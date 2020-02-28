🔥Coronavirus passed on in UK for first time as another case confirmed taking total to 20🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A further patient in England has tested positive for coronavirus and the illness was passed on in the UK, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

Mr Whitty said: “One further patient in England has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The virus was passed on in the UK.

“It is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad.

“This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun. The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS infection centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’.

“The total number of cases in England is now 18. Following confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 20.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in a statement that the virus was passed on in the UK but the original source of the virus was “unclear”.

It added that there was no “immediately identifiable link” to overseas travel.

The DHSC added: “The virus was passed on in the UK but the original source of the virus is unclear at this stage.

“We do not currently have complete understanding of the chain of transmission in this case, but there is no immediately identifiable link to overseas travel.

“Given the recent increases in international case numbers, especially Europe, it is highly likely that we will soon see some instances of community transmission in the UK.”

More follows…