🔥Coronavirus outbreak could see almost a third of Brits shun overseas travel, survey says🔥

Nearly one third of Brits will avoid overseas travel if the outbreak of coronavirus continues, according to new research.

Some 31 per cent of UK consumers told a survey they will consider avoiding foreign travel, which could result in £17 billion of holiday spending being put on hold.

Consultancy firm Retail Economics, which commissioned the poll of more than 2,000 people, warned overseas city break destinations and popular resorts are likely to suffer the most from UK travellers staying away.

This could lead to a rise in people taking their holidays within the UK, the researchers suggested.

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Other actions which some respondents to the survey said they will take if the coronavirus persists include avoiding public transport (22 per cent) avoiding major shopping areas (16 per cent) and avoiding their workplace (seven per cent).

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of consumers believe the virus presents a high threat to health in the UK, while 35 per cent think it is a moderate threat and 42 per cent see it as a low threat.

Retail Economics chief executive Richard Lim said: “If the virus persists, consumers are likely to cut back in three main areas: holidays and travel, eating out and using public transport.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all but essential travel to mainland China, home to the epicentre of the outbreak.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have suspended their flights to the area.

Travel firm Trailfinders admitted it has “seen an impact on bookings to the East”.

Additional reporting by PA