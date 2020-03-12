Coronavirus outbreak causes confusion over testing, quarantine rules

ST. LOUIS — On the last day of her vacation in Spain on Sunday, Lily Ward developed a sore throat with a cough.She flew out of Barcelona at 6 a.m. the next day. By the time she landed at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ward, 25, was too sick to drive home, overcome by a sore throat, persistent cough and body ache. She stayed in a hotel just outside Chicago and made the drive back to her apartment in St. Louis on Tuesday.It was too late to call the city health department after 5 p.m. so she decided to call Barnes-Jewish Hospital about 6: 30 p.m. to ask what she should do. The hospital said it would give her instructions in the morning about when to come in.Wednesday morning she drove to Barnes and was met at her parking space by two nurses wearing protective gear. They walked her to a room in the emergency department where her vitals were taken, and she was given a test for influenza and one for coronavirus.Now she’s on two days of quarantine until the test results come back.Ward was one of the few people who meet narrow guidelines for being tested for coronavirus in Missouri. As COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world, more and more people are asking whether they should be tested for the virus.Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, state labs are receiving tests from people with fever and respiratory symptoms who have traveled to certain areas of Asia and Europe. People with symptoms can get tested if they’ve had close contact with someone who has the virus. Those with severe symptoms, no travel and test negative for flu and other illnesses can also get tests. Private labs are not required to follow the same rules, although the swab samples for testing must have been ordered by a physician.One of those commercial labs, ARUP Laboratories, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that it’s “scaling up” to do more than 1,000 tests per day. That would nearly match the highest daily total done so far by state labs and the CDC.But Dr. Eric Blank, chief program officer of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, said via a spokesperson that there is a shortage of a reagent used to extract genetic material from samples. Blank said, ”We are working closely with our members, CDC and the manufacturer to address it. We are now in the phase of the response where demand for testing is greater than the tests available, even when the private/commercial sector is doing testing.”Tests on five residents of St. Charles County all came back negative on Wednesday.The residents, who all developed multiple symptoms of coronavirus, qualified for testing under federal guidelines because they tested negative for flu and other illnesses or had traveled to hot spots, said Samantha VanNatta, the county’s communicable disease program manager.The slow pace of testing across the U.S. has raised questions about the criteria, the medical system’s capacity for tests and the advice given to those awaiting results.Former St. Louis health director Pamela Walker said the CDC should expand the testing criteria to anyone with symptoms who has recently used mass transportation in or out of the U.S.“It’s pretty much everywhere and we just don’t know it yet,” she said. “At some point they can’t just connect it to a country anymore.”Walker believes the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.“This is a surge capacity issue,” Walker said. “We don’t have warehouses full of this stuff.”Andy Slavitt, who led the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015 to 2017, is also raising alarm bells about testing shortages and delays.“In the meantime, if you think you MIGHT have the virus, assume you have it and self-quarantine. In the meantime, take all measures to prevent spread — social distancing in particular,” Slavitt wrote Wednesday on Twitter.Amid the confusion, there have been inconsistent messages about who is a risk to spread the virus, now labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.That was highlighted by outrage over a Ladue father’s decision to leave his house Saturday and attend a dance with his youngest daughter days after his eldest daughter returned from Italy with an illness and while coronavirus tests were still pending. The family disputes repeated statements by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page that they had been told to stay home. The eldest daughter tested positive for the virus, becoming the first person in Missouri confirmed to have it.St. Louis County health officials have strongly downplayed any risk that family members who are not showing symptoms could spread the virus to others at the dance, a coffee shop or other places they may have gone. And there were no plans to quarantine, test or track people who may have been in contact with them. However, they have said, family members who had close contact with the young woman should not be in physical contact with others for 14 days until she tests negative on two tests.Spring Schmidt, co-director of the county health department, told the County Council on Tuesday that “your primary risk of being in contact with someone is being in contact with someone who is symptomatic.” She said “casual contact” with a nonsymptomatic person was “very unlikely” to cause a transmission, although she said it was “not a guarantee.”Others point to studies that show nonsymptomatic people can, indeed, spread the disease. The World Health Organization’s head of emerging diseases and zoonoses told STAT News that early studies on COVID-19 suggested that people who contracted the disease are emitting, or “shedding,” the infection from very early on, sometimes before they develop symptoms.A study published in The Lancet found that “recent evidence suggests that even someone who is nonsymptomatic can spread COVID-19 with high efficiency, and conventional measures of protection, such as face masks, provide insufficient protection.” And a study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the spread of the disease by nonsymptomatic people “may warrant a reassessment of transmission dynamics of the current outbreak.”Ward, the St. Louis woman who returned sick from Spain, said she lives with two roommates, but was not given instructions at the hospital about what they should do.“I didn’t really think to press the subject, and they didn’t say anything about it,” she said. “But my one roommate is my sister and she’s decided she’s going to mostly quarantine until we know what we have.” As for the other, she said, “I think her plan is to stay away until we know for sure.”St. Louis County officials did not respond to questions by the Post-Dispatch on why health officials are not tracking some people who may have been exposed but do not have symptoms.There are untold numbers of people who suspect they may have been exposed to the virus, but do not have recourse to a test.The day after returning from his honeymoon in Paris, Jared Kendall woke up Tuesday with a mild fever, and he and his wife, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Julie O’Donoghue, put on masks and went to the doctor.There, O’Donoghue tweeted, they were told that he didn’t qualify for a coronavirus test because the only way Missouri would allow a person to be tested was if they had been to one of a handful of high-risk countries, including Italy or China, or if they’d had contact with someone who had already tested positive.‘It doesn’t apparently matter that we were in one of the largest international airports in the world … or that we went to many public sights like the Louvre and Disneyland Paris (where a worker tested positive for #COVID19) while overseas,” she tweeted. “The fact that we spent a lot of time right next to a big group of college American kids returning from Italy while waiting to clear customs in the US doesn’t matter either apparently. We still don’t qualify for the test.”The newlyweds decided to self-quarantine for 14 days. She asked: “With such a narrow group of people being tested, can (we) really know the extent of the outbreak?”Dr. Sarah George, associate professor of infectious diseases at St. Louis University and a researcher at SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development, said those infected are most contagious and the highest risk when they are showing symptoms, particularly if those symptoms include coughing or sneezing, which can spread the virus through the air. She said COVID-19 is more infectious than the flu.George said there is some debate, but people infected with the virus who aren’t showing symptoms could be “somewhat infectious.”CDC guidance on testing is loosening up now that the virus has entered the U.S., she said, and at least three commercial laboratories have recently announced that they are starting to test for COVID-19.George said researchers and officials are “trying to make testing more and more available,” so they can figure out who is carrying the virus so they can be placed in isolation.“We have to stop the chain of transmission right now.”

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

To help our readers keep up with news, we’ve created a free daily email newsletter.

For about 14 days, individuals under self-quarantine can’t go to “work, school or any other public places where they could have contact with others.”

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’

Closures have long been a U.S. response to influenza, a dangerous and highly contagious disease for students. But health authorities are rethinking their approach for coronavirus, shown to have limited effects on children.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest travel restrictions and practical guidance from trusted, local experts..