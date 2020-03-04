🔥Coronavirus map: The countries suffering from Covid-19🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Because the first traces of coronavirus were detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak of Covid-19 has spread globally.

Areas affected include Asia, the center East, mainland Europe and the united kingdom – with the amount of confirmed cases reaching over 90,000.

In the united kingdom alone, the figure has hiked around 85. London in addition has introduced drive-thru testing centres in a bid to lessen the chance of spreading the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Italy plans to turn off most of its schools, since it becomes the worst-affected country in Europe.

Listed below are the countries suffering from coronavirus up to now:

What’s coronavirus?

Coronavirus is really a new respiratory disease. This specific strain has been named Covid-19, and there’s currently no cure for the condition.

Medical indications include fever, coughs, tightness in the chest , headaches, shortness of breath, body and chills aches.

What’s the state advice being given?

To greatly help contracting or spreading the condition, you need to do the next:

Wash the hands with soap and water for at the very least 20 seconds, regularly

Wash the hands once you enter work so when you obtain home

In case you are struggling to wash the hands with soap and water, use hand sanitiser gel

Make sure you cover the mouth area and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing and sneezing – usually do not use the hands

Get rid of tissues immediately and wash the hands soon after

Stay away from contact with those people who are unwell