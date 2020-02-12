🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: Global death toll from Covid-19 passes 1,100 as China Grand Prix set to be postponed🔥

News

›

World

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

The latest headlines in your inbox

The global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,100, with around 45,000 people diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Eight cases of the infection have been confirmed in the UK and a number of other people are being tested, including two prisoners in Oxfordshire.

Super-spreader Steve Walsh , 53, is believed to have infected 11 people after contracting the virus, now named Covid-19, in Singapore.

It comes as Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-02-12T07:09:17.260Z

A woman has reportedly died from Covid-19 in Iran.The 63-year-old woman died in a Tehran hospital on Monday, the state newspaper IRAN said, and an investigation has been ordered into the cause of her death.A spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpour, denied the report, saying: “There have been no cases of coronavirus in Iran.”

2020-02-12T06:56:10.080Z

Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak of coronavirus.Confirmation is expected this week, and could come as early as Today, after it was decided that the race, scheduled to take place on April 19, can no longer go ahead as planned.

2020-02-11T21:04:21.850Z

That’s all for our live coronavirus coverage tonight.

2020-02-11T21:04:00.366Z

PM urges ‘calm’ over coronavirus crisis after number of UK cases risesEvening StandardBoris Johnson has urged for the British public to be “confident and calm” over coronavirus with the number of cases in the UK rising. The Prime Minister praised the response of the NHS and said anyone concerned should “simply follow their advice”. His comments came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the spread of the virus “will get worse before it gets better”.

2020-02-11T19:16:38.446Z

Boris Johnson speaks about coronavirus:Asked during a visit to Birmingham how concerned the public should feel in the wake of the Health Secretary’s comments about the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I think it’s very important everybody should be confident.“We are a great country, we have got a fantastic NHS, we have got fantastic doctors and advice, and they should simply take the advice of the NHS.“People have every reason to be confident and calm about all that kind of thing… all the coronavirus, and any threats from disease.”

2020-02-11T18:27:26.793Z

The leader of Brighton and Hove City Council has said that two branches of a GP surgery which closed for a “deep clean” are to reopen.Speaking to journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, Cllr Nancy Platts said: “Where GP surgeries feel they’ve been at risk, they’ve had a deep clean.”Ms Platts said she was not aware of any other surgeries closing, adding: “One of the GP surgeries is reopening tomorrow but the important point is that they have had a deep clean and they are reopening as soon as they can.”The surgery was confirmed as The County Oak Medical Centre.Ms Platts said the council was putting up posters around the city with public health advice.Owners of public spaces such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants are also being urged to ensure they regularly wash equipment and surfaces, put soap in toilets and adopt “basic hygiene methods”.

2020-02-11T17:11:34.626Z

The council have asked anyone who owns public spaces, like gyms, restaurants and bars to properly clean and wipe down equipment and furnishings.

2020-02-11T17:09:51.866Z

It is absolutely irresponsible to reveal the identity of patients names in the media, Brighton & Hove City Council have said.

2020-02-11T16:37:53.153Z

Coronavirus gets a nameThe new coronavirus has been named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a name was decided that “did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease”. He said at a press conference on Tuesday: “Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising.“It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.”Read more below:

2020-02-11T16:14:07.130Z

Two UK prisoners being tested for coronavirus in OxfordshireTwo prisoners are being tested for coronavirus at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire. The men are inmates at Bullingdon prison, near Bicester, and are reportedly being kept in isolation in their cells. Access is also being restricted to one wing where the prisoners are, according to Sky News.

2020-02-11T15:25:56.476Z

Dr Ghebreyesus told a press conference a name was decided that “did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease”.He said: “Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising.“It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.”

