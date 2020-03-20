🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Premier League suspension extended, Monaco Grand Prix cancelled🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an enormous impact on sport across the globe.

2020-03-20T07: 54: 02.530Z

NBA latestIn the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers have confirmed in a statement that two unnamed players have tested positive for Covid-19.The Western Conference leaders said both team members are “currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.”The statement added: “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.”The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.”As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery.”

2020-03-20T07: 44: 40.170Z

Payton confirms positive testLong-time New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has become the first NFL figure to announce he has tested positive for coronavirus.The 56-year-old, who has been in charge of the Saints since 2006, confirmed the news on Thursday.”I’m really good, considering,” Payton texted NFL reporter Steve Wyche. “Symptoms began Sunday afternoon. Got tested Monday. Results today. Fortunately, no respiratory issues. No high fever.”He later told ESPN: “This is not just about social distancing. It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.”Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.”I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it.”So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”

2020-03-19T19: 51: 16.180Z

Monaco GP cancelled for 2020 seasonThe Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, the most famous race on the calendar, has been cancelled for the 2020 season. Photo: GettyFormula One had announced on Thursday that three races – the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix – were to be postponed and the season is likely to start in June.But the race season will be cut to 21 races at the maximum after the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said uncertainty about the teams’ participation and border controls, with neighbouring Italy in lockdown, made the situation ‘untenable’ and postponement was impossible.”Under no circumstances will it be possible to organise these events later this year,” said the ACM.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc races under the Monegasque flag while Mercedes’ six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and several other drivers also live in the French principality.The announcement about Monaco, a highlight of the motorsport season scheduled for May 24, came as the Mediterranean principality revealed its ruler Prince Albert had tested positive for the virus.

2020-03-19T18: 02: 06.096Z

Liverpool also to pay matchday workersLiverpool are set to pay Anfield’s casual matchday workers for the three games postponed as a result of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.The Reds’ upcoming home fixtures against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Burnley have all been pushed back until after April 30 at the earliest by measures announced today.GettyHowever, casual staff who would have missed out on wages as a result of those postponements will still be paid.The cost to the club is estimated to be in the region of £200-£250,000 per game.Liverpool will look to do the same for workers who have lost shifts at club stores in the UK and Ireland after they were closed until April 4.Some retail staff have already been redeployed to other parts of the club as an alternative solution.

2020-03-19T17: 00: 44.446Z

Man Utd vow to protect wages of casual staffManchester United will pay out more than £1m to casual staff affected by the coronavirus outbreak.The club have pledged protect the earnings of around 3,000 matchday and non-matchday staff as a result of the ongoing suspension of the season.The Premier League confirmed on Thursday that the campaign would not resume before April 30 – just a week after postponing action until April 3 as the world tries to slow the spread of Covid-19.They remain committed to fulfilling the remaining fixtures, but there is the potential that the season will have to be played behind closed doors.United were quick to announce “goodwill payments” for staff who would be impacted if games are either cancelled or played in an empty stadium.In a statement they said: “This goodwill gesture reflects the club’s desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters. “All Premier League games are currently suspended until at least April 30. Discussions are ongoing with the Premier League about what will happen to games after that date, including the four remaining games scheduled to be played at Old Trafford this season.“The goodwill payment will be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months.”Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward added: “We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford. We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters – and our colleagues – to Old Trafford as soon as possible.”The move follows the club’s decision to reimburse fans who bought tickets for last week’s Europa League tie with LASK, which was ordered to be played behind closed doors.United paid a fixed sum of £350 to almost 700 supporters who had to cancel or alter their plans – amounting to a total figure of around £245,000 to help cover the cost of flights and hotels.

2020-03-19T15: 42: 51.103Z

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs cancelledFormula One have announced that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a statement released on Thursday March 19, the two governing bodies of F1 confirmed as expected that all three races will no longer take place in May due to fears over the Covid-19 virus.It means that the 2020 season, which is yet to get underway after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the first practice session, will be delayed until June at the earliest.A statement read: “In view of the continued global spread of Covid-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA and the three promoters it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Gran Premio De Espana 2020 and Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2020 will be postponed.”Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the Covid-19 situation globally, Formula 1, the FIA and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.”Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to mintor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix in the year should the situation improve.”With all three races in May now set to be rearranged for a later date in the calendar, it is widely expected the season will begin at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on June 7, although there is no official confirmation yet.

