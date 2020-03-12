The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government is set to announce that is is stepping up its response to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Boris Johnson is chairing a COBRA meeting today as the UK is expected to move to the “delay” phase in the fight against Covid-19.

It comes following the announcement yesterday by Chancellor Rishi Sunak of a £30 billion fund to combat the disease.

Covid-19 has now killed eight people in the UK, and 460 people have tested positive for the illness.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-03-12T07: 11: 49.493Z

A Cabinet meeting is expected to be go ahead today at lunchtime. Boris Johnson is expected to sign off on the country moving to the delay phase of the battle against the coronavirus.The delay phase will see a mixture of the same advice given out, such as encouraging the washing of hands regularly, while also introducing social restriction measures to slow the spread of the virus.The Government has confirmed it will be guided by the experts about what the most effective measures for delaying the virus will be.

2020-03-12T03: 31: 18.016Z

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirusTom Hanks has announced he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus. The Oscar-winning actor has been in Australia filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and said he started experiencing symptoms of the virus. Hanks said that he and Wilson, who are both 63, were tested after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers. The couple are the first major US celebrities known to have contracted Covid-19, which has become a pandemic.

2020-03-12T03: 15: 23.766Z

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirusThe NBA season has been suspended until further notice following confirmation that a Utah Jazz player has preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The league said the affected player, reportedly center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

2020-03-12T01: 46: 00.513Z

Donald Trump bans all travel from mainland Europe to US to combat coronavirus spreadDonald Trump has ordered an immediate shutdown of all travel from mainland Europe to the US in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.The US President’s sweeping new restrictions are set to last for 30 days but will not apply to the UK, where 460 cases of the virus have now been confirmed.

2020-03-12T01: 08: 32.720Z

UK could tumble into recession due to coronavirus, watchdog warnsThe UK economy could tumble into recession if the coronavirus outbreak causes widespread disruption, a watchdog has warned. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned that “a recession this year is quite possible” if Covid-19 causes further havoc for businesses and workers as the outbreak reaches its peak in the coming months.

2020-03-11T23: 35: 44.776Z

A Cabinet minister, who has not been named, is also reported to be self-isolating while awaiting a test result after coming into contact with health minister Ms Dorries.

2020-03-11T23: 34: 32.770Z

Health Minister Edward Argar is self-isolating at home after having lunch with Nadine Dorries, the first MP to have tested positive for coronavirus.A source confirmed that the two ministers in the Department of Health and Social Care came into contact last Thursday, the day Ms Dorries started to feel unwell.”Ed is self-isolating as a precaution,” the source said.”He had contact with Nadine on Thursday. He spoke to the chief medical officer and Public Health England and they determined that he had been in direct contact with her, given that he sat next to her at lunch.”He is not unwell but the advice is that he should self-isolate for a few days, so he is currently working from home.”

2020-03-11T23: 27: 27.993Z

PM to decide on escalating UK’s response to coronavirus outbreakBoris Johnson is set to decide if the UK’s coronavirus response should be escalated and moved out of the “containment” phase after the global outbreak was declared a pandemic. The Prime Minister will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Thursday, where ministers will assess whether Government action should enter the “delay” stage of tackling Covid-19.

2020-03-11T22: 29: 04.033Z

The Liberal Democrats have decided to cancel their spring conference in York this weekend due to coronavirus fears.In a joint statement by president Mark Pack, federal conference committee chair Geoff Payne and chief executive Mike Dixon, the party said it felt holding a conference would be contrary to public health advice.

2020-03-11T22: 21: 22.310Z

The ripple effect of the coronavirus on the entertainment industry has reached late-night US television.The Tonight Show and other late-night talk shows in New York announced on Wednesday they will be recorded without studio audiences, while CBS said that production on the next season of Survivor was being postponed.

2020-03-11T22: 19: 15.593Z

The 25-year-old, who has made seven senior appearances this season, has been placed in quarantine as the Serie A club makes checks on those who have had contact with him.A statement on Juve’s official website said: “The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

2020-03-11T22: 11: 44.353Z

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

2020-03-11T22: 06: 35.443Z

Included in the ban are coffee bars, a staple of Italian life. Restaurants will also close but will be allowed to make home deliveries. Gas stations were not included in the order mandating which businesses will be forced to close and Conte announced no new restrictions on using public transportation, used by many Italians.Under earlier rules set for the nationwide lockdown, people are allowed to travel for work, medical appointments or to care for family members in need.

2020-03-11T22: 00: 06.253Z

Italy’s premier is urging people not to hoard food, saying they don’t need to because stores where they can buy it will remain open.Premier Giuseppe Conte made the comments late Wednesday as he announced closures of most stores around the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

2020-03-11T21: 48: 43.460Z

Hogan, who previously served as the EU’s farm chief, said last week that Washington and Brussels were taking slow, small steps towards a “mini” trade deal. He has made resetting strained EU-U.S. economic relations a top priority.

2020-03-11T21: 42: 32.840Z

The European Union’s top trade official has canceled plans to visit the United States and Canada next week as concerns escalate about the fast-spreading coronavirus, two EU officials said on Wednesday.EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan had been scheduled to give two speeches in Washington and meet in Ottawa with 12 other members of the World Trade Organization trying to work out plans to reform the Geneva-based trade body.”The trip is canceled,” said one of the EU officials.

2020-03-11T21: 34: 06.856Z

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the number of identified coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital reached 10 and officials recommended gatherings of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled.

2020-03-11T21: 27: 54.800Z

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday.

2020-03-11T21: 21: 32.230Z

Health minister Nadine Dorries has praised Public Health England for their response after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.She tweeted: “@PHE_uk contact tracers have been amazing today. The community testing nurses who are right on the front line, hero’s So kind with mum Just for clarity, on Thursday I felt weak and tired but didn’t start with the first symptoms (cough) until 10.45am Friday morning”.