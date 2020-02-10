🔥Coronavirus news: Hunt for people who met UK 'super-spreader'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The search for people who came into contact with the British “super-spreader” businessman intensified today after he was linked with four more cases of coronavirus.

The man, from the Hove area, is now thought to have infected at least 10 other people after contracting the virus while at a conference in Singapore last month.

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director, National Infection Service, Public Health England, said: “These new cases are all closely linked and were rapidly identified through Public Health England’s comprehensive contact tracing approach and tested quickly.

“Our priority is speaking to those people who have had close and sustained contact with confirmed cases so that we can advise them.”

As well as the four new cases linked to him today, the man, the first UK national to contract the disease, unknowingly spread it to five people when he visited the Les Contamines-Montjoie resort in the French Alps prior to returning to the UK.

These include environmental consultant Bob Saynor and his nine-year-old son.

None is said to be in a serious condition.

Another of the five in the Alps travelled to Majorca where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The “super-spreader” was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in Lambeth last Thursday.

He is also thought to be linked to a patient who was yesterday admitted to the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

Five staff at the Grenadier pub in Hove he visited on Saturday have put themselves into quarantine. And a schoolboy at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy in Brighton is in isolation at home.