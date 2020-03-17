🔥Coronavirus prompts Ohio to postpone primary election despite judge’s refusal🔥

A person wears protective gloves during early voting for the Ohio primary election at the board of elections in Medina, Ohio, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) – Ohio will postpone Tuesday’s presidential nominating election despite judge’s refusal to shut it down, citing a public health emergency caused by the threat of the coronavirus, Governor Mike DeWine said on Twitter.

