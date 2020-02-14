coronavirus-raises-concerns-at-tokyo-olympics;-clashes-in-afghanistan-amid-us.-peace-talks

Coronavirus raises concerns at Tokyo Olympics; clashes in Afghanistan amid U.S. peace talks

Some of the athletes and coaches participating in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo are concerned what will happen if the coronavirus keeps spreading. Also, there have been clashes between the Taliban and Afghan government forces despite word from U.S. officials that there may be a breakthrough in peace talks, and the entire board of the group behind what’s known as the French Oscars has resigned en masse. CBS News’ Rylee Carlson joined “CBSN AM” with those stories.

