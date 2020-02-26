🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: UK doctors step up Covid-19 testing amid European outbreak as schools close after Italy ski holidays🔥

News

›

UK

A health worker in Malaysia wearing a protective suit

Close

The latest headlines in your inbox

Doctors in the UK are stepping up testing for the coronavirus as the infection spreads across Europe.

Public Health England has announced that people showing flu-like symptoms will be tested for Covid-19 to see if it is spreading.

It comes as schools in the UK were closing for the week after returning from ski trips in northern Italy where there has been more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.

Worldwide, flights to South Korea and Iran have been axed by numerous airlines to try and stop the spread of the illness.

Follow our live updates below….

Live Updates

2020-02-26T07:09:52.516Z

Catherine Calderwood, the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, has said that cases reaching the northern country in the UK will “inevitably” get cases of the coronavirus.

2020-02-26T06:59:23.890Z

Figures released by the World Health Organization show that more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and that at least 2,700 people have died.

2020-02-25T21:22:09.573Z

That’s all for our live updates, come back tomorrow for more coverage.

2020-02-25T18:43:02.310Z

The Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy due to take place this weekend in Dublin has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.Health Minister Simon Harris told RTE news: “The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.“My department will be contacting the IRFU in relation to this. I know when it comes to cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations.”

2020-02-25T17:33:22.220Z

Romania has confirmed its first case of coronavirus – a man who returned three weeks ago from Italy, according to television station Realitatea Plus.Realitatea said the person had been quarantined at the Bucharest infectious diseases hospital Matei Bals.

2020-02-25T17:32:44.326Z

Three more people infected with the coronavirus have died in northern Italy, increasing the death toll to ten. the chief of the Civil Protection agency Angelo Borrelli told reporters the three dead had all been in their 80s and came from the worst impacted region, Lombardy.He added that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 322, the vast majority of them in the north of the country.

2020-02-25T16:20:56.390Z

Stormont health minister Robin Swann said: “We are in a fast-moving situation.”He said updated guidelines were being issued to doctors.“It is unlikely at this stage that any school would have to close if they follow the latest guidelines.”

2020-02-25T15:18:45.840Z

Switzerland has confirmed it’s first case of the coronavirus

2020-02-25T14:57:57.336Z

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that he is “deeply concerned” that Iran may have suppressed vital details about the coronavirus in the country.#

2020-02-25T14:09:19.010Z

Around 50 pupils and staff at a Co Antrim grammar school, in Northern Ireland, have been sent home as a precaution against coronavirus after returning from an Italian ski holiday.They were in the Lombardy region in the north of the country but did not visit nine towns affected by the Covid-19 infection and are showing no symptoms.Cambridge House Grammar school principal Elma Lutton said: “Taking cognisance of advice from the Public Health Agency and following advice from the Education Authority, the pupils and staff on that ski trip have been sent home for 14 days’ self-quarantine.“This is precautionary, none of them were in those nine towns, none are showing any symptoms.“They were in the Lombardy region but went through Milan airport.”

2020-02-25T13:53:10.703Z

An Iranian parliamentarian representing Tehran said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.”My corona test is positive … I don’t have a lot of hope of continuing life in this world,” Mahmoud Sadeghi wrote on Twitter.In the same message, he called on the head of Iran’s judiciary to release political prisoners to prevent them from getting infected and to allow them to spend the duration of the outbreak with their families.

2020-02-25T13:41:46.980Z

The drugmaker Moderna has shipped a potential coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing. Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States

2020-02-25T13:20:15.550Z

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that measures adopted to rein in Italy’s coronavirus outbreak would soon produce results, and paid tribute to the country’s health service.More than 280 people have tested positive for the highly contagious illness in Italy, making it the hardest hit nation in Europe. Seven people have died.”I am confident we will have a containing effect in the coming days,” Conte told reporters, adding that the health service was “among the most rigorous and efficient in the world.”

2020-02-25T13:01:09.110Z

Bahrain has announced that nine new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

2020-02-25T12:53:35.826Z

One British tourist staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace said she was enduring the “holiday from hell”.Hannah Green, 27, from Hertfordshire, said she has been stuck inside with her boyfriend and one-year-old son twice since they arrived on Sunda y- first because of the sandstorm that swept the Canary Islands and now because of the positive coronavirus test at the hotel.She described the communication from the hotel on Tuesday as “non-existent”, saying:We woke up to a note under our door this morning saying for health reasons not to leave our room. I called downstairs to reception as soon as I saw it and they wouldn’t tell us anything.So I quickly got on my phone and googled and saw a man had tested positive for coronavirus, so I basically assumed it was that. But since then we’ve had nothing from the hotel – no one has told us anything or what’s going to happen.”She said that while some people were moving around the hotel, she was staying put, adding:We’re in our room with the baby. We’re worried for the baby.”She now hopes to leave as soon as possible, adding:If we’re allowed to leave we’re going to go home, but I don’t think we’ll be allowed to leave.We don’t want to be here. We’re fed up now. We had the sandstorm earlier and now this.The sandstorm was the day after we arrived, Sunday, so we had to stay in the hotel then. Holiday from hell, honestly.”

2020-02-25T12:37:05.416Z

The head of Iran’s counter-coronavirus task force has tested positive for the virus himself.The announcement regarding Iraj Harirchi came after he gave a news conference with journalists in Tehran about the virus just one day previously, which had sought to minimise the danger posed by the outbreak.Mr Harirchi – the top official in charge of stopping the virus – had been sweating and looked uncomfortable during the conference.He has posted an online video admitting that he has the virus, and that he has quarantined himself at his home.Mr Harirchi promised that authorities would bring the virus under control.

2020-02-25T12:13:15.676Z

Tui UK has responded to the confirmed case of coronavirus at the H10 Palace Hotel in Tenerife.The travel group said in a statement:All guests have been asked to remain in their rooms and are being looked after by the hotel.Our holiday programme to Tenerife continues to operate as planned for all other hotels.We will provide a further update as soon as we have more information.”