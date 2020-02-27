🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: Saudi Arabia bars pilgrims as countries battle to contain Covid-19🔥

News

The coronvirus outbreak across Europe and the world is spreading, with Estonia and Denmark the latest countries to report their first cases.

At least 81,000 people across across 38 countries have now contracted Covid-19 and almost 2,800 have died.

It comes as Saudi Arabia announced they would be barring foreign travellers from entering the county, including those on pilgrimages.

Last night, US President Donald Trump announced he would be appointing Vice President Mike Pence to head up the country’s response to the virus.

2020-02-27T07:15:48.540Z

Global markets have dropped for six straight days due to fears around the coronavirus, erasing $3.6 trillion (£2.8 trillion).Analysts have sharply downgraded their China and global growth forecasts, while policymakers from Asia, Europe and the United States have begun to prepare for a potentially steeper economic downturn than initially anticipated.

2020-02-26T22:32:57.736Z

We’re pausing our live coverage this evening. Check back tomorrow morning for the latest on this story.

2020-02-26T21:38:53.370Z

Microsoft says its supply chain is being hurt by the virus outbreak in China and will return to normal operations at a slower pace than expected.Microsoft had predicted it would make between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion in revenue from its personal computing segment in the current fiscal quarter.That was based on “a wider than usual range to reflect uncertainty related to the public health situation in China,” the company said Wednesday. But Microsoft says the supply chain for its Windows licenses and Surface hardware businesses “are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.” Thus, the company says it doesn’t expect to meet that target.

2020-02-26T21:23:09.606Z

Nancy Pelosi slams Donald Trump’s ‘anaemic’ response to virus outbreakUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has slammed Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as “anaemic and too late”. It comes ahead of a press conference on Wednesday after the president is briefed by officials in the health department and the federal Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mr Trump has previously said not to worry about the spread of Covid-19 because it is “going to go away soon”, probably by “April”.

2020-02-26T21:20:35.596Z

USPresident Donald Trump will hold a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at 6:30 pm. EST (2330 GMT) on Wednesday, the White House said.

2020-02-26T21:09:22.936Z

A statement on its website said: “We are now taking advice from the DFE (Department for Education) and the NHS and hopefully will be able to reopen tomorrow.“If a deep clean is deemed necessary we may be forced to extend the period of closure.”

2020-02-26T21:08:52.790Z

The closures come after travellers returning to the UK from northern Italy were told they may need to self-isolate as part of measures to stop the spread of illness.The ContinU Plus Academy in Kidderminster said it was closed for the day on Wednesday after a staff member had been in “close contact” with a family member who was self-isolating following a trip to northern Italy.

2020-02-26T21:08:32.863Z

Schools across the UK have closed to protect against coronavirus, despite health officials recommending that they should stay open.At least eight have closed, while others have sent pupils home amid fears they may have been exposed to coronavirus during trips to northern Italy.But Public Health England (PHE) said that its general advice is not to close schools.

2020-02-26T20:49:35.246Z

Four pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school are in self-isolation after returning from northern Italy, which has been hit by hundreds of coronavirus cases Reports say four pupils from Thomas's Battersea in south west London have been sent home awaiting test results for Covid-19. Two of the children have reportedly flu-like symptoms following a trip to northern Italy.

2020-02-26T20:48:52.726Z

Two of the children have reported flu-like symptoms following a trip to northern Italy.None of the children at the school where George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are pupils have been confirmed to have caught coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 worldwide.

2020-02-26T20:47:11.420Z

Four pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school are in self-isolation after returning from northern Italy, which has been hit by hundreds of coronavirus casesReports say four pupils from Thomas’s Battersea in south west London have been sent home awaiting test results for Covid-19.

2020-02-26T20:38:23.716Z

On Wednesday, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that Iran had no plans to quarantine any “cities and districts” in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak.The virus had killed 19 people in Iran until now and infected 139 others, the health ministry announced.

2020-02-26T20:38:07.576Z

Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of Qatari and Kuwaiti citizens from Iran due to the spreading of the coronavirus COVID-19, state news agency reported on twitter.

2020-02-26T20:34:53.896Z

The person had returned from China late last week, but did not appear ill and was unlikely to infect others, the agency said.”This person is not showing symptoms but … was tested after returning from the region of China where the outbreak began,” FHI director Line Vold told a news conference.

2020-02-26T20:34:15.210Z

Norway’s Public Health Agency (FHI) said on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at home, in what was the country’s first confirmed case.

2020-02-26T20:24:17.100Z

Guests stuck inside a coronavirus-hit hotel in Tenerife have given a glimpse at life inside the quarantine. People are eating pasta from plastic containers and continental breakfasts in takeaway boxes while staff wearing protective masks hand out water bottles. The guests, including 160 Brits, will remain under lockdown at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the south west of the Spanish island until March 10.

2020-02-26T20:22:58.813Z

Francis kissed at least one child as he looped through the square in his popemobile and made a point of shaking hands with the faithful sitting in the front row. Usually, he only waves. He also greeted prelates with a handshake at the beginning and end of the gathering, but it appeared most clergy were refraining from kissing Francis’ ring or embracing him, as they normally would do.

2020-02-26T20:15:41.946Z

At the Vatican, Francis held his general audience as usual in St. Peter’s Square and offered prayers to people sickened by the virus and the medical personnel treating them. In the crowd of thousands, a handful had masks on their faces. “I want to again express my closeness to those suffering from the coronavirus and the health care workers who are treating them, as well as the civil authorities and all those who are working to help patients and stop the contagion,” Francis said.

2020-02-26T20:12:11.083Z

Other Catholic countries took Ash Wednesday precautions. In the Philippines – Asia’s only majority Roman Catholic country – priests sprinkled ashes on the heads of the faithful rather than making the mark of the cross on their foreheads to avoid physical contact.