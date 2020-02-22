🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: Two deaths in Italy as Brits set to return from Diamond Princess cruise ship🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Parts of northern Italy have been put on lockdown following the death of a 78-year-old man from coronavirus.

There are reports that a second person has died in 24 hours in the Lombardy region – which includes Milan – and that a dozen towns have been cut off to stop the spread of the virus.

It comes as an evacuation flight for British passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship is set to land in the UK .

The group, who had been quarantined on the cruise ship off the coast of Japan, are set to land at Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down at around midday.

Iran has reported 28 cases, with five deaths.The deaths came as Iranians voted in nationwide parliamentary elections Friday. Many voters went to the polls wearing face masks, and some pharmacies ran out of masks and hand sanitiser amid the election-day rush.Minoo Mohraz, an Iranian health ministry official, had said Friday that the virus “possibly came from Chinese workers who work in Qom and traveled to China.” She did not elaborate. A Chinese company has been building a solar power plant in Qom.

The flight returning 32 Brits to the UK from Japan is currently over the North Sea.