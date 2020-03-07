🔥Coronavirus: Responses around the world🔥

From China to Sweden to Kenya, from the halls of Congress to the Grand Mosque of Mecca, people around the world are scrambling to reduce the risk of exposure to the deadly coronavirus. Health officials across the globe are struggling to contain the outbreak and better understand it. Meanwhile, the number of cases continue to climb. As of March 6, 2020, the total number of cases had topped 101,000, including more than 3,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. Here, a ballooned rubber glove props up the breathing pipe for a patient in critical condition in a hospital designated for patients with COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — in Wuhan, China, on March 6, 2020. Credit: Feature China/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

A woman wears a face mask after arriving at the LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California on March 5, 2020. California has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb. Although face masks have become popular accessories, health officials stress that they don’t really offer protection against the virus. Washing your hands is a better way to protect yourself. Credit: Mark Ralston/Getty Images

Ken Cuccinelli, right, acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, elbow-bumps Congressman Ron Johnson to avoid shaking hands due to the coronavirus outbreak, after a Senate committee hearing in Washington D.C. Credit: Tom Williams/Getty Images

Firefighter teams with protective suits disinfect the Tajrish Bazaar as a precaution against the coronavirus in Tehran, Iran on March 6, 2020. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A student appears in the window of a quarantine building of the St. Petersburg Medical Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia. The building is quarantined after the coronavirus was detected in a student returning from Italy. Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images

A worker disinfects the Hankou Salvation Church in Wuhan, China — the city where the virus first emerged in late December 2019.More than 80,500 people have now been infected in mainland China, which has imposed dramatic measures to contain the spread of infections. Credit: STR/Getty Images

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 5, 2020 in New York City. Coronavirus fears have taken a big toll on stocks recently. Credit: Getty Images

Crew members aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the port of Yokohama, Japan, on February 27, 2020. Hundreds of people aboard the ship became ill from the coronavirus. Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi/Getty Images

A man in Jerusalem sterilizes the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on March 5, 2020. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Municipal workers clean the floors around Mecca’s Grand Mosque on March 6, 2020, a day after Saudi authorities emptied Islam’s holiest site for sterilization over fears of the coronavirus. Credit: Abdel Ghani Bashir/Getty Images

An empty street is seen in Wuhan, China on March 4, 2020. Credit: Noel Celis/Getty Images

All Northshore public schools in Bothell, Washington, closed on March 5 for up to two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The district had planned to transition instruction from classroom to online learning beginning March 9. Credit: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Empty shelves for hand soap and disinfectant are pictured at a store following coronavirus warnings in Kirkland, Washington on March 5, 2020. The U.S. confirmed its first case of the disease on January 20 and its first death on February 29, both in the state of Washington. Credit: Jason Redmond/Getty Images

Adilisha Patrom (right) speaks to a customer in her coronavirus pop-up store in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 2020. Patrom, who had bought a stock of face masks for her father, who is suffering from cancer, decided to make her trove available to the public. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

A tourist wearing a face mask walks near the Rialto bridge on March 6, 2020 in Venice, Italy. Normally packed with visitors, Venice was deserted because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit Italy especially hard. Credit: Getty Images

Since the Italian government issued guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Forum in Rome, usually crowded with tourists, has seen a drop in visitors. Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kenyan health workers wear protective suits during a demonstration in Nairobi on March 6, 2020. Credit: Simon Maina/Getty Images

New Delhi students wear masks following multiple cases of coronavirus in India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Getty Images

A coronavirus advisory hangs on the door of the office of Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, in Washington D.C. “If you are feeling ill, please refrain from entering the office,” it says. “NO HANDSHAKES OR HUGS.” Credit: Caroline Brehman/Getty Images

A woman who has recovered from the coronavirus is disinfected by volunteers as she arrives at a hotel for a 14-day quarantine after being discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, China on March 1, 2020. Credit: STR/Getty Images

A traveller in Bangkok, Thailand, wears a teargas mask at an event hall. Credit: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

A commuter wearing a mask covering her entire face travels in Changsha, the capital of China’s Hunan province, on March 5, 2020. Credit: Noel Celis/Getty Images

People wearing masks pray during a “villain hitting” ceremony, also known as “hitting petty people,” in Hong Kong. “Villain hitting” is a way to curse a certain subject by beating a paper effigy with a slipper or shoe. Credit: Getty Images

MBTA transit employees disinfect areas of the Government Center T Station in Boston on March 5, 2020. Credit: Boston Globe/Getty Images

Volunteers spray disinfectant with a robot at a residential area in Wuhan, China, on March 3, 2020. Credit: STR/Getty Images

A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a church in Beirut, Lebanon on March 5, 2020. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A health official wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant on a fence along the coast in Beirut, Lebanon on March 5, 2020. Credit: Anadolu Agency

As the coronavirus spreads across France, pharmacies are running out of face masks and hand sanitizer. A pharmacy in Toulouse posted a sign indicating no masks, no hand sanitizer.Many U.S. retailers sold out, too. Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images

A pharmacy in the center of Rome displays a sign indicating it’s out of face masks on March 5, 2020.Although demand for face masks has been high, health officials don’t recommend wearing them. Washing your hands is a better way to protect yourself. Credit: Simona Granati/Corbis/Getty Images

Two people wear face masks on a London street after the death of the first coronavirus patient in London on March 5, 2020. Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A National Health Service message reading “Catch it, Bin it, Kill it” appears on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. Credit: Philip Toscano/PA Images/Getty Images

A man wears a face mask in front of the Chinese restaurant Da Sonia, in Rome. The restaurant closed after employees decided to return to China on March 5, 2020. Credit: Stefano Montesi/Corbis/Getty Images

Passengers arriving in Stockholm’s Arlanda airport are greeted by signs produced by the public health agency advising them on what to do if they show symptoms of coronavirus. Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images