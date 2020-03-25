🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Chinese Super League teams in training, J-League start date, Olympics latest🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus crisis continues to force the postponement and cancellation of sport across the world.

Latest coronavirus sports news…

Barnet chairman fears club will turn semi-pro

Guardiola makes £1million donation

Johnson-Thompson praises decision

CONFIRMED: Olympics to be postponed until 2021

British Olympic Association “welcome decision”

F1 plan a revised season of 15 to 18 races

Uefa cancel Champions League and Europa League finals

Live Updates

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-25T09: 07: 54.980Z

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s coverage of all the latest news from across the sporting world amid the coronavirus pandemic.We’ll have all the reaction to yesterday’s decision to postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as all today’s breaking stories.

SOCIAL

2020-03-24T19: 56: 25.226Z

Dina Asher-Smith’s quest for Olympic glory is on hold… but she’s happy with the decision

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-24T19: 38: 04.333Z

Guardiola makes £1million donation Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has donated €1 million in the fight against coronavirus.Photo: GettyThe Catalan coach has handed over the funds as part of a campaign by the Col·legi de Metges de Barcelona (Barcelona Medical College) and the Fundació Àngel Soler Daniel.“Pep Guardiola participates in the donation campaign of the Col·legi de Metges de Barcelona and the Fundació Àngel Soler Daniel with a financial contribution of one million euros for the acquisition of sanitary material during the COVID-19 emergency,” the college said in a statement on Tuesday.Spain has been badly hit by coronavirus, with almost 40,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday and almost 8,000 of those registered in Catalonia.“The campaign has as its objective the collection of medical material and economic contributions from collegiate physicians and the population in general for the purchase of material and sanitary equipment that is currently lacking in the health centres of Catalonia,” the college added on their website.The campaign had reportedly raised around €33,000 before Guardiola’s contribution.

2020-03-24T19: 06: 34.203Z

Kipchoge: I’ll still race in 2021The greatest marathon runner of all-time, Eliud Kipchoge, has confirmed that he will still defend his Olympic marathon title in Japan next year.The 2016 gold medalist has not raced a championship marathon since the last Olympics, instead focusing on the major races like London and Berlin, as well as his sub-two-hour attempts. Kipchoge was due to compete in the London Marathon next month before going on to Tokyo in the summer but both events are now off.”All in all a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021,” he said. “I look forward to come back to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and look forward to witness a wonderful event. I wish everybody good health in these challenging times.”

2020-03-24T18: 24: 37.116Z

Duplantis: Postponed Games “a bummer”US pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis says the Olympics being postponed is a “bummer” but insists “some things are bigger than sport”.Photo: GettyFew athletes in any sport can claim to have been in better form than Duplantis when the coronavirus outbreak began, the 20-year-old having broken the world record twice indoors at the start of the year, and he would have been a firm favourite for gold.”It’s a bummer,” he told Reuters. “It’s a bummer that I won’t be able to compete in the Olympics this year, but you have to understand the situation, understand that some things are a little bigger than sport, and I guess we’ll have it next year.”I’m pretty much just training in the backyard, we have a little track out here … we’re fixing it up a little bit where maybe I’ll be able to jump a little bit. Not too high, maybe just over four-sixty or so, but so I have the pole in my hands, get a little bit of the feeling.”It’s not what I expected to be doing at this time of the year, but it’s what the situation called for.”

2020-03-24T17: 57: 07.180Z

Olympics postponed – reaction Adam Peaty, defending 100m breaststroke champion: “As an athlete, I am obviously extremely disappointed but this is more important and bigger than me or any of the athletes that would have been taking part. This is a matter of life or death and we all need to do the right thing.”Tom Daley, Olympic diving medalist: “Waiting one more year to reach for our dreams is well worth the sacrifice to help keep people safe. Yes, I’ll be another year older, and my body will feel that, but I promise to work my tail off to make TeamGB as proud as I can when the time comes!”Photo: Getty

2020-03-24T17: 26: 12.176Z

Racing off in Ireland Horse racing in Ireland has finally been postponed after the country’s government suspended all sporting events, including those taking place behind closed doors. Irish racing has been continuing without fans for more than a week, with the HRI pressing ahead with the support of the government as its British counterpart, the BHA, suspended all meetings, including the Grand National at Aintree.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T16: 29: 34.496Z

United appeal to fans to follow advice Ole Gunnar Solskjær has addressed Manchester United fans amid the coronavirus lockdown.The Norwegian issued a joint statement with United Women’s manager Casey Stoney, urging supporters to follow government guidelines to stay at home.

SOCIAL

2020-03-24T15: 30: 31.000Z

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is also pleased with the decision. The Brit had spoken out last week about the difficulty of trying to train as facilities were closed and social distancing measures introduced.

