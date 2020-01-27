🔥Coronavirus origin traced to animal market in Wuhan, tests confirm🔥

January 27, 2020 | 10: 06am

Experts have confirmed that the deadly coronavirus outbreak began at a wholesale animal market in the central city of Wuhan, a report said.

Scientists with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that tests show the pneumonia-like virus initially jumped from animals to humans at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market, News.com.au reported, citing China’s state-owned Xinhua news agency.

The now-shuttered market, which sold live animals, including wolf, pups, foxes, rats and peacocks, had previously been reported as the epicenter of the virus.

“Thirty-one of the 33 positive samples were collected from the western zone of the market, where booths of wildlife trading concentrated,” the CDC said, according to the news outlet. “The result suggests that the novel coronavirus outbreak is highly relevant to the trading of wild animals.”

The virus has killed 80 people so far and infected more than 2,700 people.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities temporarily barred the trade of wild animals Sunday and promised to “severely investigate and punish” those who violate the ban.

