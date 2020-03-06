🔥Coronavirus panic sparks racist incidents against Asian Americans🔥

Country-wide panic on the coronavirus has sparked a growth in racist incidents in schools and hotels contrary to the Asian American community. Asian-American owned businesses have reported massive losses. Politicians will work to combat the discrimination, but a restaurant owner in NY City’s Chinatown said “the damage has already been done.”The CDC stated that race will not play one factor in contracting or spreading coronavirus. Not surprisingly, who owns popular NYC dim sum restaurant Jing Fong said concern with the condition has caused a 50% drop running a business and resulted in a lack of $1.5 million.”They’re just scared to obtain infected by Chinese people,” Kin Lam told CBS News’ Weijia Jiang. His family has owned Jing Fong for over four decades, but said this is the initial scare of its nature to affect business so badly.”Once you discuss swine flu and H1N1, we didn’t feel some thing,” he said.Lam said that coronavirus was crippling businesses and communities, but added he thought the worst was still ahead.NY City’s Asian communities have observed a growth in attacks, including on the subways. Videos posted to social media marketing may actually show people violently confronting Asian Americans. One seems to show a guy yelling “simply tell him to go,” discussing an Asian man standing while watching train car’s doors.Peter Koo, a city councilman from the Asian neighborhood of Flushing predominantly, Queens, said “Asian Americans are simply like other Americans,” and that “we all have been susceptible to the herpes virus.”School officials in Madison, Wisconsin have said these were attempting to stop those in charge of comments made towards Asian students.Madison School District Spokesperson Tim Lemonds said these were “seizing that moment to teach that student so that they, you know, recognize that their words have meaning and will be hurtful.” The coronavirus-spurred racism is not limited by america. Around the world in britain, students from Singapore who’s studying in London told the BBC he was walking outside when four people attacked him, one shouting “I don’t want your coronavirus in my own country.””It is a serious problem which has plagued us for a long time,” he said.In February, a guy posted videos to Facebook that may actually show employees at two Indiana hotels turning him away.”You haven’t heard about the coronavirus?” someone asked in another of the clips.In another, the person could be heard asking, “So no Asians can stay here?”When he asked why he had been refused, the employee seems to say “Coronavirus.”CBS News reached out to the alleged victim but didn’t hear back. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which owns both hotels, said in a statement, “We’re deeply troubled by these incidents because they are not reflective of our values or our expectations of franchisees. While these locations are owned and operated individually, it is important to remember that the “corporate policy” referenced in the video will not exist. Please know we’re treating this matter seriously and we’ve addressed it with the owners of both hotels. We likewise have reminded our hotels that people usually do not tolerate profiling or discrimination of guests at all.”

