🔥Coronavirus news LIVE: Austria considers enforcing border controls with Italy over Covid-19 fears🔥

Austrian authorities are considering introducing border controls with Italy due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday evening train services over the Alps from Italy were stopped for four hours after two passengers showed symptoms – but they were later given the all clear.

Parts of northern Italy near the Austrian border have been put on lockdown due to a jump in positive diagnoses to 152.

It comes as four more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the UK over the weekend.

Live Updates

2020-02-24T08:30:37.906Z

Primark owner AB Foods is talking to existing suppliers in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, Turkey and Eastern Europe regarding a possible step up in production if clothing supplies from China are threatened by coronvirus, its finance chief said.John Bason told Reuters on Monday that Primark currently has enough stock to take it through to the summer months.He said Primark imports “mid forties percent” of its total clothing supplies from China.

2020-02-24T08:25:05.966Z

The World Health Organization (WHO) no longer has a process for declaring a pandemic, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency, a spokesman said on Monday.Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea, although China relaxed restrictions on movement in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.

2020-02-24T08:07:48.286Z

Iranian state TV says the death toll in the country from the new coronavirus has risen to 12, after four more people died. The TV quoted lawmaker Asadollah Abbasi as saying on Monday that the total number of confirmed cases stands at 47, including the deaths.