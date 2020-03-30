🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Serie A may be cancelled TODAY as Premier League draw up season-saving plans🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus crisis continues to heavily impact sport across the globe.

Serie A to discussing cancelling season today

Isolation camps to finish Premier League season?

Man City offer Etihad Stadium to help NHS

Formula One season could go into January

LaLiga stars take part in virtual charity festival

James Dolan and Rustu Recber test positive

2020-03-30T08: 02: 55.176Z

Serie A chiefs to discuss cancelling season todayPresident of the Italian Footballers’ Association Damiano Tommasi fears the Serie A season could be cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.Italy has been hit hardest in Europe by the virus and on Sunday had over 10,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora revealed last week a blanket ban on all sport could continue until May.Spadafora’s words have alerted the attention of the Italian FA, who are due to meet on Monday via a conference call when the topic of Serie A being cancelled will be discussed. “There will be one more element on the table, compared to previous weeks, because after the words of minister Spadafora, there’s concern that the season will end here,” Tommasi told ANSA.“It’s therefore necessary to tackle the problem of ending the season from a sporting point of view and a contractual one; in short, formally.”As well as Serie A being cancelled, the issue of players’ wages during this difficult time will also be discussed.Juventus’ players and manager, Maurizio Sarri, have all agreed to their pay being stopped for four months, meaning the club can save an estimated £80million.Others are expected to follow suit and Tommasi is keen for all club to reach a unified stance on the matter.“On cutting wages, we are looking for a common solution if possible,” he added. “Juve stepped forward, but it did not take us by surprise. We knew everything and we do not feel delegitimised.“If there are no disputes between clubs and players, we’re not required to intervene. If they’ve found an agreement, that’s fine.”

2020-03-30T04: 34: 39.000Z

Spain’s top players say no to ERTE wage cutsAn investigation has been launched after Captains from LaLiga and Segunda sides have told AFE president David Aganzo they are against ‘ERTE’ wage cuts following an online meeting this weekend.In talks with players’ union AFE (Association of Spanish Footballers) on Saturday, representatives from all 42 clubs in Spain’s top two tiers rejected the measure, which would see players losing out on up to 70% of their salaries during the current hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

2020-03-29T22: 36: 17.240Z

That’s all from us tonight – we’ll be back early on Monday morning with all the latest news from the world of sport amid the coronavirus crisis.Bye for now – and stay safe.

2020-03-29T21: 47: 02.890Z

Isolation camps to finish the season?The Independent and Mirror are both reporting this evening that plans to finish the Premier League season by putting teams in isolation camps are gaining ground.With the amount of TV revenue clubs and the League stand to lose if the season cannot be completed, one plan is to put players and staff in quarantined hotels and complete the campaign over June and July in a World Cup-style format, possibly in the midlands.The plan has obvious flaws – what happens if a player gets injured? Can the resources realistically be spared? And what about the mental health of those involved?However, that appears to be what is currently being discussed as one of the viable options.

2020-03-29T18: 18: 07.866Z

St Mirren contact police after lockdown breachScottish football club St Mirren have contacted the police after discovering a member of the public broke Goverment lockdown measures by entering the stadium and running on to the pitch. The incident was caught on CCTV footage.A club statement read: “The individual involved has not followed government guidelines and could have caused himself serious injury.”We would like to make supporters aware of the dangers of entering the stadium illegally. Climbing the fence at the stadium could cause serious injury due to its height and the anti-climb spikes at the top.”This type of situation will not be tolerated and CCTV footage has been passed on to the police.”

2020-03-29T17: 19: 37.260Z

Brady: Premier League clubs committed to finishing seasonWest Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady insists Premier League clubs maintain their desire for the current season to be completed, admitting games may be played behind closed doors. The Premier League is suspended until April 30 as things stand, although a further postponement seems inevitable. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says there are a number of options on the table, a later start to next season and a total abandonment both possible.

Photo: GettyIn her column the Sun, Brady wrote: “When we – all Prem clubs – last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible.”And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.”It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants – especially the players and fans.”But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out.”

