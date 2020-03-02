🔥Coronavirus response defended by Health Secretary Alex Azar🔥

4:00 PM

Bloomberg calls Trump’s “hoax” comment about Democrats and coronavirus “irresponsible”

Mike Bloomberg criticized President Trump’s use of the word “hoax” to characterize the Democrats’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. He tells Scott Pelley the president was being irresponsible and should have been more of a leader in such a time of potential crisis. Bloomberg was interviewed by Pelley on Saturday in Virginia for a report that will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.”I find it incomprehensible that the president would do something as inane as calling it a hoax, which he did last night in South Carolina,” Bloomberg told Pelley.”He said that the Democrats making so much of it is a Democratic hoax,” Pelley pointed out. “Not that the virus was a hoax.””This is up to the scientists and the doctors as to whether there is a problem,” Bloomberg responded. “They all, around the world, say that it is in some places, and has enormous potential to become one elsewhere. And it is just ignorant and irresponsible to not stand up and be the leader and say, ‘We don’t know, but we have to prepare for the fact that, if it is, we have the medicines and the structure and the knowledge to deal with it.'”

3:44 PM

Health Secretary Alex Azar says he is investigating coronavirus whistleblower complaint

Azar says he’s personally overseeing investigation into HHS whistleblower allegations on coronavirus

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said he is personally involved in examining allegations raised by a whistleblower that agency employees who helped quarantined American evacuees from Wuhan, China, lacked proper training and protective gear. He also denied any possible exposure to the coronavirus led to its spread on the West Coast.”We are aggressively looking to see whether there is validity to the concerns,” Azar said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “What the American people need to know is that we now have passed well over 14 days since any HHS employee had contact with the individuals involved. Nobody is symptomatic. Nobody has the disease.”A whistleblower filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel alleging the agency sent more than a dozen workers to receive American evacuees from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, who had neither “proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear.”The whistleblower, an employee with the Administration for Children and Families at HHS, warned that the staff may have been exposed to the deadly virus since they hadn’t been trained in using the protective equipment and had face-to-face contact with evacuees.According to the complaint, the workers didn’t show symptoms indicating they were infected and weren’t tested for coronavirus.Read more about Azar’s comments here.

3:46 PM

Study: Coronavirus could have been spreading undetected for 6 weeks in Washington state

Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, tweeted Saturday an analysis of a specimen from a new case in Snohomish County closely matched the specimen of the first known coronavirus case in the U.S., a person who had traveled recently from Wuhan, China. He said that indicates the virus has been spreading undetected in Washington for six weeks. “I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” Bedford wrote. Bedford said it appeared they were looking at a few hundred cases. Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported recently in the Seattle area, according to officials with the Washington State Department of Health. KIRO-TV reports the cases are currently being classified as “presumptive positives,” which means a test has come back positive at the Public Health Laboratory and is pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3:33 PM

Number of countries affected by coronavirus increases to 64

The total number of countries with confirmed cases of conoravirus increased Sunday to 64. Countries joining the list in recent days include Iceland, Luxembourg, Armenia, Czech Republic and the Dominican Republican. According to the World Health Organization, there are at least 87,137 cases of the disease across those countries. There have been 2,995 deaths globally, with the death toll outside China at 122.

3:27 PM

Delta and American Airlines temporarily suspend service to Milan

Delta and American Airlines announced Sunday they would be temporarily suspended service to Milan.Delta said its last eastbound flight from JFK to Milan will depart on Monday, March 2, and the last westbound flight from Milan to JFK will depart on Tuesday, March 3. Service to and from Milan will resume starting on May 1 and May 2, respectively. Delta’s daily flights between New York and Atlanta to Rome will continue. American Airlines said it would be suspending flights from both Miami and New York to Milan through April 25, 2020. American Airlines said this decision was based on a reduction in demand, and it would attempt to accommodate travelers through other airlines.