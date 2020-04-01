🔥Coronavirus map: The countries and UK regions affected by Covid-19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Since the first traces of coronavirus were detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, the outbreak of Covid-19 has spread globally.​

Every continent bar Antarctica has been affected by the deadly disease – with the number of confirmed global cases reaching more than 860,000.

As of April 1, over 150,000 people in the UK have been tested for Covid-19, of which 29,474 results came back positive. There have also been more than 2,300 deaths.

Below are the countries affected by coronavirus to date – plus the areas in the UK and London where cases have been reported.

International coronavirus map

The FCO advises British nationals against all but essential international travel and in updated advice on March 23 urged up to one million Britons still on holiday or on business trips abroad to return to the UK immediately.

On March 31, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced a £75 million fund to help tens of thousands of Brits stuck abroad during the coronavirus pandemic get home.

Any country or area may restrict travel without notice.

A number of countries have banned all foreigners from entry, including New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, and Ghana.

European coronavirus map

Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and Ireland have all imposed nation-wide lockdowns.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also rolled out a lockdown on March 23 after it appeared social distancing guidance issued by the Government was not being followed.

UK coronavirus map

Government scientific experts had predicted the UK’s coronavirus outbreak could last for around four to six months.

A Government campaign seeks to drive home the message that regular hand-washing is the single most important action individuals can take in the fight against Covid-19.

All non-essential shops and businesses have been ordered to close while Brits have been told to stay at home to stem the coronavirus spread.

Schools across the UK are shut, except for the children of key workers.

Parts of London where people have contracted coronavirus

Drive-thru testing centres have been introduced across the UK in a bid to reduce the risk of spreading the deadly disease.

London has emerged as the epicentre of the virus with a large proportion of UK deaths being reported in the capital.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a new respiratory disease. This particular strain has been named Covid-19, and there is currently no cure for the disease.

Symptoms include fever, coughs, tightness in the chest, headaches, shortness of breath, chills and body aches.

In more severe cases people with the coronavirus can develop pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. ​

What is the official advice being given?

To help contracting or spreading the disease, you should do the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, on a regular basis

Wash your hands as soon as you get into work and when you get home

If you are unable to wash your hands with soap and water, use hand sanitiser gel

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing and sneezing

Immediately dispose used tissues and wash your hands afterwards

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing

If you have symptoms like a fever or a continuous cough, you are advised to stay at home for 7 days.

You should only call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with the symptoms, you do not get better after 7 days, or your symptoms worsen.

You can read about the symptoms of coronavirus and the latest NHS guidelines here.