2020-03-29T16: 28: 45.593Z

Harry Kane: Scrap the Premier League if not completed by JuneTottenham and England forward Harry Kane believes the current Premier League season should be ruled null and void if a conclusion prior to the end of June becomes impossible.Kane believes Premier League bosses are doing everything in their power to complete the campaign but believes there must be a point where “enough is enough”.The season is suspended until April 30 at the earliest but with deaths and confirmed cases rapidly increasing, a return so soon remains highly unlikely.Photo: GettySpeaking to Jamie Redknapp live on Instagram, Kane said: “I know the Premier League will do everything they can to finish the season, and that they are looking at every option possible.”For me, we do need to try to finish the season. But there needs to be a point where enough is enough.”Playing into July or August and pushing next season back I don’t see too much benefit in that. But obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially.”Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”Kane has not played since suffering a surgery-requiring hamstring injury against Southampton on New Years day. The striker will be fit for the return of the Premier League, however, whenever that will be.

2020-03-29T15: 34: 28.383Z

‘Very difficult for league to continue as it is’Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin states he and his team-mates are struggling to see how and when season can be finished.Catherine Calderwood – Scotland’s chief medical officer – has placed doubts on Uefa’s ambitions to conclude domestic seasons by June 30, stating restrictions on movement will likely be needed for “at least 13 weeks”.Photo: GettySpeaking to Aberdeen’s RedTV service, Devlin said: “We as footballers would always rather finish the season. Certainly from an Aberdeen perspective, we have got third place, or we had third place, to chase. If the league were to stop we relinquish our ability to change our position.”But there is no outcome that pleases everybody. Everyone has to understand that, no matter what happens here, someone will feel hard done by.”The overwhelming feeling, from my understanding, it’s very difficult to see how the league will continue without disrupting next season.”And I think that will be the priority. As much as of course we want to finish this season then I’m not quite sure how we do that if we extend the season, with the added complication in Scotland that contracts expire at the end of May.”To play into June and July, do we ask players to sign contract extensions? If a club haven’t offered you a longer-term deal do you sign a one-month extension to play a few games. What if you get injured? Who then looks after your rehab? There are a lot of things to consider.”It’s a frightening time when you weigh up all the pros and cons to whatever the outcome is going to be.”Amongst the boys, everyone sees it very difficult for the league to continue as it is.”I must say, I am delighted I am not part of the panel making that decision because I don’t envy them whatsoever.”

2020-03-29T14: 52: 58.216Z

Rustu Recber in hospital with coronavirusFormer Turkey goalkeeper Rusu Recber is in a “critical period” in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.The 46-year-old is Turkey’s most capped player with 120 appearances, also playing for both Barcelona and Fenerbache.Photo: GettyHis Wife Isil Rebcer on Instagram said: “We are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms.”Fenerbache also offered their support. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber, who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him.”Barcelona also wrote on Twitter: “Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!”

2020-03-29T13: 59: 22.783Z

Anderson tests positive for coronavirus.Darts world number 45 Kyle Anderson has become the latest sportsman to have tested positive for coronavirus.The Australian travelled back to his homeland ten days ago where he will remain in isolation.Photo: GettyIn a Twitter post, his manager Mac Elkin said: “I have just had a FaceTime call off Kyle telling me he tested positive for Covid-19, he is in good spirits but is now back in isolation on his own in a farm house in Mount Morgan.”I will be having regular calls with Kyle so will keep everyone updated, it goes without saying that we all wish him a speedy recovery but it also stresses the need to follow the guidelines set out by the government, we need to beat this disease together as one.”

