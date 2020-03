Live

As the U.S. death toll for coronavirus climbs to six people with at least 102 confirmed cases, public health officials are working to make federal, state and local preparations while also making sure Americans have all the information they need regarding what to look out for and what precautions to take. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about who should be concerned and how the virus is being contained.