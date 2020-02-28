🔥Coronavirus reaches 50 countries, including 1st in sub-Saharan Africa🔥

The new coronavirus continued to spread apace Friday, disrupting plans for everything from major sports tournaments and concerts to planned U.S. military exercises. The global death toll was over 2,800 and the disease made its first worrying appearance in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 83,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease have now been confirmed in 50 countries. While about 36,000 of those people have recovered, fast-growing outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran – along with the first case confirmed in Nigeria – show the battle to contain the virus is still in its early stages. Officials have worried the disease could spread widely in countries with weaker public health systems, specifically in Africa and Latin America.In the U.S., at least 60 people were being treated for COVID-19 as of Thursday, most of them evacuated from Asia. The origin of one case, a woman in California, has been impossible for doctors to trace, leading the CDC to warn the U.S. has likely seen its first case of “community spread.”The head of the World Health Organization said that kind of transmission, of unknown origin and possibly from the general population, represented the third of four outbreak stages that every nation must be prepared for: “Every country must be ready for its first case, its first cluster, the first evidence of community transmission, and for dealing with sustained community transmission,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “We are not defenseless,” insisted Tedros, urging “every country and every person” to help ensure cases are detected early and that authorities are able to trace contacts, provide care and prevent widespread community transmissions.

Updated 6m ago

Lithuania becomes 50th country to confirm presence of coronavirus

Lithuania confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus in a woman who returned from Italy, the government said on Friday. The 39-year-old, who returned from Verona on Monday and immediately went on sick leave, has been isolated in hospital in the Baltic state’s northern city of Siauliai and has mild symptoms. Her family members are being monitored. “We are putting all efforts to establish all people who contacted the infected person so that we can adopt preventive measures and (stop) the spread of the virus,” Deputy Health Minister Algirdas Seselgis said in a statement. The government also decided to deploy troops at airports to help take down the contact info of people arriving from infected regions. Health experts are also on duty for consultations and, if needed, medical check-ups. – AFP

Updated 15m ago

South Korea coronavirus cases top 2,000

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 256 new coronavirus cases Friday, according to Reuters. That brings the total number of infections there to at least 2,022.Nearly 200 of the new cases came from Daegu, the southeastern city at the center of South Korea’s coronavirus outbreak, Reuters added, citing the KCDC.

Updated 6m ago

Nigeria reports first confirmed coronavirus case

Nigeria confirmed its first coronavirus case Thursday in Lagos State, according to a tweet from the country’s Federal Ministry of Health. Health officials added that the patient is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria, and returned from Milan on February 25. The patient, who has no serious symptoms, is being cared for at a hospital in Lagos.

Nigeria was the 49th country to report a coronavirus case, but one of the first in Africa.

Updated 18m ago

China reports 327 new confirmed cases, 44 new deaths

Chinese officials reported 327 new cases of the coronavirus and 44 new deaths Friday morning. That announcement brings the global death toll to more than 2,800, and the total number of cases in China to more than 78,000.

Updated 19m ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands

The first case of coronavirus in the Netherlands was detected on Thursday, the national public health institute announced. The patient had travelled to northern Italy, the worst-hit area in Europe.All those who have been in “close contact” with the person involved have been checked out and the patient has been placed in isolation, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said. The public health body advised everyone in the country to be careful to avoid more infections.- AFP

Updated 11m ago

Pelosi says bipartisan agreement close on coronavirus response bill

Congress is working on a bill to fund the federal emergency response to coronavirus, and both Republicans and Democrats said now is not the time to play politics. “We’re coming close to a bipartisan agreement in the Congress as to how we can go forward with a number — that is a good start,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pointing a finger at the Chinese government. “If China would’ve allowed our doctors and our scientists in earlier, the world would be safer,” he said.

Congress is set to receive a fourth briefing on the coronavirus from the Trump administration on Friday. On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence met with the coronavirus task force.”The president has no higher priority than the health and safety of the American people,” he said.- Skyler Henry