🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: Death toll hits 1,000 as hunt for patients of virus-hit healthcare workers continues🔥

The coronavirus death toll has reached 1,000 victims as it continues to spread around the world.

It comes as officials are working to trace patients of two healthcare workers who are among eight people in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The pair are believed to have been in contact with around a dozen patients.

They were two of four new cases announced on Monday, all of whom contracted the virus in France and are now being treated at specialist infection centres at St Thomas’ and the Royal Free hospitals in London.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has passed 1,000 people, health authorities announced early on Tuesday morning.The daily number of deaths from the virus has also topped 100 for the first time as the virus continues to spread.