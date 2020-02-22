🔥Coronavirus news latest: Brits evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrive on the Wirral to be quarantined🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons evacuated from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship are preparing to spend more time in quarantine after arriving at hospital in the UK.

The passengers, who were trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan for more than two weeks, arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital on Merseyside where they will be isolated for a further 14 days.

It comes as the son of David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire , who were onboard and later both diagnosed with coronavirus, called on US President Donald Trump to evacuate his parents.

The couple have both since been diagnosed with pneumonia and their son, Steve, has said they were being held in “prison-like” conditions in a “three-star” hospital in Japan.

“@realDonaldTrump need help getting my mum and dad out of Japan with Coronavirus,” he tweeted.

“UK government are not helping us. They say Japanese hospital is like a prison. Can you help? My folkes are big trump supporters.”

Mr Trump has not yet responded to the tweet.

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the vessel touched down at Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 11.30am on Saturday. They arrived on the Wirral just before 6pm.

One passenger was pictured making a heart sign with her hands while another gave an OK signal through the coach windows.

The buses arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital on Saturday (Getty Images)

The passengers wearing masks were split between three coaches along with medical professionals wearing white hazmat suits.

Two police cars, two ambulances, several police motorbikes and a fourth coach with no passengers were also in the convoy.

In a statement issued after Saturday’s evacuation flight landed, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We have brought 32 British and European citizens safely home from Japan.

“The FCO worked hard to get them back to the UK securely.

The passengers will have to spend two weeks in quarantine (Getty Images)

“Our number one priority has consistently been the health and safety of UK nationals.”

The four Britons on board the Diamond Princess who have recently tested positive for coronavirus were not on the flight.

Arrowe Park was previously used to host 83 British nationals for a 14-day quarantine period earlier in February after they were flown out of Wuhan in China, which has been at the centre of the outbreak.

Staff at Arrowe Park now have a “blueprint” for how to handle the new arrivals, Wirral Teaching Hospital NHS Trust chief executive Janelle Holmes said.

The passengers have so far tested negative to the virus (PA)

Speaking on Saturday, she said: “There was a lot of preparation that went in for our Wuhan guests who successfully left and had been really appreciative of the support and help that we provided.

“That has given us a blueprint for building on that for the new arrival of guests.”

She said the quarantined group will be “safe, well-managed and comfortable” during their stay at the quarantine accommodation blocks – while the staff previously living there remain in nearby hotels.

Before the flight, one passenger who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and has since been given the all-clear joked that the experience would be like visiting a holiday camp.

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined

Honeymooner Alan Steele was taken to a Japanese hospital and has since tested negative for the virus and been reunited with wife Wendy.

“Wendy’s test was negative so ‘Butlins the Wirral’ here we come for 14 days,” Mr Steele posted on Facebook.

Since being kept on board the cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, a total of 634 passengers and crew have been infected, accounting for more than half of all the confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China.

It is understood some British nationals who are part of the Diamond Princess crew opted to remain.

Meanwhile, around 150 people who were brough to the Kents Hill Park hotel and conference centre in Milton Keynes earlier this month are set to be released.

The Department of Health confirmed the group’s 14-day quarantine period will come ot an end on Sunday.

As of Saturday afternoon there had been no new cases of coronavirus detected in the UK, the department said.

Britons in Cambodia who left another cruise ship, the Westerdam, and who have been cleared for travel, are also being assisted by the Foreign Office to make their way home.

All have tested negative after one case was diagnosed on board.

In order to help combat the spread of the virus in the UK, the NHS has started pilots of home testing for coronavirus where NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics, will visit people in their own homes.