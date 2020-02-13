🔥Coronavirus news latest: First patient leaves Arrowe Park quarantine on the Wirral🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The first patients are being discharged from a hospital in Merseyside where they have spent two weeks in coronavirus quarantine after returning to the UK from China.

Matt Raw, who was repatriated from Wuhan – the city at the centre of the outbreak – was pictured leaving Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral just after midday on Thursday.

More follows…

