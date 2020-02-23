coronavirus-news-latest:-people-rescued-from-wuhan-released-from-14-day-quarantine-in-milton-keynes

News
More than 100 people rescued from the coronavirus epicentre in China are being released from quarantine in Milton Keynes. 

People staying at Kents Hill Park training and conference centre in Milton Keynes started to leave after their 14-day isolation period came to an end.

Some 118 guests rescued from Wuhan are being released on Sunday, NHS England confirmed.

People with backpacks and suitcases were pictured getting into taxis outside the centre.

Wuhan, China: Convention Centre turned into a hospital for Coronavirus

Around 150 people, who arrived in the UK on February 9 on an evacuation flight from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, had been staying at the centre.

They were tested regularaly and as of Saturday afternoon the Department of Health said no new cases of coronavirus had been detected in the UK.

It comes as the death toll from Covid-19 rose to five in South Korea over the weekend.

The east Asian country rose it’s alert level to the highest possible after more than 100 new cases of the virus were diagnosed.

More than 78,000 people have been infected worldwide, and at least 2,442 people have died.

More follows…

