or December, this will definitely be much better for athletes. They’ll be able to prepare.”Photo: Getty

2020-03-20T16: 20: 50.770Z

Euro 2021 will still be known as Euro 2020Uefa have confirmed that the European Championships will continue to be known as Euro 2020, despite the fact that they will now take place in 2021.Photo: APEuropean football’s governing body announced on Tuesday that it was postponing the championships by 12 months because of the global coronavirus pandemic.They will be played from June 11 – July 11, 2021. The suspension is intended to give domestic leagues currently in shutdown the chance to finish their respective seasons, while also allowing time for the playoff fixtures deciding the final four places at the finals to played. Uefa also confirmed that the 12 venues due to stage matches this summer would remain as hosts.

2020-03-20T15: 23: 38.890Z

More calls for Olympic suspensionThe president of the Slovenian Olympic Association has become the latest to call for the Tokyo Games to be postponed, suggesting they should be rescheduled for 2021. “[The] Olympic Games cannot be held in July in line with the Olympic principle. Aside from other things, sportsmen simply do not have equal opportunities in these conditions to prepare for the Games,” Bogdan Gabrovec said.”There would be nothing wrong with holding the Games in 2021, by then conditions will calm down. If that would not happen, the Olympic Games would not be important as a fight for survival would dominate,” he added.

2020-03-20T14: 45: 05.776Z

Brentford to continue work in schools that stay openBrentford’s Community Sports Trust has vowed to continue its work in schools that remain open to vulnerable children and those of key workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: GettyAs well as continuing its projects in such schools, the Trust will make a range of content available online to help both children and adults keep active during periods of social isolation, and will maintain direct contact with its most vulnerable participants.The Trust’s CEO Lee Doyle said: “Our commitment to local communities remains steadfast. We will be innovative in how we can create a positive difference in the most challenging of times. “We are working closely with partner schools and local stakeholders to support those most in need during this crisis and we hope to utilise our inspirational workforce and wealth of resources to help them.”

2020-03-20T13: 58: 04.670Z

ECB will prioritise Hundred and Blast – Stewart Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart believes the ECB will prioritise the short form T20 Blast and Hundred competitions when deciding how to rejig the cricket calendar. The County Championship is due to get underway next month, but a suspension is inevitable, with the 18 first-class counties currently in discussions about next steps. “I’m expecting a season to potentially start in July, but it’s only potentially as we don’t know where this pandemic is going to go,” Stewart told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.”I think they’ll look at getting The Hundred on and the T20 Blast. They’ll be the two priorities because of the financial implications to the game.”

2020-03-20T13: 18: 38.780Z

Spurs halt training as shutdown extendedTottenham have called a halt to first-team training until next month after the Premier League extended the shutdown until at least April 30.Photo: GettyThe players did not train as planned this morning and the club will make a call on when they return to Hotspur Way based on advice from the government and Premier League.No players at Spurs have shown any symptoms of Covid-19 so far, and the squad is expected to be sent individual fitness programmes while at home before undergoing a mini pre-season when they eventually return.Injured players, including England captain Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn, can still use Hotspur Way for rehabilitation but no training sessions will be taking place.

2020-03-20T12: 36: 34.326Z

European Aquatics Championships postponedEurope’s aquatics governing body have given a clear indication that they expect the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, after aiming to reschedule their own championships for just a week after the Games are due to conclude. Photo: GettyThe European Aquatics Championships were due to take place in Budapest in May, but have been pushed back because of the coronavirus outbreak. Organisers have pencilled in August 17-30 as their new date, but the Olympics, which organisers are insisting will go ahead as planned, do not finish until August 9. However, LEN president Paolo Barelli said they might consider moving the championships to 2021 if the situation does not improve in the coming months.”At this stage it’s difficult, if not impossible, to plan with a definite time frame,” Barelli said in a statement.”So we agreed with the Hungarian organisers to reassess the situation in late May or early June to see if we can confirm these dates as official ones.”

2020-03-20T12: 06: 15.450Z

World Snooker Championships latest to be postponedThe World Snooker Championships, due to be held at The Crucible in Sheffield in April and May, have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The intention is for the event to be rescheduled for July/August.WST chairman Barry Hearn said: “These are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it.”Fans around the world – as well as the 144 players involved – are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead.”Snooker players are self-employed, they need opportunities to earn prize money so we have a responsibility to them. We are currently exploring the potential to stage tournaments behind closed doors to keep the circuit alive.”

2020-03-20T11: 42: 17.383Z

‘Athletes being put at risk’ by Games sagaTokyo officials were today facing a backlash for their insistence the Olympics would go ahead, with one Japanese Olympic Committee executive board member accusing Games organisers of “putting athletes at risk”.Both Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee have steadfastly said the Olympics will begin as planned at the end of July.But former Olympian Kaori Yamaguchi warned that such an approach was detrimental to the athletes supposed to be the centrepiece of the Games.“I don’t think the situation allows for athletes to continue training as usual,” said the ex-judo world champion.“By asking them to train under these conditions, the IOC are opening themselves up to criticism that they are not putting athletes first.“What I’m most scared of is that we force an opening and have people question the Olympics, asking, ‘Why only the Olympics?’ The Olympics symbolise the ideal that sports bring about world peace. We should not hold the Olympics if people across the world can’t enjoy themselves.”