2020-03-19T15: 08: 26.800Z

R&A keeping Open dates in place… for nowThe R&A say they are conducting a “comprehensive evaluation” with regards to The Open and AIG Women’s British Open, due to be held in July and August respectively.”We are undertaking a comprehensive evaluation of our plans to stage The 149th Open at Royal St George’s and the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon, which are four and five months away respectively,” a statement read.”This includes examining a range of scenarios for staging the championships, with our focus on proceeding as planned, as well as considering other contingency options available to us.”Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials, staff and all involved in our championships and that will be at the forefront of our thinking as we monitor developments.”We have some time before we start building the infrastructure at both venues and so we are keeping the scheduled dates in place for The Open (July 16-19) and AIG Women’s British Open (Aug 20-23) at this point.”We recognise that this is a rapidly changing situation and we will keep everyone informed of any changes to our plans.”These are difficult times but we are bearing in mind our responsibility for what’s right for golf and most importantly for society.”

2020-03-19T13: 18: 35.253Z

FA board agree to indefinitely extend limit for 2019/20 seasonA key part of that statement – in addition to the suspension length being increased – is the FA saying their board has agreed to indefinitely extend the limit of June 1 for the domestic season to be completed, in order to help leagues finish the 2019/20 campaign.Here it is again: “The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”. “However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.”

2020-03-19T13: 12: 50.900Z

English football suspension extendedHere is the full statement on the decision to extend the suspension of professional football in England until at least April 30….”The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19. “We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. “We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition. “The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”. However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football. Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April. “The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow. “We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”

2020-03-19T13: 06: 01.116Z

Premier League and EFL season suspended until at least April 30More to follow

2020-03-19T12: 56: 46.790Z

Formula One and FIA talking today Photo: Getty ImagesIn addition to the Premier League, Formula One and the FIA are also talking to teams today to discuss the current situation relating to coronavirus, which seems likely to push back the start of the 2020 season until June at the earliest.And it looks like Ferrari may be set to perform a U-turn on the proposal for major rule changes in the sport to be delayed until 2021.”We will have a conference call with all the other teams, F1 and (governing body) FIA to discuss the situation and the impact it has not only on this season but also on the next one,” said team principal Mattia Binotto.”We must carefully evaluate every aspect and see if it is not really the case to think about possibly postponing the introduction of the new 2021 technical rules.”In any case, Ferrari is ready to take responsibility for a choice that must be made in the ultimate interest of this sport, it is certainly not the time for selfishness and tactics.”

2020-03-19T12: 42: 20.620Z

FIFPRO plead with Turkey to suspend footballWorld players’ union FIFPRO have written to the Turkish Super Lig and Football Federation asking them to “urgently reconsider” the decision to continue football in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.Most of Europe’s football is currently suspended due to the outbreak, though that is not the case in Turkey, where the top-flight continues as Fenerbahce prepare to face Kayserispor on Friday.Earlier this week, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel mutually terminated his stay at Trabzonspor after speaking out about the situation.”Numerous foreign players have contacted us to say they are uncomfortable continuing as Covid-19 spreads,” FIFPRO wrote on Twitter.

2020-03-19T11: 17: 52.876Z

Olympic flame passed to Tokyo delegationPhoto: APThe Olympic torch was passed on by Greece’s Olympic Committee chief Spyros Capralos to a delegation from Japan in a very-low key ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens this morning.The event – which would usually attract thousands of spectators – was held behind closed doors at the 50,000-capacity venue due to the coronavirus crisis.Tokyo representative and former Olympic swimmer Naoko Imoto received the flame, which is due to be taken around the country on a domestic relay beginning March 26.

2020-03-19T10: 31: 20.700Z

AFL season begins with no fansPhoto: Getty ImagesThe new Australian Football League (AFL) season commenced on Thursday in a near-empty stadium.Melbourne rivals Richmond and Carlton are currently colliding at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which has a capacity of just over 100,000 seats.However, only a small selection of staff, officials and media are on hand to watch as a result of measures enforced amid the coronavirus outbreak.It was the same case in Thursday’s NRL tie between the Bulldogs and Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, which normally holds up to 83,500 spectators.