2020-02-11T15:23:13.463Z

WHO has named the coronavirus Covid-19

2020-02-11T15:22:51.263Z

Mr Hancock said the risk to the public “remains moderate” and the eight patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK are receiving “expert care”.Tracing those who have been in contact with the first four cases is “now complete” and tracing those who have been in contact with the remaining four cases is ongoing, he told MPs.On new powers to force people to remain in quarantine, he said: “The powers are proportionate and will help us slow down the transmission of the virus and make it easier for NHS and public health staff to do their jobs.”Mr Hancock also announced new capital funding for the NHS if they need to create “further isolation areas and other necessary facilities”.He said: “Today I can announce to the House the immediate launch of a capital facility to support any urgent works the NHS needs for the coronavirus response such as the creation of further isolation areas and other necessary facilities.”

2020-02-11T15:22:18.173Z

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the spread of coronavirus “will get worse before it gets better” as he announced greater powers and funding to help tackle the spread of the disease.In a Commons statement, he told MPs: “Dealing with this disease is a marathon, not a sprint. The situation will get worse before it gets better.”

2020-02-11T15:21:51.863Z

As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 1,358 people have been tested for coronavirus, of which 1,350 were confirmed negative and eight positive, the Department of Health said.

2020-02-11T15:21:11.686Z

Labour’s Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) warned of the use of the term “super-spreader”.Mr Brennan said: “This use of the term super spreader, in past outbreaks, often people categorised in that way have been demonised.”He added that “in no way should they be blamed or demonised for its spread”.Mr Hancock replied: “I want to make two points on this. The first is that those who have contracted the virus are ill and they deserve our sympathy and our support.”He added: “The second point I want to make is in response to something connected, which is that anybody who thinks that it is appropriate in response to this challenge to demonise or abuse anybody of the British-Chinese community or anybody of Chinese or indeed East Asian origin is completely wrong and is being counter-productive to the efforts that we have across the country and across the world to tackle this virus.”

2020-02-11T12:48:41.280Z

Zhong said uncertainties remained about how the coronavirus was infecting patients, if it can spread via faeces and whether so-called “superspreaders” were helping transmit the disease.So far, China’s data shows the recovery rate to be quite low, with less than 10% of confirmed patients discharged, but Zhong said authorities were leaving nothing to chance, with many patients still quarantined in wards now reasonably healthy.”They didn’t know if they were going to re-infect or not… so that’s why the cure rate up to now is not that high.”

2020-02-11T12:12:01.013Z

Zhong, who said the government’s unwillingness to share information prolonged the SARS crisis, said Beijing had done much better this time on issues like transparency and cooperating with the World Health Organization (WHO).But more should be done, he said, including an end to wildlife trade, better international cooperation on hygiene technology, improved operation of disease control centres, and a global “sentry” system to warn of potential epidemics.”If we have better cooperation and coordination, we can find it earlier and figure out the human-to-human transmission earlier,” he said.

2020-02-11T12:11:25.703Z

Local authorities have also come under fire for their heavy-handed treatment of the late doctor Li, who was reprimanded by police in early January for “spreading rumours” about the disease before becoming its best-known fatality last Friday.”The majority of the people think he’s the hero of China,” Zhong said, wiping tears. “I’m so proud of him, he told people the truth, at the end of December, and then he passed away.”Behind him stood hundreds of other doctors all wanting to tell the truth and now being encouraged by the government to do so, he said. “We really need to listen,” he said.The virus has now infected more than 40,000 people on the Chinese mainland and spread to at least 24 countries.

2020-02-11T12:06:19.293Z

Zhong Nanshan, an 83-year-old epidemiologist who won fame for combating the SARS epidemic in 2003, shed tears about the doctor Li Wenliang who died last week after being reprimanded for raising the alarm.But Zhong was optimistic the new outbreak would soon slow, with the number of new cases already declining in some places.The peak should come in middle or late February, followed by a plateau and decrease, Zhong said, basing the forecast on mathematical modelling, recent events and government action.”I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April,” he said in a hospital run by Guangzhou Medical University, where 11 coronavirus patients were being treated.