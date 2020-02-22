🔥Coronavirus news latest: Evacuation flight carrying Brits from Diamond Princess cruise ship lands in UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A flight carrying Britons who were trapped on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship has touched down in the UK.

Some 32 British and European passengers who were on board the Diamond Princess in Japan landed in Boscombe Down, a Ministry of Defence base in Wiltshire, on Saturday.

The cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama 16 days ago and has seen the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after China.

There have already been more than 630 cases of coronavirus confirmed among the Diamond Princess passengers and two deaths. There were 3,700 passengers on board.

The plane landed at RAF Boscombe Down (PA)

In a statement issued after the plane landed, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We have brought 32 British and European citizens safely home from Japan.

“The FCO worked hard to get them back to the UK securely. Our number one priority has consistently been the health and safety of UK nationals.”

The Foreign Office confirmed on Friday evening that the evacuation flight, which was also carrying British government and medical staff, had departed from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Passengers on board, including British government and medical staff, will now spend 14 days in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

The quarantine facility is where two groups of people travelling from China have previously stayed.