2020-03-19T09: 46: 54.113Z

Olympics and Worlds combined?Photo: AFP via Getty ImagesLord Coe also did not rule out the prospect of potentially combining the Olympics and Athletics World Championships in 2021.”It would be ridiculous of me to say anything is ruled out at the moment,” he said.”We are living in an environment where everything is changing very quickly, the whole world wants clarity, that’s just simply not possible at the moment and we’re no different from any other sector.”

2020-03-19T09: 34: 22.313Z

Coe on delaying Olympics until 2021Could the IOC potentially follow Uefa’s lead by pushing the Olympics back a year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic?”That seems on the surface of it an easy proposition, but member federations actually avoid Olympic years often to have their world championships,” Coe said.”Athletics has its world championships at exactly those dates that you’re talking about in 2021 in the United States (August 6-15) so it’s not quite as easy as just saying we’ll move one down.”The European football championships have moved to next year, that too would clash. The sporting calendar is a very complicated matrix, it’s not that simple to just simply say we’ll ease one event from one year to the next.”We have done that with our own world indoor championships but that doesn’t clash with anything else at the same time.”

2020-03-19T09: 27: 27.523Z

Coe on OlympicsWorld Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe has been speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning regarding the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Tokyo Olympics.On if the Games could realistically be held in September and October, he said: “That is possible, anything is possible at the moment.”But I think the position that sport has certainly taken, and it was certainly the temperature of the room in the conversation I had the other day with the IOC and our other federations, is that nobody is saying we will be going to the Games come what may.”And it may be that over the course of changing events, and they’re changing by the hour, that that is something that we have to confront. But it isn’t a decision that has to be made at this moment.”

2020-03-19T07: 49: 25.586Z

Tennis suspension now runs until JunePhoto: AFP via Getty ImagesSomething else you may have missed from yesterday – the suspension of the ATP and WTA professional tennis tours has now been extended.Already off until at least April 27 and May 2 respectively, that has now been extended until June 7. The entire clay-court swing of the season is now lost, with the French Open controversially rescheduled for September and October, just one week after the US Open is due to be completed.Both the ATP and WTA have frozen their rankings, meanwhile.

2020-03-19T07: 27: 17.160Z

Formula One bring forward, extend mid-season breakFormula One have brought forward their traditional mid-season summer break – which normally takes place in August – and extended it to three weeks as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.Teams must now instigate a complete shutdown for 21 days before the end of April, with such a plan set to save teams money and offer more flexibility in terms of fitting in rescheduled races later in the year.The curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix has already been postponed along with races in Bahrain and Vietnam, while the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs are also likely to suffer the same fate, with the new F1 season now not expected to begin until June at the earliest.”In light of the global impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus currently affecting the organisation of FIA Formula One World Championship events, the World Motor Sport Council has approved a change to the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, moving the summer shutdown period from July and August to March and April and extending it from 14 to 21 days,” the FIA said in a statement.”All competitors must therefore observe a shutdown period of 21 consecutive days during the months of March and/or April.”

2020-03-19T06: 51: 15.330Z

Ryder Cup 2020 set to go ahead as plannedTeam Europe captain Padraig Harrington expects this year’s Ryder Cup to go ahead as planned, despite the sporting calendar being decimated by the coronavirus outbreak.2020’s first two majors, the Masters and the US PGA Championship, have both been postponed due to the pandemic, while the European Tour schedule has also been disrupted, with the PGA Tour having also cancelled all proposed tournaments until late May.But the Ryder Cup 2020, scheduled to begin in Whistling Straits, Wisonsin on September 25, should go ahead as planned, according to Harrington.Speaking on Today FM’s Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Harrington said: “September is a long way off so there’s no change to the situation at all at this stage.”Photo: PA”I know there’s been some rumours and they had to put out a statement to say there’s been no change, but there’s definitely no change.”I’m on the inside of these things. Normally you’re looking at ‘anonymous source says this…’ but now that I’m on the inside you go ‘wow, it really is made-up stuff’.”There was a big announcement (on Tuesday) by the PGA Tour about events being cancelled until May and now the PGA Championship has been postponed as well, so that’s as far as they’ve gotten – until the middle of the May is where they’ve taken steps to.”

