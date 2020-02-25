coronavirus-live-updates:-deaths-rise-in-south-korea,-iran-while-austria-reports-first-covid-19-cases

🔥Coronavirus live updates: Deaths rise in South Korea, Iran while Austria reports first COVID-19 cases🔥

Visitors wearing protective face masks queue to enter the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Austria reported its first two coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the outbreak apparently spread from neighbouring Italy, Europe’s worst hit country where hundreds have been infected.

The two patients are Italians who live in the border province of Tyrol and recently traveled to Lombardy, one of the two regions at the epicentre of the Italian outbreak, Tyrol’s Governor Guenther Platter was quoted as saying by state broadcaster ORF and newspaper Der Standard.

Tyrol’s public health authority said two coronavirus tests had been performed on each of the patients and come back positive, adding that their identities and movements were still being verified.

Austria has had more than 200 suspected cases so far but all had tested negative.


