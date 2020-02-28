🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: Markets continue to plunge across the world as Covid-19 spreads🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The world economy is continuing to recede as coronavirus fears grip the globe, with Wall Street enduring its biggest one-day drop in nine years on Thursday as stock markets plunge.

At least 83,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, and more than 2,800 people have died.

The UK has 16 confirmed cases of the illness, with three new diagnoses on Thursday.

It comes as countries around the world report their first cases, with New Zealand, Nigeria and Lithuania among the latest.

2020-02-28T06:55:24.270Z

England’s chief medical officer has warned it is “just a matter of time” until coronavirus spreads in the UK, as the number of confirmed cases in the country jumped to 16.Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK on Thursday, including the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland.Experts have warned of school closures and cancelled sporting events as the disease spreads across the globe.

2020-02-27T22:26:28.880Z

2020-02-27T21:59:50.680Z

The virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is worrying governments with its rapid spread beyond the epicentre of China.Japan will close schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam’s holiest sites. Italy has become the centre of the outbreak in Europe, with the spread threatening the financial and industrial centres of that nation.At their heart, stock prices rise and fall with the profits that companies make and Wall Street’s expectations for profit growth are sliding away.Apple and Microsoft, two of the world’s biggest companies, have already said their sales this quarter will feel the economic effects of the virus.

2020-02-27T21:50:11.903Z

The Health Service Executive in the Republic of Ireland will be contacting people who sat within two rows of the individual on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.It said:“Tonight, the agency will be making direct contact if they have identified the contacts who sat within two rows of the individual concerned. That is close contact within the context of a plane. They will make contact with them and give them advice as to what they should do.”Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the case is “not a surprise”.He told RTE news the individual who was infected came forward and followed the instructions given by health authorities.Dr Holohan added:“This shows guidelines are working. The individual involved did the right thing.”

2020-02-27T21:24:34.343Z

The final two stages of the UAE Tour have been cancelled amid fears of a further outbreak of coronavirus, according to teams at the race.No official announcement has been made but riders including Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Adam Yates – who was leading the race – will reportedly now be tested for the virus.A tweet from the Jumbo-Visma team said

2020-02-27T21:05:43.623Z

The Health Minister in the Republic of Ireland Simon Harris said the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland was “not unexpected”.Mr Harris said: “Given the evolving situation, this first case of Covid-19 disease was not unexpected. The National Public Health Emergency Team has been planning for this scenario since January.“The general public should continue to adhere to the public health protocols issued by the Department of Health.”Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “The HSE is well-prepared and is working to inform any contacts the patient had in order to prevent transmission.”

2020-02-27T19:44:54.280Z

Dr McBride said the patient had recently returned from northern Italy.He said: “I don’t think it should cause a lot of concern (to the public). I think we should reassure the public as we have been doing all along – as the minister has said repeatedly it wasn’t a case of if but when we would have a case in Northern Ireland.“We have now seen our first case in Northern Ireland – someone returning from northern Italy – and that is not unexpected.”

2020-02-27T19:35:07.526Z

In the region of 20,000 Red Rose supporters are expected to descend on the Stadio Olimpico for the final game of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations and Eddie Jones’ men still in title contention ahead of their meeting with Wales on Saturday week.It is the the movement of large of numbers of people to and from areas of infection that is the biggest concern, leading to fears England’s game could be rearranged.

2020-02-27T19:30:09.810Z

Six Nations chiefs are gathering in Paris on Monday for talks over the spread of coronavirus that could result in further disruption to the Championship.Representatives from the home unions plus France and Italy will be present for the pre-scheduled World Rugby meeting that will now also include discussions over what additional action should be taken in response to the outbreak.

2020-02-27T19:21:25.243Z

Northern Ireland’s first confirmed coronavirus case travelled to Belfast via northern Italy and Dublin.Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland Dr Michael McBride: “We have now seen our first case in Northern Ireland, someone returning from northern Italy.”He said they were now contact tracing those who made contact with the infected person and are giving them advice on how to proceed.”the other thing the public can do is they can help us to help them.”He said the public can take simple steps around respiratory hygiene to help combat the virus’ spread.He added: “I can confirm that this was not part of a school trip.”

2020-02-27T19:09:19.146Z

Spooked by the impact on China, the heart of corporate supply chains, and the increasing effect on other countries, stocks sank deeper into the red and oil prices fell.Global equity markets have dropped for six straight days, wiping out more than $3.6 trillion in value.

2020-02-27T18:59:32.183Z

Northern Ireland has confirmed its first case of coronavirus

2020-02-27T18:53:53.360Z

The head of the WHO’s emergency programme, Dr. Mike Ryan, said discussions were being held with organisers about the fate of the 2020 Olympics, scheduled for July in Tokyo, although no decision was expected soon.Their cancellation or relocation would be a massive blow for Japan.

2020-02-27T18:36:33.906Z

In Japan, where cases rose to 200, there was particular concern after a female tour bus guide tested positive for a second time – one of very few worldwide to do so.

2020-02-27T18:30:47.026Z

“No country should assume it won’t get cases, that would be a fatal mistake, quite literally,” Tedros said, pointing to Italy, where authorities said three more people had died, bringing the toll from Europe’s worst outbreak of the illness to 17. Confirmed cases there rose to 650.

2020-02-27T18:30:08.610Z

No country should make the “fatal mistake” of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said on Thursday

2020-02-27T18:13:50.970Z

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said the idea that the virus is mostly being transmitted by people without symptoms is a “myth”.He added: “Data from China does not suggest that asymptomatic people are becoming the driving force behind this.”

2020-02-27T18:13:28.573Z

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, told a press conference in Geneva on Thursday that coronavirus has the potential to become a global pandemic but this stage had not been reached.Public health advice remains to wash hands with soap, not rub the face and maintain a distance from people who are coughing and sneezing, he said.

2020-02-27T18:10:10.406Z

After Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first case on Wednesday, the virus has reached every continent except Antarctica.