🔥Coronavirus may cause UK economy growth slump, Mark Carney warns as stock markets plummet🔥

The coronavirus outbreak could see a slump in the growth of the UK economy as stock markets plummet worldwide, the governor of the Bank of England has warned.

Mark Carney said activity already detected by the Bank would indicate a downgrade – though he said it was too soon to determine the severity of the impact will be.

He said there have been “economic consequences” and spoke of lower activity caused by issues for supply chains.

Dropping tourism will also cause issues, he said.

Stock markets worldwide have plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak (AP)

“What we are picking up with some of our bigger companies and companies around the world is that supply chains… are getting a little tight. That’s lower activity,” Mr Carney told Sky.

“There’s less tourism – as you can see on our streets here in the UK. That’s lower activity as well.

“We would expect world growth would be lower than it otherwise would be, and that has a knock-on effect on the UK.”

Despite warning of the issues, Mr Carney insisted the Bank is “on top of” the situation.

“It’s too early to tell what it means for the UK, or its magnitude,” he told Sky.

“But the most important thing is to make sure the system is functioning. We’re very confident about that, and we’re on top of it.”

His comments come Asian stock markets continued to plummet, after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years.

Tokyo’s benchmark plummeted by an unusually wide margin of 3.7 per cent while Seoul and Sydney also dropped by more than three per cent.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell more than 2.5 per cent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 12 per cent from its all-time high a week ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,190.95 points, its largest one-day point drop in history, taking its loss for the week to 3,225.77 points.

The FTSE-100 suffered its biggest one day fall in percentage terms since August 2015 on Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit another record low as bond prices soared again.

Yields falling can be a sign that investors are feeling less confident about the strength of the economy going forward.

Outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran have fuelled fears that the Covid-19 virus is turning into a global threat – which might derail trade and industry.

“This is a market that’s being driven completely by fear,” said Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles.

Market movements are following the classic characteristics of a fear trade – stocks are down, commodities are down and bonds are up.

The virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally, with huge areas placed on lock down predominantly in mainland China, the epicentre of the outbreak,