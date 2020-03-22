🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: IOC under pressure to postpone Olympics, former Real Madrid president dies🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an enormous impact on sport across the globe.

Latest coronavirus sports news:

Pressure grows on IOC to postpone Olympics

Former Real Madrid president dies

UK Athletics chief: Olympics must be pushed back

Lewis Hamilton confirms self-isolation period

Cricket season off until at least May 28

Rugby season cancelled below Premiership

Live Updates

2020-03-21T21: 31: 33.560Z

Former Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies of coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz – formally the president of Real Madrid – has died at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus. Sanz was taken to hospital on Tuesday after suffering with a fever for a number of days. He was treated in intensive care due to his hypertension worsening as a result of the virus. His son Lorenzo, a former Real Madrid basketball player, said on Twitter: “My father has died. He didn’t deserve to go this way. He is one of the best, bravest, hardest-working people I’ve ever known.”His family and Real Madrid were his passion.” Madrid president between 1995 and 2000, Sanz brought back the European Cup to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in 32 years as Los Blancos won La Séptima (their seventh continental crown) in 1998.Real won the Champions League once again in his tenure, in 2000, as well as one LaLiga title (in 1997), an Intercontinental Cup (1998) and a Spanish Supercopa (1997).Lorenzo was also the father of former Real Madrid centre-back Fernando Sanz, who played for Los Blancos between 1995 and 1999.

2020-03-21T20: 38: 53.570Z

Football could be played ‘every day’ to ensure the season’s finishSouthampton chief executive Martin Semmens says football could be up and running before the current social distancing measures are lifted. The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest, Semmens reiterating clubs are hopeful of completing the season by the end of June, even if it means playing every day for a period. Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Semmens said: “We have to do what is right and safe for the general public.”When everybody is safe and we’re not using up NHS and police resources, the government would like us to get back to playing because we are entertainment and a sign that the country is coming back to normal.”If people are home for another month and Premier League football is on the TV every day that can only be a good thing. Not because we are more essential than the NHS but because we can give people entertainment and show that we’re fighting back.”We hope to get the league done by the end of June. As soon as you go past that date, there are legal challenges.”If we ended up playing until 15 July and you had to extend a player’s contract by two weeks, convincing a player to play two more weeks of football and get paid nicely to do it – I don’t believe that will be a substantial challenge.”The challenge is making sure we don’t have a knock-on effect to other seasons and make football compromised for years to come.”

2020-03-21T20: 25: 33.256Z

Paolo Maldini and son test positive for coronavirus AC Milan technical director and club legend Paolo Maldini has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his son, the club have announced.Italy is now the country worst affected by the virus, its death toll having surpassed that of China, where the outbreak originated, earlier this week.

Photo: GettyA club statement read: “Paolo Maldini, the club’s Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive.“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

2020-03-21T18: 42: 05.133Z

Lord Coe reveals Olympics decision is imminentWorld Athletics President Sebastian Coe has responded to a number of frustrated athletes, stating a decision regarding the Tokyo Olympic Games may be imminent.The Games are set to start as scheduled on July 24 despite the majority of the sporting world suspended indefinitely, with many athletes believing a delay is the only option.A meeting is to take place early next week to discuss the situation.

Photo: GettyCoe said: “A decision on the Olympic Games may become very obvious very quickly in the coming days and weeks.”As I said last week, I don’t think we should have the Olympic Games at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety.”The issue of competition fairness is paramount. If we lose the level playing field, then we lose the integrity of the competition.”Nobody wants this, least of all the athletes or the fans.”

2020-03-21T18: 27: 15.520Z

Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirusJuventus star Paulo Dybala has revealed he has become the latest footballer in Serie A to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The Argentinian posted a tweet on Saturday evening, confirming that both he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for the rapidly spreading disease.Dybala has, however, insisted they are both “in perfect condition” and thanked fans for their messages of support.

Photo: GettyAt least 14 Serie A players, including Dybala’s Juve teammate Blaise Matuidi, have now tested positive for the disease. Italy has been the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with its number of deaths overtaking that of China this week. As in the majority of European countries, football is currently in shutdown to help fight the spread of the outbreak. The Agneli family, who own Juventus, have made a €10million donation to help the country’s national health service, while holding company Exor is purchasing 150 artificial respirators for use in hospitals.

2020-03-21T17: 23: 15.663Z

Celtic £150,000 helping vulnerable people during pandemic Celtic’s charity foundation has revealed they have set up a Football for Good Fund and will spend £150,000 to help those more vulnerable as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. They aim to help a number of people, including the homeless, frontline NHS staff and pensioners, alongside feeding 250 people every weekday at Celtic Park assisting community charities and food banks.

