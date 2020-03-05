🔥Coronavirus shutdown of Parliament ruled out after outcry by MPs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A closedown of Parliament during the coronavirus outbreak was ruled out today by the Government which said the public expected the Commons to “get on with its job”.

A five-month shutdown — the longest since 1914 — was being considered by the Speakers of the Commons and House of Lords, according to a report in the Times. It drew a furious response from Opposition MPs who claimed it smacked of an overreaction.

“We must continue the important job of holding this Government to account,” said Labour MP Ruth Jones. “We cannot allow the shut down of Parliament.”

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury claimed: “Our PM likes any excuse to shut down Parliament.” But Downing Street made clear that Boris Johnson had nothing to do with the idea.

It appeared to be killed off after the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said he did not see why the Commons and Lords were more risky environments than any other workplace.

He said elderly or ill peers may have to stay away, however, because they would be at greater risk if infected.

A Parliamentary spokesman played down — but did not deny — the report, saying: “We have been reassured that our current response is responsible and proportionate. The recess dates for 2020 have been announced and we are not aware of any plans to change or extend those dates.”

Asked about a closedown, health minister Edward Argarsaid: “What I understand is that the advice at the moment is not that that is necessary.”

A Government source told the Standard: “The public will expect Parliament to sit down and get on with its job.”