2020-03-29T13: 41: 29.193Z

Alex Song – formerly of Arsenal and Barcelona – has been left stunned after he and eight team-mates were sacked by Swiss Club FC Sion.With just one day’s notice, Sion president Christian Constantin informed his players their wages were to be reduced by £10,750 a week with the outbreak of coronavirus proving significantly impactful financially.Photo: GettyThe 32-year-old had just three months remaining on his contract but refused to agree to the terms without speaking to his representatives first.Song – whose former Arsenal team-mate Johan Djourou was also dismissed – now looks to fight against his dismissal and says he will go to FIFA in protest. Speaking to RMC Sport, Song said: “We played a friendly on Friday [March 20] and we were supposed to meet with the president on Monday, then on Tuesday, he said. We had no news. “We received a WhatsApp message on Tuesday afternoon to tell us that everyone had to sign a paper telling us that we were being lowered our wages, that we were going to be paid around 12,000 euros. We were to return the paper the next day at noon. We received this document without explanation.” Song explained it’s not his job to fully understand the implications of Constantin’s request and insisted he could not sign any documents in such a short period of time. “I am a footballer, it is not my job,” he said. “There are people to verify that. I couldn’t sign it, we didn’t have any discussions. “All the clubs are talking today. Our captain didn’t know anything. We decided together not to sign this document. We wanted to talk. “I did not make any professional misconduct. All the clubs talk to their players to find solutions. We do not understand what happened. No one can understand.” Alongisde Song, the Swiss Players Union also believe the dismissals were unfair and have written to the club in protest. “You have terminated the employment contracts of the players without notice by letter dated 18 March 2020,” they wrote. “We hereby expressly protest against this termination without notice. “We, therefore, expect you to withdraw these abusive terminations immediately and to enter into discussions on possible alternatives.”

2020-03-29T13: 22: 32.590Z

Tottenham allow Son and Bergwijn to return homeTottenham have allowed both Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries with Premier League football suspended until April 30 at the earliest.Son will have to isolate for two weeks on his arrival to South Korea, while Bergwijn will travel to Holland. Photo: GettyA club statement read: “Sonny has flown back to South Korea for personal reasons, while Steven has travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the impending birth of his child.”Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.”

2020-03-29T12: 40: 21.120Z

Hearn: Free tickets for NHSEddie Hearn has promised NHS staff will be given free tickets to all major shows for 12 months after the sport resumes following postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promoter will offer 200 tickets to each event as thanks to the ‘incredible NHS workers’ who continue to work tirelessly throughout the crisis. Hearn said: “We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis.Photo: Getty”They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and pay-per-view show around the country from hopefully this summer forward.”We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well everyone, stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”

2020-03-29T12: 08: 45.220Z

Aaron Ramsey makes NHS donationJuventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has donated £10,000 to the Cardiff and Vale Health Charity in aid of the fight against coronavirus.The charity aims to assist NHS staff in benefitting “the most vulnerable” during the crisis and launched an appeal to raise the money to do so.Ramsey met their £10,000 target in a single donation.Photo: GettyOn their JustGiving page, Ramsey wrote: “We really appreciate all of your hard work.”The charity on social media reveled they were “blown away” by the donation.”A huge thank you to Aaron, you’re our star,” they said.

2020-03-29T11: 24: 37.246Z

Warren offers Yarde his condolences, shares his messageAnthony Yarde’s promoter Frank Warren has expressed his condolences after the boxer’s father passed away after contracting coronavirus.Photo: GettyA statement from Yarde’s promoter Frank Warren said: “Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions would like to express sincere condolences to Anthony Yarde and his family after the untimely passing of his father.”Coronavirus is an issue affecting all of us, but that doesn’t make the individual casualties any less tragic.”We hope that his fans listen to Anthony’s heartfelt plea for people to take the government’s advice seriously so we can try and minimise the suffering of others.”

2020-03-29T11: 11: 35.446Z

Dr Eleanor Gaastra switches lacrosse for intensive careDr Eleanor Gaastra – both Wales lacrosse captain and a specialist anaethasist – has placed sport to one side to focus on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.The 31-year-old -whose day job is in intensive care at Salisbury District Hospital – says it’s now more important to look after her patients.Photo: GettySpeaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Gaastra said: “Everybody in the country’s life has changed. The focus is obviously on coronavirus – and so it should be. So, my focus has changed too. Lacrosse has currently been put to one side.”Our major championships are cancelled and my main focus is to look after my patients, and then I must look after myself, so my most intense training, which is very sport specific, has stopped. My training has now changed more to help maintain my physical and mental health, so I can stay healthy for my patients.”