2020-03-24T14: 56: 01.240Z

In a statement, the British Olympic Association say they “welcome” today’s decision regarding the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

2020-03-24T14: 11: 39.723Z

Gemili relieved to have clarity British sprinter Adam Gemili, who was outspoken in his criticism of organisers for pressing ahead with plans for this year’s Olympics, says he is pleased with today’s decision.Photo: Getty”Thankful to finally have some clarity regarding The Olympic Games,” he tweeted. “A huge decision but I think the right one for sure.”Time to regain, look after each other during this difficult period and go again when the time is right!”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-24T13: 36: 27.663Z

Arsenal make £100,000 donation to coronavirus effortArsenal have donated £100,000 spread across a number of local charities in a bid to support the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The north London club will provide company cars to transport NHS workers and aid the delivery of vital supplies, driven by Arsenal in the Community staff.An official statement read: “Arsenal Football Club has never shied away from responding to the needs of its community. In these uncertain times we are taking a series of steps to ensure our local and global communities receive our full support.”The Arsenal Foundation will donate £100,000 to local charities and organisations that are supporting those most in need during this COVID-19 crisis. We are in constant dialogue with Islington Council and our partners in the NHS to ensure this response is aligned with their priorities and supports those most vulnerable.”A further £50,000 already donated to local community initiatives by The Arsenal Foundation, in partnership with Islington Giving, will also be re-directed to Islington Giving’s Crisis Fund as part of this COVID-19 community response.”From Tuesday, March 24, we will make all Arsenal in the Community cars available to transport frontline NHS mental health workers. Driven on a voluntary basis by Arsenal in the Community staff, this service will support NHS workers in delivering vital medication and emergency supplies.”

2020-03-24T13: 10: 53.000Z

Olympic flame will stay in JapanHere’s more from that IOC statement: “The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.”Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

2020-03-24T12: 58: 12.476Z

Games will be held by summer 2021, but not in 2020The IOC have issued a statement which confirms that the Games will be pushed beyond 2020 but not later than the summer of 2021.It said: “The Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

2020-03-24T12: 37: 06.566Z

Abe: IOC agreed 100 per cent with decision”We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators,” Abe said. “President Bach said he is in agreement 100 percent.”Photo: Getty

2020-03-24T12: 32: 31.243Z

CONFIRMED: Olympics to be postponed until 2021Things have moved very quickly this morning but we finally have the decision that many people thought should have been made a good few weeks ago. The decision taken by Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach will be ratified at a meeting of the IOC’s Executive Board this afternoon.Japan’s Olympic minister is speaking now and has already confirmed that the Games will continue to be known as Tokyo 2020, regardless of when they take place.

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-24T12: 21: 31.253Z

BREAKING: Abe confirms one-year postponement requestJapanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has confirmed that he has requested a one-year postponement to the Olympic Games, and says the IOC agree “100 per cent” with his decision. The Games will be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest.

2020-03-24T12: 01: 14.026Z

IOC to hold ’emergency meeting today’Reuters are reporting that the IOC’s Executive Board will hold an emergency meeting via conference call this afternoon to discuss the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. It was expected that the committee would next meet on Monday, but that has been brought forward following a call between the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach, in which the former recommended a one-year postponement.

2020-03-24T11: 47: 58.220Z

World Athletics open to moving championshipsAs it becomes increasingly clear that the Olympics will be postponed, thoughts are already turning to the knock-on effects for events scheduled for 2021. Organisers of the Athletics World Championships, which are due to take place in Oregon, USA in 2021, have already confirmed they are open to moving that event to a new date, though there’s no indication whether that would be during the same season or pushed back a year, too. Photo: GettyOregon21 CEO Niels de Vos said: “We have discussed this possibility with all our key stakeholders and can reassure World Athletics that we will work with them to assure that Oregon can still host the Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary.”

2020-03-24T11: 27: 00.883Z

Shinzo Abe ‘recommending one-year postponement’ An announcement seems to be getting closer now. The Japanese Times are reporting that Shinzo Abe has formally proposed a one-year suspension to the Games in his phone call with IOC chief Thomas Bach.

Photo: Getty

Can’t see the Coronavirus sport news LIVE blog? Click here to access the desktop page.

Olympics latest

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hopes shifting the Tokyo Games to next summer can see it become a triumphant “celebration of humanity” after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“We will all be able to celebrate the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, even if it is only in 2021. You can be sure you can make your Olympic dream come true,” Bach said.

“There is a lot of uncertainty remaining for the entire humanity. We all are together in a very dark tunnel, we do not know how long this tunnel is and we do not know what is happening tomorrow.

“But we want this Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel. This is why we will work hard now to undertake this extremely challenging task of postponing the Games and of organising a postponed Games, which never happened before.

“We have no blueprint for this and it will need the effort of everyone and the contribution of all to make this happen because the Olympics is the most complex event on this planet.

“We want to provide you with the best conditions and the most safe environment for the Games.

“Imagine what this could mean for all of us – these Olympic Games could then finally be the celebration of humanity after having overcome the unprecedented crisis of the coronavirus.

“It could be a true celebration of all of us, a true demonstration of the Olympic spirit, what unites us all and where we have our full commitment behind.”