Photo: GettyCeltic chief executive Peter Lawwell told BBC Sport: “Our club was born to bring comfort to the most vulnerable on our doorstep and we strive to maintain that charitable principle today through the work of Celtic FC Foundation.”The current climate we face is both alien and daunting and we must do everything in our power to provide assistance and comfort to those who need it most.”

2020-03-21T16: 56: 11.750Z

Hibs chief welcomes Government wage subsidies Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster was pleased to see the Government’s offer of wage subsidies on Friday, but remains unsure as to how long that will take impact Scottish football. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of clubs have announced significant cutbacks, Hearts asking all staff members to take a 50% wage cut. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced, however, that employers will be able to apply to HM Revenue and Customs to cover 80 per cent of staff wages they keep on.

Photo: GettyDempster told BBC Sport: “It’s welcome for everyone – football included. Even with decent reserves in the bank, no money coming in only does one thing and that’s never good.”I feel for everyone at the moment. We, all of us, needed some good news and this is certainly good news.”The issue I have is that declarations from London at the moment are taking their time to filter through because the Scottish Government needs a process.”We are all just assuming rates relief is there as well as some of the other measures.”But until we get that in totality from Edinburgh, I can’t bank on it. I’ve made this known in the strongest terms and the Scottish Professional Football League is now taking action.”

2020-03-21T15: 56: 33.843Z

USATF call for Tokyo postponementUSA Track and Field, one of the most powerful sporting federations in America, have added their voice to calls to postpone this summer’s Olympic Games until 2021. Photo: GettyUSATF chief executive Max Siegel wrote: “The right and responsible thing to do is prioritize everyone’s health and safety, and appropriately recognize the toll this difficult situation has, and continues to take, on our athletes and their Olympic Games preparations.”We are all experiencing unfathomable disruptions, and everyone’s lives are being impacted accordingly.”For those reasons, USATF is respectfully requesting that the (USOPC) advocate to the IOC for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

2020-03-21T13: 21: 41.543Z

Hamilton in self-isolationLewis Hamilton has confirmed he’s been in self-isolation – but says he’s showing no symptoms.Hamilton was pictured at the same event as Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau – wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Both have since confirmed a positive test for Covid-19.Getty”I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day,” he told fans in a message on Twitter.”I have zero symptoms and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris.”I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.”I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all. So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday.”

2020-03-21T11: 00: 05.030Z

Olympics ‘can’t take place as scheduled’UK Athletics chairman Nic Coward said: “We thought the facilities would be able to remain open,” Coward told the Daily Telegraph.”Now they can’t. They are closing. And that is creating stress.

Getty”I think that will have to lead to the conclusion that the Games must be (postponed); that the decision has to be made that the Olympic and Paralympic Games can’t take place as currently scheduled.”I’ve got no doubt, absolutely no doubt, that Tokyo will host an amazing Olympics.”The issue right now is people and the stress.”

2020-03-21T10: 34: 56.810Z

‘A City United’Manchester United and Manchester City have joined together to donate £100,000 to food banks in Greater Manchester. The move comes after foodbanks operated by both sets of fans launched a fundraising appeal in response to the impact of the coronavirus. Each club will donate £50,000 to the Trussell Trust, which supports a network of over 1,200 food bank centres. Fans usually collect supplies outside Old Trafford and the Etihad before home games – but this has been interrupted by the suspension of football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a joint statement, Manchester City and Manchester United said: “We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus. At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”If you are in need of emergency food support or are interested in supporting the Trussell Trust click here https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/emergency-food/

2020-03-20T22: 31: 39.110Z

Four Premiership clubs make wage cuts as IRFU agree deferral modePay cuts and deferrals are taking place across English and Irish rugby as clubs seek to navigate a way through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said that the governing body will communicate a “fair and balanced outcome” to the rest of the game by the middle of next month.The ongoing suspension is hitting clubs hard financially, with Saracens – whose relegation to the Championship following salary cap breaches has already been confirmed – among the clubs to reveal that they have asked all “players, coaches and staff across the whole organisation to support us in a reduction in salary by 25%”.Both Wasps and Worcester similarly announced on Friday pay cuts of 25 per cent effective from April 1 that exclude a number of lower-paid staff.Gloucester also released a statement to confirm that they had implemented a 25% salary reduction among everyone at the club.

2020-03-20T21: 02: 22.026Z

West Brom’s Austin issues warning after contracting coronavirus symptomsWest Brom striker Charlie Austin has warned the public to take the coronavirus seriously after revealing he has contracted Covid-19.

