🔥Coronavirus patient is the first to contract it in U.S. without having ties to outbreak🔥

U.S. health authorities said they’ve identified the first case of coronavirus that doesn’t have known ties to an existing outbreak, a worrying signal that the virus is circulating in the U.S. despite reassurances from the Trump administration that it’s contained.

The hospital where the patient is being treated in California described one of the more serious cases of infection seen so far in the U.S., according a report in a local newspaper, with the patient arriving after being intubated and put on a ventilator.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the California patient doesn’t appear to have traveled to China or been exposed to another known case of the coronavirus. Health authorities are increasingly concerned about what’s known as community spread, where the virus begins circulating freely among people outside of quarantines or known contacts with other patients.

“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC said in a statement. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of Covid-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States.” Covid-19 is the technical name for the disease caused by the virus.

The CDC said the case was picked up by doctors in California, and that the patient may have been infected by a traveller who brought in the disease. It didn’t give more information on the patient’s status. The new case brings the total of known infections in the U.S. to 15, not counting repatriated Americans.

Patient’s condition

The patient is now being treated at UC Davis Medical Center after being transferred from another hospital on Feb. 19, according to the Davis Enterprise newspaper, citing a letter from hospital officials. The hospital said the patient had arrived having been intubated, on a ventilator, and with an unknown illness, according to a statement from David Lubarsky, chief executive officer of UC Davis Health, and Brad Simmons, interim CEO of UC Davis Medical Center.

It took four days for the patient to be tested for the coronavirus by the CDC, according to the letter, because the patient didn’t fit the initial criteria of a likely patient. The CDC confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday, according to the report.



An RCMP officer checks Canadians one their way to quarantine at CFB Trenton, after being evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Feb. 7, 2020.

Courtesy of Edward Wang via Reuters

The hospital said it is “committed to saving this patient’s life,” and has put in place upgraded precautions for staff that weren’t initially used when the patient arrived. “We believe there has been minimal potential for exposure here,” the hospital said in the letter cited by the Davis Enterprise, but it will ask several workers to stay at home in self-isolation.

The California Department of Public Health said the patient is a resident of Solano County, an area between San Francisco and Sacramento. The patient didn’t have a close contact with a known case or a travel history to China, the state said, a sign that health workers are examining the patient’s history to try and find out how they may have caught the virus and whether other people may be infected without knowing it.

Japanese woman gets virus a second time

In Japan, a woman working as a tour-bus guide in Osaka has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time. She is the first known person in the country to contract the virus a second time.

Though a first known case for Japan, second positive tests have been reported in China, where the disease originated late last year. The outbreak has spread rapidly and widely, infecting about 80,000 people globally and killing nearly 2,800, the vast majority in mainland China.

The woman tested positive on Wednesday after developing a sore throat and chest pains, the prefectural government said in a statement, describing her as being in her forties. She first tested positive in late January and was discharged from hospital after recovering on Feb. 1, according to the statement.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said in parliament the central government would need to review patient lists and keep tabs on the condition of those previously discharged, as health experts analyzed the implications of testing positive for the virus after an initial recovery.

“Once you have the infection, it could remain dormant and with minimal symptoms, and then you can get an exacerbation if it finds its way into the lungs,” said Philip Tierno Jr., Professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU School of Medicine.