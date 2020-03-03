🔥Coronavirus outbreak at Washington nursing home raises fear🔥

Live

Watch CBSN Live

Health officials have focused in on a cluster of coronavirus infections inside a nursing home outside of Seattle. Family members of LifeCare Center’s elderly residents told CBS News their loved ones are being isolated in their rooms with their temperatures monitored daily, but they are concerned those showing symptoms will not be tested or hospitalized until critically ill. Jonathan Vigliotti is in King County, Washington where he spoke to the daughter of one quarantined resident.