🔥Coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating', says WHO chief as global cases top 350,000🔥

The global spread of coronavirus is “accelerating”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said as the number of cases worldwide reached 350,000.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday that there were now cases in almost every country.

He added: “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases. Eleven days for the second 100,000 and just four days for the third 100,000”.

Over 16,000 people have died after being infected with coronavirus.

And Dr Ghebreyesus added that he would be asking leaders around the world to take on the virus more aggressively and boost production of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

The WHO wants governments to boost production of protective equipment (AFP via Getty Images)

The WHO chief’s warning comes as British politicians and top doctors fighting coronavirus complain of a lack of protective equipment for NHS staff – exposing them to the deadly virus.

The Government ordered pubs and restaurants to close on Friday night and asked Brits to limit social contact as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.

But pictures emerged of people out and about in parks and open spaces over the weekend – sparking the new term “covidiots”.

And health secretary Matt Hancock criticised people who flout social distancing rules as “selfish” and warned the country could put even stricter restrictions in place.

Mr Hancock told Sky News: “This is not the sort of thing that anybody would want to do but, of course, it is the sort of thing we might have to do in order to protect life.

“If you do go out, you must not get closer than two metres from someone who isn’t in your household.”

He added: “It is a really simple rule and incredibly important, because to protect life and the NHS we need to stop the spread of this virus and the virus spreads by people coming into close contact with each other.”

Confirmed cases in the UK topped 6,500 on Monday. 335 people who have caught coronavirus have died.