🔥Coronavirus map: The countries and UK regions affected by Covid-19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Since the first traces of coronavirus were detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, the outbreak of Covid-19 has spread globally.​

Areas affected include Asia, the Middle East, mainland Europe and the UK – with the number of confirmed cases reaching over 100,000.

The UK alone now has over 370 confirmed cases, and the Department of Health has confirmed six deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a special Cobra meeting on March 9 to discuss preparations for the further spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Italian government has quarantined the entire country, meaning 60 million people have been told not to leave home unless strictly necessary. All public gatherings have been banned.

Below are the countries affected by coronavirus to date – plus the areas in the UK and London where cases have been reported.

International coronavirus map

European coronavirus map

(Press Association Images)

UK coronavirus map

The Government decided against advising “social distancing” just yet – meaning for the meantime schools and public transport will remain open and public events won’t be cancelled.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “The scientific advice is clear – acting too early creates its own risks, so we will do what is right to keep people safe.”

Government scientific experts predict the UK’s coronavirus outbreak could last for around four to six months.

A Government publicity campaign seeks to drive home the message that regular hand-washing is the single most important action individuals can take in the fight against Covid-19.

The adverts say hand-washing should be for 20 seconds using soap and water or hand sanitiser if they aren’t available.

Parts of London where people have contracted coronavirus

London has also introduced drive-thru testing centres in a bid to reduce the risk of spreading the deadly disease.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a new respiratory disease. This particular strain has been named Covid-19, and there is currently no cure for the disease.

Symptoms include fever, coughs, tightness in the chest, headaches, shortness of breath, chills and body aches.

In more severe cases people with the coronavirus can develop pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

How did the virus spread to the UK and where have the cases been reported?

Hundreds of people have been diagnosed with the virus

Everyone who has died so far has been elderly and/or had an underlying health condition

The Government has said that it is likely that the virus will spread “in a significant way” and thousands of people will be infected

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has said the Government will roll out new measures aimed at protecting the elderly and those with underlying health conditions

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said Brits with cold, flu or fever symptoms might soon to be asked to stay at home in self-isolation to stem the spread of the infection

A Transport for London employee tested positive for coronavirus on March 9. The employee worked in the head office and did not have direct contact with passengers​

What is the official advice being given?

To help contracting or spreading the disease, you should do the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, on a regular basis

Wash your hands as soon as you get into work and when you get home

If you are unable to wash your hands with soap and water, use hand sanitiser gel

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing and sneezing

Immediately dispose used tissues and wash your hands afterwards

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing