🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Olympics to be postponed, revised F1 plans revealed, Champions League update🔥

2020-03-24T05: 40: 28.550Z

F1 plan a revised season of 15 to 18 racesFormula One boss Chase Carey is planning a revised season of 15 to 18 races when the sport resumes. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which had been due to take place on June 7, was postponed on Monday, the eighth race to be affected so far.

2020-03-23T19: 36: 51.683Z

Photo: GettyFormula One boss Chase Carey says completing the 2020 season is still the intention and plans a revised season of 15 to 18 races after the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic are over. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the latest event to be postponed, the eighth race to be affected so far. It had been due to take place on June 7.In a statement on the F1 website, Carey wrote: “While at present no one can be certain of exactly when the situation will improve, it will improve and when it does, we will be ready to go racing again.”We are all committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship season.”We recognise there is significant potential for additional postponements in currently scheduled events, nonetheless we and our partners fully expect the season to start at some point this summer, with a revised calendar of between 15-18 races.”It is not possible to provide a more specific calendar now due to the fluidity of the current situation but we expect to gain clearer insights to the situation in each of our host countries, as well as the issues related to travel to these countries, in the coming month.”

2020-03-23T18: 55: 23.036Z

Photo: GettyScottish football’s Joint Response Group have stated despite the Government’s strict social distancing measures, a number of football clubs are still convening for training sessions, which they have urged to be stopped. A statement read: “We take this opportunity to remind members in the strongest possible terms that they desist from conducting training sessions under their auspices.”Not only is this against the guidance issued throughout the game but it also goes against the Government and UK chief medical officer’s advice to delay the spread of coronavirus.”Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell added: “I would urge our members, and especially our affiliated national associations responsible for grassroots football, to ensure clubs observe social distancing guidance outlined by Government.”While many of the instances have been anecdotal, I have seen it for myself this weekend. Please stop it. I urge everyone involved in the game to do what we can to safeguard public health as best we can.”The message from the First Minister, which was reiterated today, could not be clearer when she said, ‘The advice that is being given to people is not to be seen as optional’. That applies to football as it does across society.”We have been in touch today with Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, and his message is equally clear: do not gather in groups.”He also outlined the importance of exercise but that it is done alone, or in very small family groups, whilst observing social distancing guidelines, and advised people to look at the many online classes now offered.”

2020-03-23T18: 14: 27.660Z

Photo: GettyFinals of the Champions League, the women’s Champions League and the Europa League have been postponed, Uefa have confirmed The dates are yet to be named, to be confirmed in ‘due course’. Each final was originally scheduled to take place in the final week of May. The women’s Champions League final was set for May 24, the Europa League final on May 29 and the men’s Champions League final on May 30.However, with club football on hold across the planet due to the coronavirus outbreak, European football’s governing body have confirmed those dates have been moved.A statement from Uefa released on Monday evening read: “As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, Uefa has today formally postponed the following finals, originally scheduled for May 2020. “No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. Further announcements will be made in due course.”English football has already been suspended until April 30 at the earliest as a result of the pandemic with La Liga suspending its season ‘indefinitely’ earlier today.

2020-03-23T18: 04: 53.753Z

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponedPhoto: GettyVeteran member of the International Olympic Committee Dick Pound has on Monday revealed the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed, most likely to 2021. Sebastian Coe – president of World Athletics – on Sunday stated a decision regarding the Games was due to be decided within four weeks. However, the decision has been pushed forward after a number of competing nations voiced their anguish over the matter. Team GB have confirmed they would not likely be able to take a team to Tokyo even if the games were to go ahead. Elsewhere, Canada also stated they would not be taking their athletes to Tokyo, while Australian athletes have been told to prepare for 2021. Pound says the postponement will have “huge ramifications” moving forward, with the details expected to be worked out in the next four weeks.Speaking to USA Today, Pound said: “On the basis of the information the IOC has, a postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.“It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

2020-03-23T17: 45: 11.273Z

‘Unsafe for Olympics to go ahead’Photo: GettyLondon 2012’s head of health and safety Lawrence Waterman believes the International Olympic Committee must postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Waterman said: “These games need to be postponed, and the sooner the IOC and the Japanese government face up to this the better. It’s simply not safe to put the games on during a global pandemic.”People’s safety and health should come before the costs of delaying contracts. The London Games were the first in history to be completed without a single fatality, we set the standard on health and safety at the Olympics.”Key to that is testing venues with real crowds to iron out problems. That’s simply not possible if people are to be two meters apart.”The coronavirus is requiring big sacrifices from us all. The IOC should be no exception.”However much they want to see the red carpet rolled out for them in Tokyo, the only responsible thing is to postpone the games. They should do so now.”

2020-03-23T17: 09: 03.833Z

Harlequins ask staff to take 25% pay cutPhoto: GettyGallagher Premiership side Harlequins have announced they have requested their staff in its entirety to take a 25 per cent wage cut as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sport. In a statement on their website, chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said: “Today, we have made the difficult decision to ask all our staff, players and coaches to support the club through a 25 per cent reduction of salary. We will look after our lowest earners and those facing financial difficulty.”This move hasn’t been taken lightly, but in order to protect jobs, the future of Harlequins and the excellent and committed people that resides within. Even with this important contribution, we will need all of our stakeholders to come together to help secure the club’s future.”In the coming days, the focus of our club will switch to supporting our local communities, doing our best to support those who need our help.”On behalf of our owners and the board, I want to take this moment to thank everyone at our club for their incredible passion, support and sacrifice – from our players to our coaches, our maintenance staff, our community coaches our Foundation – everyone employed at Harlequins plays their part and has displayed so much humility in how they’ve embraced this difficult process.”

2020-03-23T16: 25: 32.900Z

Team GB unlikely to go to 2020 Tokyo OlympicsPhoto: GettyGreat Britain will not likely be able to send a team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics even if the Games do go ahead, chair of the British Olympic Association Hugh Robertson has revealed. The Games are still scheduled to start on July 24, however with growing pressure, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has admitted a decision on its postponement is imminent. Robertson told Sky Sports News: “I think it is very simple. If the virus continues as predicted by the Government, I don’t think there is any way we can send a team.”And I base that on two things. Firstly, I don’t see any way that the athletes and Team GB could be ready by then.”Elite training facilities are perfectly understandably and quite correctly closed around the country, so there is no way they could undertake the preparation they need to get ready for a Games.”Second, there is the appropriateness of holding an Olympic Games at a time like this.”We are actually in a process where we are talking to all our sports. We will complete that over the next couple of days. At the end of that we have already said to the IOC that we think their four-week pause is absolutely the right thing to do.”We can’t see any way that this can go ahead as things are constituted at the moment and I expect we will be joining Canada and Australia shortly.”

2020-03-23T16: 01: 52.646Z

Norway add to Olympic postponement pressurePhoto: GettyNorwegian Olympics Committee President Berit Kjoell insists Norway should not send their athletes to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics until the outbreak of the coronavirus is finally under control. The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) are deeply concerned there has been no suspension as of yet and have written to the International Olympic Committee as a result. They join Australia and Canada in the latest set of calls for the Games to be rescheduled. Kjoell said: “My clear advice to the board (of the Norwegian Olympics committee) is that you should ask not to send any athletes to the Paralympics or Olympics in Tokyo 2020 in light of the serious situation.”I am absolutely confident that the IOC, Japanese governments, Tokyo’s government and the organising committee will take their responsibility to come back with a new date as soon as possible.”

2020-03-23T15: 44: 51.933Z

Theo Walcott’s keep fit videoPhoto: GettyEverton’s Theo Walcott has produced a short video showcasing a number of exercises to implement as part of a home workout with social distancing measures increasing. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus a number of athletes have taken to social media to encourage the nation to keep fit, including Olympian Max Whitlock. In the clip, which can be found on the Toffees’ official website, Walcott runs through a two-minute all-body workout involving tins of food.The exercises are “designed to strengthen and mobilise the arms, legs and core, while including an element of cardiovascular fitness”.Walcott’s video is one of the first contributions to Everton’s new ‘Blue Family’ initiative, which was launched last week.The programme is aimed at reducing social isolation and ensuring that the most vulnerable members of society are reached during the coronavirus crisis.

2020-03-23T15: 02: 19.000Z

Photo: GettyFormer Chelsea and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole has donated £25,000 to the charity ‘Heroes’ who support NHS staff throughout the country. Cole believes the NHS staff are doing an “unbelievable” job in combatting the outbreak of the coronavirus. On the NHS and Heroes, of which he has become an ambassador, Cole said: “The men and women are really digging in for us at the moment in very, very difficult circumstances. “Heroes is a fundraiser primarily that will help deliver fresh meals to the workers after they finish their shifts or before they finish their shifts, help with childcare so they can stay at work, psychological help from experts being called into the field, all sorts of things that we the British public can help with.”I feel like this is a call of our generation. We need to stick together and these people who are doing what they are doing in hospitals up and down the country it is unbelievable.”By donating or offering your business at some point, everything that can be given will be used on the frontline. If you can give, please [do] and just take a look.”

