🔥Coronavirus patient attended Westminster bus summit alongside more than 200 other guests last week🔥

A person infected with the coronavirus went to a Westminster summit alongside more than 200 other guests last week.

The patient, who has not been identified, attended the UK Bus Summit in the QEII centre.

In an email seen by the Financial Times, organisers behind the event told guests on Thursday about the situation, having been instructed to do so by Public Health England.

It read: “While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you.”

Transport Times, which coordinated the gathering, told the Financial Times that it has “distributed a letter of guidance from PHE to all attendees” and was working closely with health officials.

The Standard has contacted Transport Times for comment.

Public Health England guidance has been advising anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of coronavirus to stay at home and call NHS 111.

Authorities will send out a specialist team if needs be.

On Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,521 people in the UK have been tested. Of those 2,512 were confirmed negative and nine positive.