Photo: GettyThe former Southampton forward becomes the latest player to test positive for the virus and says it should be taken seriously by everyone. “Before I started feeling the symptoms on Saturday, I was on the phone to my wife Bianca’s mother. I said to her that I hoped if anyone in our family got it that it would be me,” the 30-year-old told the Daily Telegraph.“I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it.A week later and I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s: don’t take it lightly — it’s serious.”“I get that people who haven’t got it are going about their lives. Last week, I was living my life. Not that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously.”But this is extremely serious and we should take it that way.”

2020-03-20T18: 48: 44.360Z

ECB announces delay to professional cricket seasonThe ECB Board has announced that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28.In a statement, the ECB confirmed work has begun on possible revised schedules to begin in June, July or August.

Photo: PAA revised schedule would prioritise delivering as much international and domestic cricket “as soon as possible”, it added.A statement read: “The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces. I am reassured by the collaborative effort from across the game that together, we will make the very best of whatever length of season we are able to safely schedule in the coming months.“With the information available to us at the moment a delay to the start of the professional cricket season until May 28 was unavoidable.”This also allows us time to keep pace with a fast-moving situation and continue to plan for how a revised season might look. Critically, we can also remain as flexible and adaptable as possible, within the obvious restrictions we face. “Securing the future of the game will be a primary focus as we plot a revised schedule with an emphasis on the most financially important forms of the game for the counties across international and domestic cricket.’’

2020-03-20T17: 50: 32.050Z

Bernal tests negative for coronavirusTour de France winner Egan Bernal has confirmed that he does not have coronavirus after self-isolating upon his return to Colombia.The 23-year-old, who rides for Team Ineos alongside the likes of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, returned home from his training base in Andorra last week.

2020-03-20T17: 01: 44.283Z

Hold Games in winter – Malachowski Polish discus thrower Piotr Malachowski says the Tokyo Olympics should be pushed back to the winter in order to give all athletes a fair run-up at the games. The 36-year-old, who is a two-time Olympic silver medalist told Reuters: “If these games get postponed and will take place this year in November or December, this will definitely be much better for athletes. They’ll be able to prepare.”Photo: Getty

2020-03-20T16: 20: 50.770Z

Euro 2021 will still be known as Euro 2020Uefa have confirmed that the European Championships will continue to be known as Euro 2020, despite the fact that they will now take place in 2021.Photo: APEuropean football’s governing body announced on Tuesday that it was postponing the championships by 12 months because of the global coronavirus pandemic.They will be played from June 11 – July 11, 2021. The suspension is intended to give domestic leagues currently in shutdown the chance to finish their respective seasons, while also allowing time for the playoff fixtures deciding the final four places at the finals to played. Uefa also confirmed that the 12 venues due to stage matches this summer would remain as hosts.

2020-03-20T15: 23: 38.890Z

More calls for Olympic suspensionThe president of the Slovenian Olympic Association has become the latest to call for the Tokyo Games to be postponed, suggesting they should be rescheduled for 2021. “[The] Olympic Games cannot be held in July in line with the Olympic principle. Aside from other things, sportsmen simply do not have equal opportunities in these conditions to prepare for the Games,” Bogdan Gabrovec said.”There would be nothing wrong with holding the Games in 2021, by then conditions will calm down. If that would not happen, the Olympic Games would not be important as a fight for survival would dominate,” he added.

2020-03-20T14: 45: 05.776Z

Brentford to continue work in schools that stay openBrentford’s Community Sports Trust has vowed to continue its work in schools that remain open to vulnerable children and those of key workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: GettyAs well as continuing its projects in such schools, the Trust will make a range of content available online to help both children and adults keep active during periods of social isolation, and will maintain direct contact with its most vulnerable participants.The Trust’s CEO Lee Doyle said: “Our commitment to local communities remains steadfast. We will be innovative in how we can create a positive difference in the most challenging of times. “We are working closely with partner schools and local stakeholders to support those most in need during this crisis and we hope to utilise our inspirational workforce and wealth of resources to help them.”

2020-03-20T13: 58: 04.670Z

ECB will prioritise Hundred and Blast – Stewart Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart believes the ECB will prioritise the short form T20 Blast and Hundred competitions when deciding how to rejig the cricket calendar. The County Championship is due to get underway next month, but a suspension is inevitable, with the 18 first-class counties currently in discussions about next steps. “I’m expecting a season to potentially start in July, but it’s only potentially as we don’t know where this pandemic is going to go,” Stewart told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.”I think they’ll look at getting The Hundred on and the T20 Blast. They’ll be the two priorities because of the financial implications to the game.”

A joint announcement from the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship confirmed the professional game would be postponed in England until April 3 at the earliest.

The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus,” a statement said.

“It will also apply to all England team fixtures at every level and all FA competitions including the FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup, along with academy and youth-team matches.

“The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today’s action.

“However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season’s domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.”