🔥Coronavirus news: Fourth Diamond Princess death in Japan… as British evacuees complain of 'inmate'-like treatment at Arrowe Park quarantine🔥

A fourth passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died after contracting coronavirus in Japan, the country’s national broadcaster NHK has reported.

The victim, aged in their 80s, was among 3,700 passengers and crew on board the luxury liner, docked south of Tokyo and placed into quarantine on February 5.

At least 695 of them are known to have contracted the virus, known officially as Covid-19. The ship’s other three fatalities were also in their 80s.

Four British passengers also tested positive for the illness over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13.

They were among 30 Britons and two Irish citizens to be evacuated from Japan on Saturday to begin a 14-day quarantine at Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral.

One of those affected, Alan Steele, 58, who had been on his honeymoon with his wife Wendy, has issued a number of updates on Facebook complaining of the conditions at the facility.

He wrote on Monday: “Been here since sat night and am still waiting for boiler to be fixed so we can have hot water for shower.”

Eleven hours later he added: “They have not delivered our diner and canteen gone home so we are offered a baked potato?????”

His new wife then responded to suggestions that the couple order take-out: “We are not allowed to. They are trying to source food from the main hospital site.

“It’s 20.20 hrs still no food. I have gone past being hungry but Alan is very hungry… Hang on… We may have food… At last !! However, haven’t looked at it as yet lol.”

Those being held at Arrowe Park have access to kitchen facilities including a dishwasher, washing machine, cooker, kettle, microwave and boiler. However, Mr Steele claimed on Sunday that none of them were working.

“If this is things to come I want to go back to japan pls,” he wrote.

The 58-year-old, who tested negative for the virus on Monday, said he had been treated like “some sort of inmate” when arriving at the hospital, where the group will spend the next two weeks.

Wirral council, the NHS and Sodexo, which organises food at the hospital, said staff shortages were to blame, The Times reported.

It is understood more staff members are now going to be drafted in to deal with the issues.

An NHS spokesman told the paper: “NHS staff have been working round the clock, along with our local partners, to look after more than 100 guests at Arrowe Park and make sure their stay is as comfortable as possible during that time.

“They have been overwhelmingly grateful for the efforts made on their behalf but if we can do more for those who have recently been repatriated from the cruise ship in Japan, then everyone will seek to go the extra mile.”

It comes as the World Heath Organisation warns the virus has the potential to cause a pandemic.

“The past few weeks has demonstrated just how quickly a new virus can spread around the world and cause widespread fear and disruption,” WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“(But) for the moment we’re not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus.”

More than 80,150 cases and 2,700 cases have been confirmed across the world since the outbreak first began in December 2019.