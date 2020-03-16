🔥Coronavirus must be on wane by end of May for Olympic Games to go ahead, says French IOC chief🔥

The head of the French Olympic Committee believes the coronavirus pandemic must be past its peak by the end of May if the Tokyo Games are to have any chance of going ahead.

Organisers have remained steadfast in their insistence that the Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 24 and run until August 9, will be able to go ahead as planned.

However, there are growing concerns that the event will have to be cancelled or postponed, with the outbreak spreading around the world and causing widespread shutdowns of sports leagues.

Aside from the obvious health risk of allowing the Games to go ahead, the decimated sporting calendar leaves significant question marks over how athletes will qualify for the competition.

“My feeling is that if we’re still in the crisis by the end of May I can’t see how the Games can happen,” French Olympic chief Denis Masseglia told Reuters.

“If we are beyond the peak and the situation is getting better questions will arise about who qualifies, but we will find the least worst solution.”