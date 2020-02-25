🔥Coronavirus news latest: UK and global markets reel as illness spreads… and fourth Diamond Princess passenger dies🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Global markets are reeling today as rising coronavirus cases spark fears over the effect of the illness on economies.

More than £62 billion was wiped off the value of the UK’s top index, the FTSE 100, on Monday.

It comes as a fourth person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan died due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile tens of thousands of people have been put in quarantine in northern Italy as the number of cases there skyrockets past 200 in just a few days.

And Donald Trump is calling for an extra $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) of US money to help fight the coronavirus.

2020-02-25T07:15:59.283Z

Clashes broke out overnight on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios, where residents tried to prevent the arrival of riot police and excavating machines to be used to build new migrant detention camps. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds that gathered early Tuesday to try and prevent police from disembarking from government-chartered ferries. On Lesbos, protesters set fire to trash bins and used municipal garbage trucks to try and block off the port area. Police on Chios also used tear gas and flash grenades. At least three people were treated in the hospital for breathing difficulties caused by the extensive use of tear gas, local officials said. A government spokesman claimed that the government needed to build the new camps as proper health checks for the coronavirus could not be carried out at existing, overcrowded, centres.

2020-02-25T07:08:20.216Z

The Canary Islands has reported it’s first positive case of Covid-19, in an Italian holidaymaker.The person has been isolated and secondary tests will be carried out in Madrid to confirm the diagnosis.

2020-02-25T06:58:13.790Z

Global stock markets took a battering on Monday, as investors sought to insulate themselves from risks associated with the virus’ outbreak.

2020-02-24T22:23:33.850Z

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected

2020-02-24T22:22:26.146Z

Stocks across the globe fell by the most since mid-2016 on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the impact on the global economy.

2020-02-24T22:14:30.980Z

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” Trump, who is visiting India, said on Twitter.”We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!,” he said.

2020-02-24T22:08:05.706Z

Investors sold riskier assets and rushed to traditionally safer bets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries after countries including Iran, Italy and South Korea reported a rise in virus cases over the weekend even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.

2020-02-24T22:07:40.723Z

Wall Street’s three major averages plunged on Monday as investors ran for safety after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic.

2020-02-24T21:26:41.956Z

Cuban cigar sales topped $531 million last year, state monopoly Habanos S.A. announced on Monday as the country’s annual cigar festival opened, most likely the last with partner Imperial Brands Plc.Spain, China, Germany and France were the strongest markets as sales increased 2% over 2018, the company said.Habanos President Luis Sanchez said that a continued decline in sales to American visitors and the coronavirus outbreak in China were market challenges this year.“There are millions of tourists from other parts,” he said.“And we are a very global company so we can compensate for some negative circumstances that arise in some market like Asia now with the coronavirus,” he said.

2020-02-24T20:43:15.683Z

Italy had imposed more stringent measures than other European countries after the outbreak began, barring flights beginning January 31 to and from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.Until last week, Italy had reported just three cases of infection.”These rapid developments over the weekend have shown how quickly this situation can change,” the health commissioner for the European Union, Stella Kyriakides, said in Brussels.”We need to take this situation of course very seriously, but we must not give in to panic, and, even more importantly, to disinformation.”

2020-02-24T20:41:35.490Z

“The past few weeks has demonstrated just how quickly a new virus can spread around the world and cause widespread fear and disruption,” said the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.”Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, yes,” Mr Tedros said, but “for the moment we’re not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus.”

2020-02-24T18:51:50.730Z

“To be honest, nobody thought the spread would be so aggressive,” Lombardy regional governor Attilio Fontana told 102.5 RTL radio, predicting, however that the virus would regress in days due to the emergency measures.

2020-02-24T18:42:57.260Z

Ten towns in Lombardy close to Italy’s business capital Milan, with a combined population of nearly 50,000, have been placed under effective quarantine, with similar measures adopted for a small town in neighbouring Veneto.

2020-02-24T18:36:44.163Z

With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported Beijing and other cities.The virus has put Chinese cities into lockdown in recent weeks, disrupted air traffic and blocked global supply chains for everything from cars to smartphones.

2020-02-24T18:20:19.190Z

The study, published in eLife, builds on a 2015 study which developed a mathematical model to understand factors governing the effectiveness of traveller screening to prevent the spread of emerging pathogens.The model assumes infected travellers can be detained due to the presence of detectable symptoms, or due to self-reporting of exposure risk via questionnaires or interviews.

2020-02-24T18:19:57.513Z

Travellers across the world are being checked for Covid-19 to limit further spread of the deadly virus.Lead author Katelyn Gostic, of the University of Chicago, and colleagues, write: “Here, we estimate the impact of different screening programmes, given current knowledge of key COVID-19 life history and epidemiological parameters.”Even under best-case assumptions, we estimate that screening will miss more than half of infected people.”

2020-02-24T18:19:45.333Z

Scientists say their findings highlight the importance of measures to limit transmission by travellers who become ill after being missed by a screening programme.

2020-02-24T18:19:34.070Z

Screening for coronavirus will miss more than half of infected travellers, researchers say.A new study suggests that most cases missed by screening are undetectable because symptoms have not yet developed, and the person is not aware they have been exposed.

2020-02-24T15:47:13.060Z

More than 220 people have come down with the virus in Italy since Friday, latest data showed, the vast majority in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Six have died.

2020-02-24T15:46:57.060Z

Italy’s economy, which was already contracting at the end of last year, looks sure to be thrown into yet another recession by a sudden outbreak of coronavirus that has rocked the country.