2020-03-29T10: 29: 46.480Z

‘Nothing will be like before anymore after this crisis’Italy sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora reveals plans to extend the suspension of all sport throughout the entirety of April, adding sporting teams must recognise the virus will cause significant and irreversible changes.Where previously training had not been officially banned as the 2020 Olympics was still to take place, more stringent measures will now likely be put in place. Italy’s current nationwide lockdown is scheduled to finish on Friday, but health experts believe efforts to contain Covid-19 will last for a number of weeks.Speaking to Italian daily La Repubblica, Spadafora said: “(On Monday) I will propose extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for all of April. And I’ll extend the measure to training — an area where we hadn’t intervened because there was still a possibility of holding the Olympics.”Spafadora also said Seire A officials must make big changes, saying: “The big clubs live in a bubble, beyond their means, starting with the millionaire wages of the players. They need to understand that nothing will be like before anymore after this crisis.”

2020-03-29T10: 05: 13.753Z

‘Olympics postponement taken athletes out of mental turmoil’. Lord Coe – president of World Athletics – has stated a postponement to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will have taken athletes out of “mental turmoil”. The Olympics was set to commence on July 24 but has now been officially postponed in a decision that Coe supported. Photo: GettySpeaking to TalkSport, Coe said: “We didn’t want to have the athletes in a position where they were countering government advice, maybe even breaking the law.”And of course in the back of their minds was always that concern, it wasn’t just their own training programme, but that they ran the risk of effectively infecting themselves, their families, their kids, grandparents or parents, and we just wanted to take them out of that mental turmoil as quickly as we possibly could.”We’re no different from everyone else out there but I think we just concluded that sport, on this occasion, had to take a back seat.”

2020-03-29T09: 49: 22.533Z

Anthony Yarde confirms father’s death from coronavirusBritish light-heavyweight boxer Anthony Yarde has announced his father has passed away after contracting coronavirus.The tragic news was confirmed on Yarde’s Instagram on Sunday, the 28-year old urging people to stay at home and stop risking the further spread of the virus.

Photo: Getty”I’m a very private person and tbh I’m still in shock but maybe this can help people stay home,” Yarde said.”My Dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues.”The more people go out and mingle the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.”I’m not a doctor but I do know if you stay home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on. It’s seriously not worth the risk.”

2020-03-29T09: 03: 51.616Z

LaLiga stars in virtual festival to raise funds for Covid-19 fightPhoto: LaLiga Instagram pageLaLiga footballers have combined with music stars to help raise money in the battle against coronavirus.Spain has been particularly hard-hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic, with 72,248 cases and 5,690 deaths reported as of Saturday.Lockdown measures are currently in place across the country to try to combat the spread of the virus, while a state of emergency was declared earlier this month.All football in Spain has now been suspended indefinitely, and will remain so until it is safe to resume without creating any health risks.However, footballers are still doing their part in the fight against coronavirus, joining forces with musicians during a virtual charity festival that took place on Saturday evening.’LaLiga Santander Fest’ aims to generate funds for medical supplies and provide support for fans currently living in isolation.More than 50 footballers and music artists took part in the festival via video link from their own homes, with the show broadcast in more than 180 countries worldwide in addition to being showcased live on Youtube and Facebook.Over €653,000 had been raised as of early Sunday morning.Among the footballers to appear during the festival were Barcelona duo Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic, Real Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez, Atletico Madrid midfielders Koke and Saul Niguez and former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla, who is now back at Villarreal.Tennis star Rafael Nadal was also involved, while the list of musicians to perform included the likes of Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz and David Bisbal.

West Ham have eight players in self-isolation showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady revealed in her column in The Sun.

Brady wrote: “I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well.

“But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”

Meanwhile, QPR manager Mark Warburton says the current season must be completed – even if it takes until the end of the year to do so – and has called on organisers to offer clarity with a realistic restart date.