2020-03-23T14: 16: 03.540Z

Arsenal pledge to pay all staff until end of AprilStaying with Arsenal, the club have announced they will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday casual workers on their payroll up until April 30 – the earliest date possible for when the Premier League could reconvene as things stand.That approach will be subject to review once further clarity is provided with regards to a resumption date.Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “We are truly grateful for the outstanding efforts of all our staff across the club every day.”We rely on their tireless service to provide a first-class experience for our fans, on matchdays and non-matchdays.“These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers. This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty while football is currently suspended to April 30.“We look forward to welcoming football back to Emirates Stadium as soon as possible.”

2020-03-23T13: 06: 31.853Z

Arteta feeling ‘very well’ after coronavirusPhoto: Getty ImagesArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he now feels “very well” after recovering from coronavirus.The Spaniard became the first Premier League figure to test positive for Covid-19 earlier this month before all elite football in England was suspended.”I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered,” Arteta told Spanish television channel La Sexta.”It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind, and now the truth is that I feel very well.”He added: “Everything happened very fast. On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn’t there.”I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me the president of Olympiacos had tested positive and everyone who had been in contact was at risk.”I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them.”We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything.”I had the test done last Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday, when we had to communicate it to the Premier League that I had tested positive.”Obviously all those who had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently games had to be suspended.”

2020-03-23T12: 49: 08.203Z

Unions to discuss impact on playersPlayer unions representing the country’s biggest sports will hold emergency talks tomorrow amid fears of a mental health crisis among sportsmen and women.Representatives for football, rugby and cricket plan to meet via a conference call to discuss the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their members.“It is vital sports work together,” the Rugby Players’ Association welfare director Richard Bryan told the Telegraph. “This is an unprecedented time.”

2020-03-23T12: 38: 05.376Z

Battle looming for West Ham over summer London Stadium useUK Athletics say no discussions have been held over their proposed use of the London Stadium this summer, amid suggestions West Ham will have priority over the venue if the Premier League season goes beyond the end of June, writes Matt Majendie.West Ham insist they have first say on the stadium under the “overriding priority principle”, while the London Legacy Development Corporation have insisted it is too early to make any decision over the stadium’s ongoing use.The parties look likely to be at loggerheads, with UKA chief Nic Coward telling The Times: “As far as we’re concerned athletics has priority and nobody has spoken to us about changes in the summer, including any plans for West Ham games.”UKA confirmed this morning that no talks had been held, while uncertainty remains over when any major sport will be returning to the London Stadium — whether that be football or athletics.

2020-03-23T11: 43: 08.456Z

Azerbaijan GP postponedPhoto: Getty ImagesThe Azerbaijan Grand Prix – scheduled for June 7 in the capital of Baku – is the eighth race of the 2020 season to be called off so far due to the coronavirus outbreak.The Chinese Grand Prix and season curtain-raiser in Melbourne had already been postponed, along with races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain.The prestigious Monaco GP has been cancelled altogether, meanwhile.”The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic,” read a statement from officials at the Baku City Circuit on Monday.”This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.”The latest cancellation leaves the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 14 as the earliest possible start for the 2020 F1 season.

2020-03-23T11: 26: 35.426Z

2020-03-23T11: 24: 29.253Z

Spanish football suspended indefinitelyPhoto: AFP via Getty ImagesHere is confirmation from LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation that football in the country is now postponed until further notice.The top two divisions in Spain had already been suspended for two matchdays amid the outbreak of Covid-19.”The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk,” a statement read.”Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones.”

2020-03-23T11: 11: 51.660Z

2020-03-23T10: 27: 52.800Z

Lineker self-isolating after son shows symptomsGary Lineker has confirmed he is entering self-isolation after spending time with his son, George, who is showing coronavirus symptoms.The Match of the Day host told his Twitter followers his son had lost all sense of taste and smell. “In self-isolation as George Lineker has symptoms,” he posted.”They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much.”Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, handwashing/distancing but isolation it is.”