2020-03-20T11: 14: 18.226Z

Zaha offers housing to NHS staffWilfried Zaha has joined the effort to support the NHS in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering free accommodation to health workers. The Crystal Palace winger encouraged NHS staff to reach out to his Zo Properties firm after co-owner Obi Willis tweeted to say the pair would be willing to provide housing for doctors and medical staff battling the disease on the front line.

2020-03-20T10: 54: 29.290Z

RFU axe rugby season at all levels below top flightThe RFU today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the rugby season at all levels, except the Premiership, due to coronavirus.Talks with the Premiership, which has nine games remaining in the regular season (as well as play-offs and a final), will continue. The league is currently postponed until April 20.

Photo: GettyIn a letter to fans, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said that the Union would communicate how to achieve “fair and balanced outcomes” for the rest of the game by mid-April.“When current Government advice on social distancing measures changes, we will naturally encourage training and friendlies to recommence,” said Sweeney.He identified “three areas of focus” for the RFU: welfare, implications and reboot. He also admitted that the game is “exposed if there is widespread cancellation of games and events” and that this was already forecast to be a loss-making year for the organisation.“The loss will now be considerably more as we face challenges similar to businesses across the entire country,” he said. “There may well also be much longer term financial implications which we are assessing now.”

2020-03-20T10: 23: 30.703Z

‘Friendship and solidarity are important Olympic and Paralympic values’ Australian swimmers have taken a stand of solidarity with rivals in countries locked down by the coronavirus outbreak, insisting the Tokyo Olympics should only go ahead if there is a “level playing field”. In a joint statement with Swimming Australia, the Australian Dolphins Swim Team said they were “still preparing for the Olympics and Paralympics to the best of our ability” but acknowledged that athletes in other countries were finding it difficult to train and called for the IOC and IPC to take appropriate action. “Friendship and solidarity are important Olympic and Paralympic values and we stand with you in this time of uncertainty. We all share the dream in sport, and that is, to strive for excellence and to compete with each other. “We hope the IOC and IPC are considering everything they can to ensure that there is a level playing field, with athletes being able to perform in healthy conditions.“At the heart of the Olympic and Paralympic competition is the notion of fair play – a value we hold very close, and we do not want that to be compromised.”

2020-03-20T09: 54: 54.896Z

Minichiello: Postpone Games to protect integrity Toni Minichiello, the coach of former Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, says this summer’s Tokyo Games must be postponed in order to “protect the integrity of the sport”.Photo: GettyWriting in The Times, Minichiello, who still coaches several athletes including Ireland’s Olympic hopeful Kate O’Connor, added his voice to the growing calls for a suspension. “One of [my athletes has] a garage that is now set up as a home gym, but for outdoor work our only option is running hills in the park. It’s far from ideal, and from what I’m hearing and reading the issues we are facing because of the coronavirus pandemic are not uncommon across international sport.”Already it feels to me like we need to postpone the Olympic Games. I appreciate how difficult that might be for the organisers; it’s a massive headache given the logistics involved. But this is also extremely difficult for all the athletes out there, as well as the coaches.”At some point, those in power need to realise that such disrupted preparation will affect the integrity of the sport. Take a sprinter. They need proper competition. They need high-level races, with all the pressure that brings, to get them into shape for an event as important as the Olympic Games. You can’t recreate that pressure environment in a training session.”

2020-03-20T09: 38: 49.950Z

Scottish football suspended until April 30Photo: Getty ImagesFootball in Scotland will also not resume until at least April 30, it has been confirmed.”The Scottish FA reiterates that all football in Scotland, both domestic and professional, remains suspended indefinitely. For the benefit of planning, the Scottish FA confirms that football in Scotland will not resume before 30 April,” read a statement from the Scottish FA’s Joint Response Group.”The medical advice is that we will not have reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in this country by then and the escalating measures which restrict the ability to play football matches will likely remain in force.”The progress of COVID-19 remains uncertain for the whole country, but we are maintaining daily dialogue informed by the latest government and UK Medical Officers advice, to provide reassurance that the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority, along with the survival of clubs.”The statement added that it “remains Scottish football’s firm intention to begin the 2020-21 season as soon as is practicably possible later this year”, while the Scottish FA also support Uefa’s decision to delay the European Championship by one year.However, they said that it “remains ambitious to believe” that Scotland’s Euro play-off tie against Israel – now scheduled to take place at Hampden Park in June, rather than March – can go ahead as scheduled.

